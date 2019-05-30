Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
05/30/2019
Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased 131%
from prior year.
Total revenue for Q1 2019 increased 14% compared to Q4 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 was ($4.7)
million (all dollars are in U.S. dollars, except where noted).
Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with one of the
largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today reported the company’s
first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results. Harvest has continued
to be successful in winning licenses in non-competitive and competitive
application processes throughout the country, and has made a number of
significant strategic acquisitions and mergers. Harvest’s ability to
combine size, scale, capital, regulatory expertise and operational
excellence are paramount to its success.
Management Commentary
“By adhering to our four core initiatives: building a world class team,
aggressively expanding our retail and wholesale footprint across the
U.S., building, acquiring and expanding brands and distributing them
across our footprint, and continuing on a path of profitable growth, we
believe that we can fulfill our objective of becoming the most valuable
cannabis company in the world,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
Total revenue was $19.2 million, an increase of 131%, compared to $8.3
million in the first quarter 2018.
Total revenue increased 14% compared to $16.9 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Gross profit, excluding impact of biological assets, was $7.9 million,
an increase of 83%, up from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.
Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of biological assets, was
41% and 52%, respectively, for first quarter of 2019 and 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was ($4.7) million, compared to $1.9 million in the
first quarter of 2018.
Net loss was $20.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019,
which is reflective of the planned investments in people and
infrastructure to support the company’s growth initiatives and planned
expansion.
Quarter End Highlights
Team Growth
In Q1, Harvest significantly added to its management team, including
the hiring of: John Cochran, COO – Previous experience includes CEO
Loudpack, President Fiji Water and CEO of Pabst Blue Ribbon, Kevin
George, CMO – Previous experience includes CMO of Beam Suntory and
VPGM of Unilever, and Johnnie Hernandez, Head of Integration –
Previous experience includes Head of Retail Best Buy. John, Kevin and
Johnnie join a team that combines deep subject matter in cannabis and
CPG experience with expertise in building high growth businesses.
Harvest continues to build out its infrastructure, and ended Q1 with 476
FTEs, up from 386 FTEs at the end of 2018.
Capital Markets, Financing Activities and Growth Strategy
In early 2019, Harvest signed an agreement to offer $500 million of
convertible debentures. The debentures are issuable, at Harvest’s sole
discretion, in tranches of $100 million and have a 7% interest rate.
The initial tranche of debentures will be convertible at the option of
the holder to Subordinate Voting Shares of Harvest at a price of
$15.38 per Subordinate Voting Share, and each subsequent tranche will
be convertible at the option of the holder at a 15% premium to the
volume weighted average price (or “VWAP”) of our stock as it trades on
the Canadian Securities Exchange for the five trading day period
immediately preceding the closing of the relevant tranche.
Alternatively, Harvest can require that debentures be converted if the
daily VWAP of our stock is greater than a 40% premium to the
applicable conversion price of a tranche for any 10 consecutive
trading day period.
Harvest also raised approximately $300 million raised in conjunction
with its RTO in November 2018. Accordingly, including both the capital
raised in conjunction with the RTO and the convertible debentures,
Harvest has secured approximately $800 million in available capital.
Funds have and will be deployed on planned capital projects and on
planned acquisitions.
Acquisition Activity
During Q1, Harvest announced pending acquisitions that will increase
its geographic footprint and expand its brand portfolio, including:
Falcon, which is expected to serve as a foundation in California
for cultivation, manufacturing and distribution, as well as adding
well-regarded brands like Cru and High Garden, as well as key
personnel to the team.
Verano is expected to add licenses throughout the Midwest and East
Coast, add edibles to our brand suite and will further strengthen
our senior team.
Devine Holdings is expected to add to the Arizona footprint.
CannaPharmacy is expected to add to the East Coast footprint.
On a pro forma basis, Harvest along with Falcon, Verano, Devine and
CannaPharmacy, generated $51 million of Revenue in Q1, or over $200
million annualized.
Retail Footprint Expansion
As of March 31, 2019, the Company operated 13 retail locations in 5
states. Significant expansion of cultivation, manufacturing and retail
locations is expected to occur throughout 2019.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $116.3 million of cash and cash
equivalents.
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $28.9 million of debt
outstanding.
Please see the supplemental information (unaudited) regarding Non-IFRS
Financial Measures at the end of this press release.
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC. Unaudited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations Three
Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in
thousands of United States dollars, except share or per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Revenue
$
19,240
$
8,335
Cost of goods sold
(11,335
)
(4,018
)
Gross profit, before biological asset adjustments
7,905
4,317
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological asset
5,772
3,929
Cost of goods sold on biological asset transformation
(5,735
)
(3,559
)
Gross profit
7,942
4,687
Expenses
General and administrative
18,386
2,568
Sales and marketing
1,589
203
Share-based compensation expense
3,303
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,493
377
Total expenses
24,771
3,148
Operating (loss) income
(16,829
)
1,539
Other (expense)
Other (loss)
(49
)
-
Foreign currency (loss)
(375
)
-
Interest expense
(775
)
(120
)
(Loss) income before taxes and non-controlling interest
(18,028
)
1,419
Income taxes
(2,398
)
(608
)
(Loss) income before non-controlling interest
(20,426
)
811
Loss (income) attributed to non-controlling interest
378
435
Net (loss) income attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
$
(20,048
)
$
1,246
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.07
)
Attributable to Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. Shareholders
$
(0.07
)
Attributable to non-controlling interest
$
0.00
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
284,310,532
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC. Unaudited Condensed
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March
31, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United
States dollars)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
116,267
$
191,883
Restricted cash
8,000
8,000
Accounts receivable, net
4,033
2,993
Notes receivable, current portion
30,964
13,600
Biological assets
6,825
6,788
Inventory
26,554
23,177
Other current assets
8,579
1,810
Total current assets
201,222
248,251
Notes receivable, net of current portion
1,776
3,076
Property, plant and equipment, net
51,733
31,855
Right-of-use asset
29,860
-
Intangibles assets, net
113,019
112,830
Corporate investments
5,000
5,000
Acquisition deposits
16,416
1,350
Goodwill
69,407
69,407
Other assets
5,435
6,830
TOTAL ASSETS
$
493,868
$
478,599
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,617
$
4,694
Other current liabilities
6,633
6,715
Contingent consideration, current portion
11,520
11,520
Income tax payable
6,018
4,120
Lease liability, current portion
2,172
-
Notes payable, current portion
10,480
11,806
Total current liabilities
46,440
38,855
Notes payable, net of current portion
18,404
19,098
Lease liability, long-term
29,391
-
Deferred tax liability
18,173
18,173
Contingent consideration, net of current portion
18,190
18,190
Other long-term liabilities
1,024
4,486
TOTAL LIABILITIES
131,622
98,802
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock
438,961
435,495
Accumulated deficit
(81,909
)
(61,270
)
Stockholders' equity attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
357,052
374,225
Non-controlling interest
5,194
5,572
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
362,246
379,797
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
493,868
$
478,599
Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures
The Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared
in accordance with IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS financial measures, in
addition to IFRS financial measures, to understand and compare operating
results across accounting periods, for financial and operational
decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate
the Company’s financial performance. This non-IFRS financial measure is
Adjusted EBITDA.
Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures reflect the
Company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful
comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate
comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of
peer companies. Management also believes that these non-IFRS financial
measures enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results
and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-IFRS
financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be
unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company’s ongoing
operating results.
As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS
measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by others,
and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly
comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. Accordingly,
these non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information
and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for
measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures
The table below reconciles Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the
periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
Net (loss) income (IFRS) before non-controlling interest
$
(20,426
)
$
811
Add (deduct) impact of:
Net interest and other financing costs
775
120
Income tax
2,398
608
Amortization and depreciation (1)
2,076
377
Other income (loss)
49
-
Foreign currency gain
375
-
Share-based compensation expense
3,303
-
Other expansion expenses (pre-open)
1,130
-
Transaction & other special charges
5,622
-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)
$
(4,698
)
$
1,916
(1)
Includes $583 of depreciation reported in cost of sales.
About Harvest Health and Recreation
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to 230 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more
than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been
committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail
and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and
growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and
continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to
improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its
vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We
hope you’ll join us on our journey:https://harvestinc.com.
