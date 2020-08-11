Harvest Health & Recreation : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 08/11/2020 | 04:33pm EDT Send by mail :

In Manitoba, the Securities Act (Manitoba), in Newfoundland and Labrador the Securities Act (Newfoundland and Labrador), in Prince Edward Island the Securities Act (PEI), in Yukon, the Securities Act (Yukon), in Nunavut, the Securities Act (Nunavut) and in the Northwest Territories, the Securities Act (Northwest Territories) provide a statutory right of action for damages or rescission to purchasers resident in Manitoba, Newfoundland, PEI, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, respectively, in circumstances where this presentation or an amendment hereto contains a misrepresentation, which rights are similar, but not identical, to the rights available to Ontario purchasers. The statutory right of action described above is in addition to and without derogation from any other right or remedy at law. 4 www.harvesthoc.com AGENDA Return to Profitability

Quarterly Trends

Liquidity

Recent Developments

Capital Allocation

Core Markets

Financial Highlights 5 www.harvesthoc.com RETURN TO PROFITABILITY Harvest continues to demonstrate progress toward returning to profitability with strong revenue growth and ongoing cost cutting measures

Positive adjusted EBITDA achieved ahead of guidance with $4.1 million in second quarter

Second quarter sales grew +109% year over year and +26% sequentially

Growth drivers include increased sales in existing and new stores, cultivation and manufacturing expansion, and full quarter contributions from acquisitions

Cost reduction measures taken year to date are expected to save $24 million annually 6 www.harvesthoc.com QUARTERLY TRENDS Quarterly Trends ($ millions) Revenue increasing

Gross Profit increasing

Overhead decreasing

Adj EBITDA improving $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10 $0 q1:19 q2:19 q3:19 q4:19 q1:20 q2:20 -$10 -$20 Revenue Gross Profit* SG&A Adjusted EBITDA *Gross Profit excludes impact of biological asset adjustments 7 www.harvesthoc.com LIQUIDITY As of June 30, 2020, Harvest had approximately $62 million in cash and $291 million in debt

As of August 7, 2020, Harvest had approximately $64 million in cash

Debt service for the remainder of the year is ~$24 million

Sources of additional capital expected between $10 million and $40 million include collection of notes receivable, new and extended financing arrangements, and divestiture of non-core assets

non-core assets Capital expenditures for the remainder of the year are expected between $10 million and $30 million

Harvest expects to meet its financial obligations and will make necessary adjustments to meet obligations while pursuing profitable growth 8 www.harvesthoc.com RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Harvest appointed Deborah Keeley as Chief Financial Officer

Harvest completed the planned divestiture of eight retail dispensary and license assets in California to High Times in June

The divestiture of two additional retail assets in California to High Times is pending, contingent upon closing conditions including regulatory and third-party approvals

third-party approvals Harvest no longer meets the definition of "foreign private issuer" under United States securities laws as more than 50% of Harvest's issued and outstanding shares were directly or indirectly owned by shareholders of record domiciled in the United States as of June 30, 2020

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office certified the signatures submitted by the Smart and Safe Arizona ballot initiative for adult use cannabis, marking an important milestone ahead of the November 2020 election 9 www.harvesthoc.com CAPITAL ALLOCATION Harvest is focused on improving operations across the existing asset base and further penetrating into key states

Capital expenditures for the second half of 2020 are estimated between $10 and $30 million, in addition to ~$18 million spent during the first half of 2020

Approximately 80% of 2020 capital expenditures are slated for top four states where we expect additional investments will yield fast and favorable returns

Timing and magnitude of capital allocation depends on market conditions and may be adapted as the year progresses 10 www.harvesthoc.com ARIZONA Limited License Medical Market 121 Operational Dispensaries 130 Vertical Licenses 245,533 Patients Reported May 2020 November 2020 Ballot Initiative for Adult Use Harvest Operations* 14 open retail dispensaries Camp Verde: cultivation facility with 37,372 ft2 greenhouse and 3.3 acre outdoor El Mirage: 9,234 ft2 indoor cultivation facility Flagstaff: 10,000 ft2 processing facility Phoenix: 58,890 ft2 indoor cultivation and processing facility Willcox: cultivation facility with 70,000 ft2 greenhouse and zoning for 25 acre outdoor Capital Expenditures Expansion of cultivation and processing Potential addition of retail operations *Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion 11 www.harvesthoc.com FLORIDA Limited License Medical Market 264 Approved Dispensaries All Vertical Licenses - No Wholesale Market 389,235 Qualified Patients Reported 8/7/20 Harvest Operations* 6 open retail dispensaries Alachua: 292,000 ft2 indoor cultivation and processing facility Gainesville: 0.2 acre secure outdoor cultivation and 1,000 ft2 processing facility Capital Expenditures Expansion of cultivation and processing to support additional retail locations in 2021 *Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion 12 www.harvesthoc.com MARYLAND Limited License Medical Market 102 Dispensary Licenses 22 Cultivation Licenses/13 Processing Licenses 108,025 Patients Reported July 2020 Harvest Operations* 3 open retail dispensaries Hancock: 101,750 ft2 indoor cultivation, 8,400 ft2 processing facility and 12,000 ft2 greenhouse cultivation Capital Expenditures Expansion of cultivation and processing *Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion 13 www.harvesthoc.com PENNSYLVANIA Limited License Medical Market 25 Cultivation and Processing Licenses 50 Dispensary Licenses (3 locations per license) 225,000 Patients at November 2019 Harvest Operations 5 open retail dispensaries; licensed for 15 total Reading: 46,800 ft2 indoor cultivation and processing facility Capital Expenditures Expansion of cultivation and processing Additional retail locations opening 2020 and 2021 *Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion 14 www.harvesthoc.com FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Second quarter sales grew +109% year over year and +26% sequentially

Second quarter same store sales comp was +49% year over year (13 stores) and +29% sequentially (31 stores)

Discontinued operations include the sale of retail assets in California, the closure of the Michigan retail location, and inventory associated with discontinued product lines

SG&A of $22.7 million was 41% of revenue versus 56% in the first quarter 2020

Cost reduction measures taken year to date are expected to save $24 million annually

Adjusted EBITDA $4.1 million achieved ahead of prior guidance 15 www.harvesthoc.com FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS DILUTED SHARE COUNT ESTIMATE (USD millions) Q2:20 Q1:20 Q4:19 Q3:19 Q2:19 Q1:19 (millions as of June 30, 2020 on as if converted basis) Revenue 55.7 44.2 37.8 33.2 26.6 19.2 Subordinate Voting Shares 132.2 Gross Profit ex Biological Asset Impact 23.4 18.1 16.0 11.6 6.7 7.9 Multiple Voting Shares* 2.3 Gross Margin ex Biological Asset Impact 42.1% 41.0% 42.3% 35.0% 25.1% 41.1% Super Voting Shares 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA ex Biological Asset Impact 4.1 (3.6) (6.8) (10.9) (12.4) (4.7) Total Shares Outstanding 367.0 *converted at 100 subordinate shares per 1 multiple voting share REVENUE DETAIL Q2:20 Q1:20 Q4:19 Q3:19 Q2:19 Q1:19 Retail 42.3 30.0 25.2 19.0 12.5 10.4 Employee Stock Options/RSUs 16.1 Wholesale 7.2 6.1 6.4 7.9 8.3 4.9 Warrants 14.7 Licensing & Other 6.2 8.2 6.1 6.2 5.8 4.0 Total Options, Warrants 30.8 Total 55.7 44.2 37.8 33.2 26.6 19.2 Total Diluted Shares 397.7 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (USD millions) Q2:20 Q1:20 Q4:19 Q3:19 Q2:19 Q1:19 excludes shares issuable upon conversion of debt Cash 61.7 82.5 22.7 18.3 89.9 116.3 $10 million convertible at $3.6692 PP&E 157.5 169.5 151.1 142.9 121.4 51.7 $19.1 million convertible into 205,594 multiple voting shares Secured Debt 197.3 194.4 129.5 45.8 26.8 26.0 $100 million convertible at $11.42 Unsecured Debt 93.1 95.6 81.5 102.3 104.2 4.2 2020 OUTLOOK: 2020 Revenue: $215-220 million 16 www.harvesthoc.com FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures The table below reconciles Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated. Three months ended June Six months ended June 30, Net loss (IFRS) before non-controlling interest Add (deduct) impact of: Net interest and other financing costs (1) Income tax Amortization and depreciation (2) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets Other expense (income) Foreign currency loss Share-based compensation expense Contract asset impairment Discontinued operations, net of tax Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets Other expansion expenses (pre-open) Transaction & other special charges Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ (16,356) $ (26,084) $ (36,434) $ (46,510) 12,532 2,961 19,737 3,736 1,132 1,637 4,926 4,035 4,599 2,130 8,840 4,206 1,627 (90) (900) (90) (1,205) 200 (10,255) 249 (30) 403 108 778 3,276 8,094 17,080 11,397 2,420 - 2,420 - 905 - 1,289 - 20,134 7,740 29,227 13,475 (27,055) (13,075) (39,873) (18,847) 1,203 1,365 2,926 2,495 955 2,336 1,402 7,956 $ 4,137 $ (12,383) $ 493 $ (17,120) Includes $221, $522, $387 and $522 of interest reported in cost of sales. Includes $1,079, $530, $1,863 and $1,113 of depreciation reported in cost of sales. 17 www.harvesthoc.com FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended March 31, 2020 As Originally Stated As Restated Impact Revenue, net of discounts $ 45,018 $ 44,235 $ 783 Cost of goods sold (26,743) (26,086) (657) Gross profit before biological asset adjustments 18,275 18,149 126 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold (9,093) (9,093) 0 Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 12,818 12,818 (0) Gross profit 22,000 21,874 126 Expenses - - - General and administrative 23,962 23,637 325 Sales and marketing 1,299 1,275 24 Share-based compensation 13,804 13,804 (0) Depreciation and amortization 3,475 3,458 17 Total expenses 42,540 42,174 366 Operating income (loss) (20,540) (20,300) (240) Other (expense) income - - - Gain on sale of assets 2,527 2,527 0 Other (expense) income 9,050 9,050 (0) Foreign currency loss (138) (138) 0 Interest expense (7,045) (7,039) (6) Contract asset impairment - - - Loss before taxes and non-controlling interest (16,145) (15,900) (245) Income taxes (3,932) (3,794) (138) Loss from continuing operations before non-controlling interest (20,078) (19,694) (384) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0) (384) 384 Net loss before non-controlling interest (20,078) (20,078) (0) (Loss) gain attributed to non-controlling interest 88 88 (0) Net loss attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. $ (19,990) $ (19,990) $ (0) 18 www.harvesthoc.com FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 As Originally Stated As Restated Impact Net loss (IFRS) before non-controlling interest $ (20,078) $ (20,078) $ - Add (deduct) impact of: Net interest and other financing costs (1) 7,214 7,205 9 Income tax 3,932 3,794 138 Amortization and depreciation (2) 4,256 4,241 15 (Gain) loss on assets (2,527) (2,527) - Other (expense) income (9,050) (9,050) - Foreign currency loss 138 138 - Share-based compensation expense 13,804 13,804 - Contract asset impairment - - Discontinued operations, net of tax 384 (384) Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 9,093 9,093 - Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets (12,818) (12,818) - Other expansion expenses (pre-open) 1,740 1,724 16 Transaction & other special charges 446 446 - Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) $ (3,850) $ (3,644) $ (206) Includes $166 of interest reported in cost of sales. Includes $784 of depreciation reported in cost of sales. 19 www.harvesthoc.com RETAIL PRESENCE ARKANSAS 900 S Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock Opened 02/2020 ARIZONA 3828 S Vermeersch Rd Avondale Acquired 09/2017 1860 N Salk Dr Casa Grande Acquired 07/2019 2400 Arizona 89A Cottonwood Acquired 04/2018 13631 N 59th Ave Glendale Opened 02/2019 1821 W Baseline Rd Guadalupe Acquired 09/2017 1691 Industrial Blvd Lake Havasu Acquired 07/2017 2630 W Indian School Rd Phoenix Acquired 07/2019 15190 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale Opened 09/2016 710 W Elliot Rd #102 Tempe Opened 05/2013 2734 E Grant Rd Tucson Acquired 01/2018 13433 E Chandler Blvd Chandler Opened 09/2019 9275 W Peoria Ave Peoria Acquired 02/2020 7320 E Butherus Dr, Ste 100 Scottsdale Acquired 02/2020 940 E Juanita Ave Mesa Acquired 02/2020 CALIFORNIA 1053 Highland Way Grover Beach Acquired 08/2019 2449 N 2nd Street Napa Opened 12/2018 712 Venice Blvd Venice Opened 09/2019 312 N Palm Canyon Palm Springs Opened 10/2019 FLORIDA 3833 SW Archer Road, Suite B Gainesville Opened 08/2019 10095 Beach Blvd, Ste 450 Jacksonville Opened 05/2019 4967 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Opened 02/2019 182 W State Road 434 #1016 Longwood Opened 04/2019 7050 Sumter Crossing Dr North Port Opened 04/2019 1800 West Tennessee St Tallahassee Opened 03/2019 MARYLAND 12200 Rockville Pike Rockville Opened 01/2018 1526 York Road Lutherville-Timonium Acquired 09/2019 3531 Washington Blvd Suite 112 - 133 Halethorpe Acquired 12/2019 NORTH DAKOTA 120 26th Street East, Unit #500 Williston Opened 07/2019 1207 North Memorial Highway Bismarck Opened 08/2019 PENNSYLVANIA 3225 N 5th St Hwy Suite 1 Reading Opened 10/2018 201 Lancaster Avenue Reading Opened 09/2019 2500-2504 North 6th Street Harrisburg Opened 11/2019 340 S Washington Avenue Scranton Opened 10/2019 339 Main Street Johnstown Opened 11/2019 www.harvesthoc.com As of 08/11/2020; Dates listed in table represent timing of initial revenue contribution. 20 Excludes retail locations serviced through Interurban. HARVEST IS A LEADING U.S. MULTI-STATE OPERATOR • Harvest Health & Recreation is well positioned as an industry leader in the U.S. combining a targeted strategy, best in class management team and disciplined capital allocation. • Rooted in Arizona and founded in 2011, we are led by entrepreneurs, cannabis pioneers, marketing, manufacturing, retail and integration specialists. • By combining organic growth and strategic acquisitions, we have grown to become one of the largest multi- 2011 YEAR FOUNDED $750M+ ENTERPRISE VALUE(1) $215-220M REVENUE TARGET(2) 950+ EMPLOYEES 35 RETAIL LOCATIONS(1) 12 CULTIVATION & PROCESSING LOCATIONS(3) state cannabis operators in the U.S. (1) As of close on 08/11/20 (2) Full year 2020 (3) Includes pre-revenue operations 21 www.harvesthoc.com THANK YOU C S E : H A R V O T C Q X : H R V S F i n v e s t o r s @ h a r v e s t i n c . c o m @HarvestHOC Attachments Original document

