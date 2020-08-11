Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.    HARV   CA41755M1023

HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.

(HARV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harvest Health & Recreation : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2020

CSE: HARV OTCQX: HRVSF investors@harvestinc.com

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT: YOU MUST READ THE FOLLOWING BEFORE CONTINUING

The information contained in this document has been prepared by Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., a British Columbia, Canada corporation ("HHR"), and Harvest Enterprises Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of HHR (collectively and together with their subsidiaries, "Harvest" or the "Company") and contains summary information pertaining to the business, operations and assets of the Company. The information contained in this document

  1. is provided as at the date hereof and is subject to change without notice, (b) does not purport to contain all the information related to the Company and (c) is not to be considered and does not constitute a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell any security or make any other type of investment or investment decision in the Company's securities.

No money or other consideration is being solicited by this presentation or any other communication and, if sent to the Company, will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. Any indications of interest in an investment in the Company involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The offer or sale of securities by the Company, if any, shall be through a private placement memorandum or other proper disclosure document, which will be provided to qualified investors only. This document may not be reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or forwarded or further distributed to any other person. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this document in whole or in part is unauthorized.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This document includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, referred to herein and which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements containing the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "anticipate", "will", "positioned", "project", "risk", "plan", "may", "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions concerning, among other things, the effects of the weather, natural disasters, and health pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), on customer demand, the Company's supply chain as well as its consolidated results of operation, financial position and cash flows, the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to its revenue, the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties or assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. In addition, even if the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on the Company's current estimates, expectations and projections, which the Company believes are reasonable as of the current date. The Company can give no assurance that these estimates, expectations and projections will prove to have been correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information available as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements contained in this document are made of the date of this presentation and, except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Historical statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In this regard, certain financial information contained herein has been extracted from, or based upon, information available in the public domain and/or provided by the Company. In particular historical results should not be taken as a representation that such trends will be replicated in the future. No statement in this document is intended to be a profit forecast. While the information contained herein is believed to be accurate, the Company, its affiliates, and their respective stockholders, members, partners, directors, managers, officers, employees, agents, advisors, and other representatives each expressly disclaims any and all liability for representations, expressed or implied, contained in or omitted from this presentation or any other written or oral communications transmitted to any interested party in the course of its evaluation of the Company. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation by the Company or their affiliates or any of their respective stockholders, members, partners, directors, managers, officers, employees, agents, advisors, or other representatives as to the past or future performance of the Company. Only those particular representations and warranties made by the Company in a written definitive agreement, when and if one is executed, and subject to such limitations and restrictions as may be specified in such agreement, shall have any legal effect.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FUTURE-ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To the extent any forward-looking information in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being

provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented

financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out

above under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information". Harvest's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, Harvest's

revenue and expenses may differ materially from the revenue and expenses profiles provided in this presentation. Such information is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of Harvest's actual financial

2

position or results of operations.

www.harvesthoc.com

DISCLAIMER

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO EUROPEAN INVESTORS

European laws, regulations and their enforcement, particularly those pertaining to anti-money laundering, relating to making and/or holding investments in cannabis-related practices or activities are in flux and vary dramatically from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The enforcement of these laws - some of which carry criminal liability - and their effect on shareholders are uncertain and involve considerable risk. Accordingly, all potential investors located in Europe (including without limitation, the United Kingdom) should take their own, independent legal advice based on their own circumstances prior to making any investment into the Company (whether directly or indirectly, or acting on an agency or principal basis).

This document provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to IFRS financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. This non-IFRS financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-IFRS financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-IFRS financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating results.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS measures, the Company's methods may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any standardized measure under IFRS (a) including net income or loss as an indication or our financial performance or (b) IFRS cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. For example, these financial measures: exclude certain tax payments that may reduce cash available to us; do not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and do not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

THIRD PARTY INFORMATION: This presentation includes market and industry data ("Third-Party Content") which was obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources. The Third-Party content is not created or endorsed by Harvest. The Third-Party Content is obtained from sources believed to be reliable and that no guarantees are made by Harvest as to its accuracy, completeness, or timeliness. THERE IS NO WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY, NO WARRANTY OF FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE, AND NO WARRANTY OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. THERE IS NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THIRD PARTY CONTENT.

TAXATION: Prospective investors should be aware that the purchase of securities of the Company or any entity related thereto may have tax consequences both in Canada and the United States. Each prospective investor is strongly encouraged to consult its own tax advisor concerning any purchase of securities of the Company or any entity related thereto and the holding and disposition of any such securities. This presentation does not address the tax consequences of the purchase, ownership or disposition of any such securities.

CANNABIS-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE ILLEGAL UNDER U.S. FEDERAL LAWS

The U.S. Federal Controlled Substances Act classifies "marihuana" as a Schedule I drug. Accordingly, cannabis-related activities, including without limitation, the cultivation, manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis and cannabis products are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state and local laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal prosecution which may be brought against the Company with respect to adult-use or recreational cannabis. Any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance. Prospective investors should carefully consider the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in this presentation before investing directly or indirectly in the Company and purchasing the securities described herein.

INVESTOR NOTICE

STATUTORY RIGHTS OF ACTION: In certain circumstances, purchasers resident in certain provinces of Canada, are provided with a remedy for rescission or damages, or both, in addition to any other right they may have at law, where an

offering memorandum (such as this presentation) and any amendment to it contains a misrepresentation. Where used herein, "misrepresentation" means an untrue statement of a material fact or an omission to state a material fact

that is required to be stated or that is necessary to make any statement not misleading in light of the circumstances in which it was made.

These remedies, or notice with respect to these remedies, must be exercised or delivered, as the case may be, by the purchaser within the time limits prescribed by applicable securities legislation.

The following summary is subject to the express provisions of the applicable securities laws, regulations and rules, and reference is made thereto for the complete text of such provisions. Such provisions may contain limitations and statutory defenses not described here on which the Company and other applicable parties may rely. Purchasers should refer to the applicable provisions of the securities legislation of their province for the particulars of these rights or consult with a legal adviser.

3

www.harvesthoc.com

DISCLAIMER

The following is a summary of rights of rescission or damages, or both, available to purchasers resident in the province of Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan. If there is a misrepresentation herein and you are a purchaser under securities legislation in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan you have, without regard to whether you relied upon the misrepresentation, a statutory right of action for damages, or while still the owner of the securities, for rescission against the Company. In Ontario, statutory rights of rescission or damages are not available if the purchaser is: (a) an association governed by the Cooperative Credit Associations Act (Canada) or a central cooperative credit society for which an order has been made under Section 473(1) of that act; (b) a bank, loan corporation, trust company, trust corporation, insurance company, treasury branch, credit union, caisse populaire, financial services corporation, or league that, in each case, is authorized by an enactment of Canada or a jurisdiction of Canada to carry on business in Canada or a jurisdiction in Canada; (c) a Schedule III bank, meaning an authorized foreign bank named in Schedule III of the Bank Act (Canada); (d) the Business Development Bank of Canada incorporated under the Business Development Bank of Canada Act (Canada); or (e) a subsidiary of any person referred to in paragraphs (a), (b), (c) or (d), if the person owns all of the voting securities of the subsidiary, except the voting securities required by law to be owned by the directors of the subsidiary. If there is a misrepresentation herein and you are a purchaser under securities legislation in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan you have, without regard to whether you relied upon the misrepresentation, a statutory right of action for damages, or while still the owner of the securities, for rescission against the Company, and in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan, a statutory right of action for damages against the directors of the Company.

This statutory right of action is subject to the following: (a) if you elect to exercise the right of action for rescission, you will have no right of action for damages against the Company; (b) except with respect to purchasers resident in Nova Scotia, no action shall be commenced to enforce a right of action for rescission after 180 days from the date of the transaction that gave rise to the cause of action; (c) no action shall be commenced to enforce a right of action for damages after the earlier of (i) 180 days (with respect to purchasers resident in Ontario) or one year (with respect to purchasers resident in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick) after you first had knowledge of the facts giving rise to the cause of action and (ii) three years (with respect to purchasers resident in Ontario) or six years (with respect to purchasers resident in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick) after the date of the transaction that gave rise to the cause of action; (d) with respect to purchasers resident in Nova Scotia, no action shall be commenced to enforce a right of action for rescission or damages after 120 days from the date on which payment for the securities was made by you; (e) the Company will not be liable if it proves that you purchased the securities with knowledge of the misrepresentation; (f) in the case of an action for damages, the Company will not be liable for all or any portion of the damages that it proves do not represent the depreciation in value of the securities as a result of the misrepresentations; and (g) in no case will the amount recoverable in such action exceed the price at which the securities were sold to you. The foregoing is a summary only and is subject to the express provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), the Securities Act (New Brunswick), the Securities Act (Nova Scotia) and the Securities Act (Saskatchewan), and the rules, regulations and other instruments thereunder, and reference is made to the complete text of such provisions contained therein. Such provisions may contain limitations and statutory defences on which the Company may rely.

Notwithstanding that the Securities Act (British Columbia), the Securities Act (Alberta), and the Securities Act (Québec) do not provide, or require the Company to provide, to purchasers resident in these jurisdictions any rights of action in circumstances where this presentation or an amendment hereto contains a misrepresentation, the Company hereby grants to such purchasers contractual rights of action that are equivalent to the statutory rights of action set forth above with respect to purchasers resident in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Securities Act (Manitoba), in Newfoundland and Labrador the Securities Act (Newfoundland and Labrador), in Prince Edward Island the Securities Act (PEI), in Yukon, the Securities Act (Yukon), in Nunavut, the Securities Act (Nunavut) and in the Northwest Territories, the Securities Act (Northwest Territories) provide a statutory right of action for damages or rescission to purchasers resident in Manitoba, Newfoundland, PEI, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, respectively, in circumstances where this presentation or an amendment hereto contains a misrepresentation, which rights are similar, but not identical, to the rights available to Ontario purchasers. The statutory right of action described above is in addition to and without derogation from any other right or remedy at law.

4

www.harvesthoc.com

AGENDA

  • Return to Profitability
  • Quarterly Trends
  • Liquidity
  • Recent Developments
  • Capital Allocation
  • Core Markets
  • Financial Highlights

5

www.harvesthoc.com

RETURN TO PROFITABILITY

  • Harvest continues to demonstrate progress toward returning to profitability with strong revenue growth and ongoing cost cutting measures
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA achieved ahead of guidance with $4.1 million in second quarter
  • Second quarter sales grew +109% year over year and +26% sequentially
  • Growth drivers include increased sales in existing and new stores, cultivation and manufacturing expansion, and full quarter contributions from acquisitions
  • Cost reduction measures taken year to date are expected to save $24 million annually

6

www.harvesthoc.com

QUARTERLY TRENDS

Quarterly Trends ($ millions)

  • Revenue increasing
  • Gross Profit increasing
  • Overhead decreasing
  • Adj EBITDA improving

$60

$50

$40

$30

$20

$10

$0

q1:19

q2:19

q3:19

q4:19

q1:20

q2:20

-$10

-$20

Revenue

Gross Profit*

SG&A

Adjusted EBITDA

*Gross Profit excludes impact of biological asset adjustments

7

www.harvesthoc.com

LIQUIDITY

  • As of June 30, 2020, Harvest had approximately $62 million in cash and $291 million in debt
  • As of August 7, 2020, Harvest had approximately $64 million in cash
  • Debt service for the remainder of the year is ~$24 million
  • Sources of additional capital expected between $10 million and $40 million include collection of notes receivable, new and extended financing arrangements, and divestiture of non-core assets
  • Capital expenditures for the remainder of the year are expected between $10 million and $30 million
  • Harvest expects to meet its financial obligations and will make necessary adjustments to meet obligations while pursuing profitable growth

8

www.harvesthoc.com

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

  • Harvest appointed Deborah Keeley as Chief Financial Officer
  • Harvest completed the planned divestiture of eight retail dispensary and license assets in California to High Times in June
  • The divestiture of two additional retail assets in California to High Times is pending, contingent upon closing conditions including regulatory and third-party approvals
  • Harvest no longer meets the definition of "foreign private issuer" under United States securities laws as more than 50% of Harvest's issued and outstanding shares were directly or indirectly owned by shareholders of record domiciled in the United States as of June 30, 2020
  • The Arizona Secretary of State's Office certified the signatures submitted by the Smart and Safe Arizona ballot initiative for adult use cannabis, marking an important milestone ahead of the November 2020 election

9

www.harvesthoc.com

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

  • Harvest is focused on improving operations across the existing asset base and further penetrating into key states
  • Capital expenditures for the second half of 2020 are estimated between $10 and $30 million, in addition to ~$18 million spent during the first half of 2020
  • Approximately 80% of 2020 capital expenditures are slated for top four states where we expect additional investments will yield fast and favorable returns
  • Timing and magnitude of capital allocation depends on market conditions and may be adapted as the year progresses

10

www.harvesthoc.com

ARIZONA

Limited License Medical Market

121 Operational Dispensaries

130 Vertical Licenses

245,533 Patients Reported May 2020 November 2020 Ballot Initiative for Adult Use

Harvest Operations*

14 open retail dispensaries

Camp Verde: cultivation facility with 37,372 ft2 greenhouse and 3.3 acre outdoor

El Mirage: 9,234 ft2 indoor cultivation facility

Flagstaff: 10,000 ft2 processing facility

Phoenix: 58,890 ft2 indoor cultivation and processing facility

Willcox: cultivation facility with 70,000 ft2 greenhouse and zoning for 25 acre outdoor

Capital Expenditures

Expansion of cultivation and processing

Potential addition of retail operations

*Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated

for future expansion

11

www.harvesthoc.com

FLORIDA

Limited License Medical Market

264 Approved Dispensaries

All Vertical Licenses - No Wholesale Market

389,235 Qualified Patients Reported 8/7/20

Harvest Operations*

6 open retail dispensaries

Alachua: 292,000 ft2 indoor cultivation and processing facility

Gainesville: 0.2 acre secure outdoor cultivation and 1,000 ft2 processing facility

Capital Expenditures

Expansion of cultivation and processing to support additional retail locations in 2021

*Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion

12

www.harvesthoc.com

MARYLAND

Limited License Medical Market

102 Dispensary Licenses

22 Cultivation Licenses/13 Processing Licenses

108,025 Patients Reported July 2020

Harvest Operations*

3 open retail dispensaries

Hancock: 101,750 ft2 indoor cultivation, 8,400 ft2 processing facility and 12,000 ft2 greenhouse cultivation

Capital Expenditures

Expansion of cultivation and processing

*Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion

13

www.harvesthoc.com

PENNSYLVANIA

Limited License Medical Market

25 Cultivation and Processing Licenses

50 Dispensary Licenses (3 locations per license)

225,000 Patients at November 2019

Harvest Operations

5 open retail dispensaries; licensed for 15 total

Reading: 46,800 ft2 indoor cultivation and processing facility

Capital Expenditures

Expansion of cultivation and processing

Additional retail locations opening 2020 and 2021

*Facility sizes represent actual building square footage and may include space designated for future expansion

14

www.harvesthoc.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second quarter sales grew +109% year over year and +26% sequentially
  • Second quarter same store sales comp was +49% year over year (13 stores) and +29% sequentially (31 stores)
  • Discontinued operations include the sale of retail assets in California, the closure of the Michigan retail location, and inventory associated with discontinued product lines
  • SG&A of $22.7 million was 41% of revenue versus 56% in the first quarter 2020
  • Cost reduction measures taken year to date are expected to save $24 million annually
  • Adjusted EBITDA $4.1 million achieved ahead of prior guidance

15

www.harvesthoc.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

DILUTED SHARE COUNT ESTIMATE

(USD millions)

Q2:20

Q1:20

Q4:19

Q3:19

Q2:19

Q1:19

(millions as of June 30, 2020 on as if converted basis)

Revenue

55.7

44.2

37.8

33.2

26.6

19.2

Subordinate Voting Shares

132.2

Gross Profit ex Biological Asset Impact

23.4

18.1

16.0

11.6

6.7

7.9

Multiple Voting Shares*

2.3

Gross Margin ex Biological Asset Impact

42.1%

41.0%

42.3%

35.0%

25.1%

41.1%

Super Voting Shares

2.0

Adjusted EBITDA ex Biological Asset Impact

4.1

(3.6)

(6.8)

(10.9)

(12.4)

(4.7)

Total Shares Outstanding

367.0

*converted at 100 subordinate shares per 1 multiple voting share

REVENUE DETAIL

Q2:20

Q1:20

Q4:19

Q3:19

Q2:19

Q1:19

Retail

42.3

30.0

25.2

19.0

12.5

10.4

Employee Stock Options/RSUs

16.1

Wholesale

7.2

6.1

6.4

7.9

8.3

4.9

Warrants

14.7

Licensing & Other

6.2

8.2

6.1

6.2

5.8

4.0

Total Options, Warrants

30.8

Total

55.7

44.2

37.8

33.2

26.6

19.2

Total Diluted Shares

397.7

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

(USD millions)

Q2:20

Q1:20

Q4:19

Q3:19

Q2:19

Q1:19

excludes shares issuable upon conversion of debt

Cash

61.7

82.5

22.7

18.3

89.9

116.3

$10 million convertible at $3.6692

PP&E

157.5

169.5

151.1

142.9

121.4

51.7

$19.1 million convertible into 205,594 multiple voting shares

Secured Debt

197.3

194.4

129.5

45.8

26.8

26.0

$100 million convertible at $11.42

Unsecured Debt

93.1

95.6

81.5

102.3

104.2

4.2

2020 OUTLOOK:

2020 Revenue: $215-220 million

16

www.harvesthoc.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

The table below reconciles Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.

Three months ended June Six months ended June 30,

Net loss (IFRS) before non-controlling interest Add (deduct) impact of:

Net interest and other financing costs (1) Income tax

Amortization and depreciation (2) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets Other expense (income)

Foreign currency loss Share-based compensation expense Contract asset impairment Discontinued operations, net of tax

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets Other expansion expenses (pre-open)

Transaction & other special charges Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

(16,356)

$

(26,084)

$

(36,434)

$

(46,510)

12,532

2,961

19,737

3,736

1,132

1,637

4,926

4,035

4,599

2,130

8,840

4,206

1,627

(90)

(900)

(90)

(1,205)

200

(10,255)

249

(30)

403

108

778

3,276

8,094

17,080

11,397

2,420

-

2,420

-

905

-

1,289

-

20,134

7,740

29,227

13,475

(27,055)

(13,075)

(39,873)

(18,847)

1,203

1,365

2,926

2,495

955

2,336

1,402

7,956

$

4,137

$

(12,383)

$

493

$

(17,120)

  1. Includes $221, $522, $387 and $522 of interest reported in cost of sales.
  2. Includes $1,079, $530, $1,863 and $1,113 of depreciation reported in cost of sales.

17

www.harvesthoc.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, 2020

As Originally Stated

As Restated

Impact

Revenue, net of discounts

$

45,018

$

44,235

$

783

Cost of goods sold

(26,743)

(26,086)

(657)

Gross profit before biological asset adjustments

18,275

18,149

126

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

(9,093)

(9,093)

0

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

12,818

12,818

(0)

Gross profit

22,000

21,874

126

Expenses

-

-

-

General and administrative

23,962

23,637

325

Sales and marketing

1,299

1,275

24

Share-based compensation

13,804

13,804

(0)

Depreciation and amortization

3,475

3,458

17

Total expenses

42,540

42,174

366

Operating income (loss)

(20,540)

(20,300)

(240)

Other (expense) income

-

-

-

Gain on sale of assets

2,527

2,527

0

Other (expense) income

9,050

9,050

(0)

Foreign currency loss

(138)

(138)

0

Interest expense

(7,045)

(7,039)

(6)

Contract asset impairment

-

-

-

Loss before taxes and non-controlling interest

(16,145)

(15,900)

(245)

Income taxes

(3,932)

(3,794)

(138)

Loss from continuing operations before non-controlling interest

(20,078)

(19,694)

(384)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0)

(384)

384

Net loss before non-controlling interest

(20,078)

(20,078)

(0)

(Loss) gain attributed to non-controlling interest

88

88

(0)

Net loss attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

$

(19,990)

$

(19,990)

$

(0)

18

www.harvesthoc.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020

As Originally Stated

As Restated

Impact

Net loss (IFRS) before non-controlling interest

$

(20,078)

$

(20,078)

$

-

Add (deduct) impact of:

Net interest and other financing costs (1)

7,214

7,205

9

Income tax

3,932

3,794

138

Amortization and depreciation (2)

4,256

4,241

15

(Gain) loss on assets

(2,527)

(2,527)

-

Other (expense) income

(9,050)

(9,050)

-

Foreign currency loss

138

138

-

Share-based compensation expense

13,804

13,804

-

Contract asset impairment

-

-

Discontinued operations, net of tax

384

(384)

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

9,093

9,093

-

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

(12,818)

(12,818)

-

Other expansion expenses (pre-open)

1,740

1,724

16

Transaction & other special charges

446

446

-

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)

$

(3,850)

$

(3,644)

$

(206)

  1. Includes $166 of interest reported in cost of sales.
  2. Includes $784 of depreciation reported in cost of sales.

19

www.harvesthoc.com

RETAIL PRESENCE

ARKANSAS

900 S Rodney Parham Rd

Little Rock

Opened

02/2020

ARIZONA

3828 S Vermeersch Rd

Avondale

Acquired

09/2017

1860 N Salk Dr

Casa Grande

Acquired

07/2019

2400 Arizona 89A

Cottonwood

Acquired

04/2018

13631 N 59th Ave

Glendale

Opened

02/2019

1821 W Baseline Rd

Guadalupe

Acquired

09/2017

1691 Industrial Blvd

Lake Havasu

Acquired

07/2017

2630 W Indian School Rd

Phoenix

Acquired

07/2019

15190 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale

Opened

09/2016

710 W Elliot Rd #102

Tempe

Opened

05/2013

2734 E Grant Rd

Tucson

Acquired

01/2018

13433 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler

Opened

09/2019

9275 W Peoria Ave

Peoria

Acquired

02/2020

7320 E Butherus Dr, Ste 100

Scottsdale

Acquired

02/2020

940 E Juanita Ave

Mesa

Acquired

02/2020

CALIFORNIA

1053 Highland Way

Grover Beach

Acquired

08/2019

2449 N 2nd Street

Napa

Opened

12/2018

712 Venice Blvd

Venice

Opened

09/2019

312 N Palm Canyon

Palm Springs

Opened

10/2019

FLORIDA

3833 SW Archer Road, Suite B

Gainesville

Opened

08/2019

10095 Beach Blvd, Ste 450

Jacksonville

Opened

05/2019

4967 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee

Opened

02/2019

182 W State Road 434 #1016

Longwood

Opened

04/2019

7050 Sumter Crossing Dr

North Port

Opened

04/2019

1800 West Tennessee St

Tallahassee

Opened

03/2019

MARYLAND

12200 Rockville Pike

Rockville

Opened

01/2018

1526 York Road

Lutherville-Timonium

Acquired

09/2019

3531 Washington Blvd Suite 112 - 133

Halethorpe

Acquired

12/2019

NORTH DAKOTA

120 26th Street East, Unit #500

Williston

Opened

07/2019

1207 North Memorial Highway

Bismarck

Opened

08/2019

PENNSYLVANIA

3225 N 5th St Hwy Suite 1

Reading

Opened

10/2018

201 Lancaster Avenue

Reading

Opened

09/2019

2500-2504 North 6th Street

Harrisburg

Opened

11/2019

340 S Washington Avenue

Scranton

Opened

10/2019

339 Main Street

Johnstown

Opened

11/2019

www.harvesthoc.com

As of 08/11/2020; Dates listed in table represent timing of initial revenue contribution.

20

Excludes retail locations serviced through Interurban.

HARVEST IS A LEADING U.S. MULTI-STATE OPERATOR

Harvest Health & Recreation is well

positioned as an industry leader in

the U.S. combining a targeted

strategy, best in class management

team and disciplined capital

allocation.

Rooted in Arizona and founded in

2011, we are led by entrepreneurs,

cannabis pioneers, marketing,

manufacturing, retail and integration

specialists.

By combining organic growth and

strategic acquisitions, we have grown

to become one of the largest multi-

2011

YEAR FOUNDED

$750M+

ENTERPRISE VALUE(1)

$215-220M

REVENUE TARGET(2)

950+ EMPLOYEES

35 RETAIL LOCATIONS(1)

12 CULTIVATION &

PROCESSING LOCATIONS(3)

state cannabis operators in the U.S.

(1) As of close on 08/11/20 (2) Full year 2020 (3) Includes pre-revenue operations

21

www.harvesthoc.com

THANK YOU

C S E : H A R V O T C Q X : H R V S F i n v e s t o r s @ h a r v e s t i n c . c o m

@HarvestHOC

Disclaimer

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 20:32:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATIO
07/28HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC : . To Hold Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Confere..
AQ
05/13HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC : . To Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conferen..
AQ
05/12HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC : . To Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conferen..
AQ
04/28HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Announces Planned Divestment of Select California ..
AQ
04/01HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC : . To Hold Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Confere..
AQ
03/27HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Acquires Franklin Labs, LLC Adding Supply and Enha..
AQ
03/26HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : and Verano Announce Mutual Termination of Business..
AQ
03/16HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Announces Closing of Interurban Capital Group, Inc..
AQ
03/11HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Announces New Funding, Corporate Updates, Manageme..
AQ
02/17HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC : . to Operate Dispensary in Little Rock, Arkans..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 207 M - -
Net income 2020 -69,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 531 M 533 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,79 CAD
Last Close Price 1,93 CAD
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Goodson President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Neal Barnard Chairman
Deborah K. Keeley Chief Financial Officer
Elroy Sailor Chief Strategy Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.-53.73%597
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-12.38%6 653
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD14.80%6 600
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.47.80%6 017
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.12.78%3 908
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.87.38%2 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group