Harvey Norman : 2019 Notice of Meeting - correction

Harvey Norman HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 Holdings Limited A1 RICHMOND ROAD N.S.W 1811 LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250 16 October 2019 Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Dear Sir/Madam Re: 2019 Notice of Meeting - correction We wish to correct an error which appears in the Company's 2019 Notice of Meeting, dated 14 October 2019 (Notice of Meeting). On page 3 of the Notice of Meeting, under the heading "Eligibility to Vote", the time and date should read: "11am (AEDT) on Monday 25 November 2019". Accordingly, the section in the Notice of Meeting should read as follows: "ELIGIBILITY TO VOTE For the purposes of the AGM, the Directors have determined that shares will be taken to be held by persons registered as shareholders of the Company at 11am (AEDT) on Monday 25 November 2019." Yours faithfully Chris Mentis Company Secretary

Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of members of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited ACN 003 237 545 will be held at Tattersalls Club, 181 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, New South Wales on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at 11am (AEDT). AGENDA Ordinary Business Statements and Reports To receive the Company's Financial Statements, the Directors' Declaration and the Directors' Report and Independent Audit Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Note : Members are not required to vote on this item of business.

Remuneration Report To adopt the Remuneration Report as included in the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Note : the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Election of Board Endorsed Directors To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Ms Kay Lesley Page, a Director who retires by rotation at the close of the Meeting in accordance with Article 63A of the Constitution of the Company and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." 4. To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr David Matthew Ackery, a Director who retires by rotation at the close of the Meeting in accordance with Article 63A of the Constitution of the Company and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." 5. To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Kenneth William Gunderson-Briggs, a Director who retires by rotation at the close of the Meeting in accordance with Article 63A of the Constitution of the Company and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." 6. To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Maurice John Craven, a Director who was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company since the last Annual General Meeting and being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company".

Election of Non-Board Endorsed Director Candidate 7. To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Stephen Mayne, having self-nominated for election, be elected as a Director of the Company." Contingent Business 8. Holding a Spill Meeting Condition for Resolution 8: Resolution 8 will be considered at the AGM only if at least 25% of the votes cast on Resolution 2 are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The Explanatory Notes further explain the circumstances in which Resolution 8 will be put to the meeting. If the condition (described above) is satisfied, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, as required by the Corporations Act: a meeting of the Company's members (the spill meeting ) be held within 90 days of the date of the 2019 Annual General Meeting; each of the Directors being all the directors (other than the managing director) who approved the last directors' report cease to hold office immediately before the end of the spill meeting; and resolutions to appoint persons to offices that will be vacated immediately before the end of the spill meeting be put to the vote at the spill meeting."

ELIGIBILITY TO VOTE For the purposes of the AGM, the Directors have determined that shares will be taken to be held by persons registered as shareholders of the Company at 11am (AEDT) on Monday 25 November 2019. PROXIES Each shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote at the AGM on the shareholder's behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company, and may be either an individual or a body corporate. Where two proxies are appointed by a shareholder, the shareholder may specify the proportion or number of votes which each proxy is entitled to exercise on a poll. If the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of shareholder's votes, each proxy may exercise one half of the votes on a poll. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES A body corporate which is a shareholder or the proxy of a shareholder may appoint an individual as its representative to exercise all or any of its powers that it could exercise at the AGM. The representative should bring to the AGM, original documentation evidencing his or her appointment, including any authority under which the appointment is signed. PROXY DEADLINE A Proxy Form and, if the Proxy Form is not signed by the shareholder, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which the Proxy Form is signed (or a certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority), must be received by the Company at least 48 hours before the time for holding the AGM - that is, by 11am (AEDT) on Monday 25 November 2019. Documents may be lodged with the Company by the methods set out in the Proxy Form. ATTACHMENTS Voting Exclusion Statement Explanatory Notes and Glossary Proxy Form Dated this 14th day of October 2019 Chris Mentis Company Secretary

ATTACHMENT A VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENT HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED ACN 003 237 545 ("Company") On 27 November 2019 at the Annual General Meeting of its members, the Company will disregard any votes cast on the following proposed resolutions: Ordinary Business Resolution 2 To adopt the Remuneration Report as included in the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. by any key management personnel of the Company, being those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly, including any director (whether executive or otherwise) of the Company, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report ( Key Management Personnel ); and by any closely related party of any Key Management Personnel. Closely related parties of Key Management Personnel are defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and include certain family members and any companies controlled by Key Management Personnel. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a proxy appointed in writing for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form how the proxy is to vote on the proposed resolution; or

the vote is not cast on behalf of any Key Management Personnel, or any closely related party of any Key Management Personnel. Contingent Business Resolution 8 Holding a Spill Meeting As required by the Corporations Act, no member of the Company's Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report, or a closely related party of any such member, may vote in any capacity (e.g. as a shareholder, proxy or corporate representative) on the proposed resolution in Resolution 8 unless: the person votes as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the person is to vote on the proposed resolution in Resolution 8; and the vote is not cast on behalf of any such member or closely related party of any such member. The prohibition in the Corporations Act on members of the Company's Key Management Personnel voting does not apply to the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a member entitled to vote where the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the Meeting to vote in that capacity on Resolution 8 (see Explanatory Notes).

