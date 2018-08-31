Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
End-of-day quote  - 08/30
3.77 AUD   +0.53%
Harvey Norman : Aggregated Sales for FY18

08/31/2018 | 01:52am CEST

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

LOCKED BAG 2

SILVERWATER DC, N.S.W 1811

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

31 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

AGGREGATED SALES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

The Directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited announce that the aggregated amount of sales from wholly-owned company-operated stores in New Zealand, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland and Northern Ireland, majority-owned controlled company-operated stores in Singapore and Malaysia, and from independent Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded franchised complexes ("Aggregated Sales") totalled $7.58 billion for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018. When compared to Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2017, the increase was 4.3%. Comparable Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018 when compared to the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2017, increased by 3.1%. Sales made by franchisees in Australia are not made by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited or controlled entities.

Aggregated Sales have been positively affected by a 6.5% appreciation in the Euro (), a 3.3% appreciation in the UK Pound (£GBP), a 0.9% appreciation in the Singaporean dollar ($SGD) and a 2.3% appreciation in the Malaysian Ringgit (RM), and negatively affected by a 2.5% devaluation the New Zealand dollar ($NZD) for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 compared to the financial year ended 30 June 2017.

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - TOTAL SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2018 vs. 1QTR 2017 %

2QTR 2018 vs. 2QTR 2017 %

3QTR 2018 vs. 3QTR 2017 %

4QTR 2018 vs. 4QTR 2017 %

YTD JUNE 2018 vs.

YTD JUNE 2017 %

Australian Franchisees

3.6

5.8

(-0.2)

0.7

2.6

New Zealand

0.8

0.4

4.9

3.6

2.4

Slovenia & Croatia

20.2

26.3

29.6

19.3

23.8

Ireland

9.7

21.7

27.0

21.9

20.1

Northern Ireland

(-2.8)

5.6

10.3

(-11.2)

0.7

Singapore

11.9

20.0

32.7

21.8

21.4

Malaysia

(-2.3)

(-0.4)

17.5

27.8

10.8

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - COMPARABLE SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2018 vs. 1QTR 2017 %

2QTR 2018 vs. 2QTR 2017 %

3QTR 2018 vs. 3QTR 2017 %

4QTR 2018 vs. 4QTR 2017 %

YTD JUNE 2018 vs.

YTD JUNE 2017 %

Australian Franchisees

2.9

5.1

(-0.8)

1.3

2.2

New Zealand

(-0.5)

0.2

4.8

3.6

2.0

Slovenia & Croatia

20.2

26.3

29.6

19.3

23.8

Ireland

3.8

11.7

16.3

11.9

10.9

Northern Ireland

(-2.8)

5.6

10.3

(-11.2)

0.7

Singapore

0.8

8.0

18.2

10.8

9.4

Malaysia

(-8.8)

(-7.3)

7.9

19.5

2.9

During the financial year ended 30 June 2018, one company-operated store in Ireland was opened, one company-operated store in Singapore was opened and one company-operated store in Malaysia was opened. One Domayne® franchised complex in Australia was opened. One company-operated store in Singapore was closed. There were no closures of franchised complexes during the current year.

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Constant Local Currencies - TOTAL SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2018 vs. 1QTR 2017 %

2QTR 2018 vs. 2QTR 2017 %

3QTR 2018 vs. 3QTR 2017 %

4QTR 2018 vs. 4QTR 2017 %

YTD JUNE 2018 vs.

YTD JUNE 2017 %

Australian Franchisees

$A

3.6

5.8

(-0.2)

0.7

2.6

New Zealand

$NZD

3.8

5.0

6.6

4.4

4.9

Slovenia & Croatia

Euro

18.8

19.3

16.5

10.7

16.3

Ireland

Euro

8.4

15.6

14.6

10.8

12.8

Northern Ireland

£GBP

1.5

2.1

1.9

(-17.8)

(-2.5)

Singapore

$SGD

17.2

18.5

28.3

17.7

20.3

Malaysia

RM

7.0

(-1.0)

7.7

19.8

8.3

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Constant Local Currencies - COMPARABLE SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2018 vs. 1QTR 2017 %

2QTR 2018 vs. 2QTR 2017 %

3QTR 2018 vs. 3QTR 2017 %

4QTR 2018 vs. 4QTR 2017 %

YTD JUNE 2018 vs.

YTD JUNE 2017 %

Australian Franchisees

$A

2.9

5.1

(-0.8)

1.3

2.2

New Zealand

$NZD

2.5

4.8

6.4

4.3

4.5

Slovenia & Croatia

Euro

18.8

19.3

16.5

10.7

16.3

Ireland

Euro

2.6

6.1

4.9

1.7

4.2

Northern Ireland

£GBP

1.5

2.1

1.9

(-17.8)

(-2.5)

Singapore

$SGD

5.6

6.6

14.3

5.0

7.8

Malaysia

RM

(-0.2)

(-7.9)

(-1.1)

11.7

0.5

Aggregated Franchisee Sales increase / (decrease) 1 July 2018 to 30 August 2018 vs 1 July 2017 to 30 August 2017

Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded Australian franchisee aggregated sales for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 August 2018, decreased by (-2.0%) compared to the period 1 July 2017 to 30 August 2017, and (-1.1%) on a comparable sales basis. The decrease in franchisee aggregated sales was on the back of a strong increase in the previous corresponding period of 3.5% on a total headline basis and 2.7% on a comparable sales basis.

Overseas Harvey Norman® Company-Operated Stores Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) 1 July 2018 to 28 August 2018 vs 1 July 2017 to 28 August 2017

COUNTRY

$A TOTAL SALES %

$A COMPARABLE

SALES %

Constant Local

Currencies TOTAL SALES %

Constant Local

Currencies COMPARABLE SALES %

New Zealand

1.1

1.1

3.5

3.5

Slovenia & Croatia

7.8

7.8

1.5

1.5

Ireland

20.7

15.8

13.7

9.1

Northern Ireland

1.7

1.7

(-4.8)

(-4.8)

Singapore

19.0

15.0

11.7

7.9

Malaysia

66.3

53.8

48.2

37.1

Yours faithfully

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary / CFO

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 23:51:04 UTC
