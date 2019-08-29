Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
08/29
4.67 AUD   +0.65%
HARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
HARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
HARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
Harvey Norman : Aggregated Sales for FY19

08/29/2019

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

Holdings Limited

LOCKED BAG 2

SILVERWATER DC, N.S.W 1811

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

30 August 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

AGGREGATED SALES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited announce that the aggregated amount of sales from wholly-ownedcompany-operated stores in New Zealand, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland and Northern Ireland, majority-owned controlled company-operated stores in Singapore and Malaysia, and from independent Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded franchised complexes ("Aggregated Sales") totalled $7.65 billion for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2019. When compared to Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018, the increase was 0.9%. Comparable Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2019 when compared to the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018, increased by 1.3%. Sales made by franchisees in Australia are not made by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited or controlled entities.

Aggregated Sales have been positively affected by a 3.7% appreciation in the Euro (€), a 4.3% appreciation in the UK Pound (£GBP), a 6.5% appreciation in the Singaporean dollar ($SGD), a 7.1% appreciation in the Malaysian Ringgit (RM), and a 1.7% appreciation in the New Zealand dollar ($NZD) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 compared to the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - TOTAL SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2019

2QTR 2019

3QTR 2019

4QTR 2019

YTD JUNE 2019

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

1QTR 2018

2QTR 2018

3QTR 2018

4QTR 2018

YTD JUNE 2018

%

%

%

%

%

Australian Franchisees

(-1.7)

(-1.8)

(-1.9)

(-1.8)

(-1.8)

New Zealand

1.9

3.2

0.4

5.6

2.8

Slovenia & Croatia

9.0

15.2

8.6

11.6

11.3

Ireland

24.8

21.7

12.4

15.5

19.0

Northern Ireland

3.6

5.9

3.3

15.8

6.8

Singapore

14.4

12.5

3.7

1.1

7.8

Malaysia

69.4

40.1

22.7

19.2

35.4

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - COMPARABLE SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2019

2QTR 2019

3QTR 2019

4QTR 2019

YTD JUNE 2019

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

1QTR 2018

2QTR 2018

3QTR 2018

4QTR 2018

YTD JUNE 2018

%

%

%

%

%

Australian Franchisees

(-0.7)

(-0.5)

(-0.8)

(-1.6)

(-0.9)

New Zealand

1.9

3.1

0.4

5.6

2.8

Slovenia & Croatia

9.0

15.2

8.6

11.5

11.3

Ireland

21.8

21.7

12.4

15.5

18.4

Northern Ireland

3.6

5.9

3.3

15.8

6.8

Singapore

8.8

9.2

6.5

3.9

7.1

Malaysia

52.1

25.8

14.8

6.1

22.6

During the financial year ended 30 June 2019, one Joyce Mayne® franchised complex was opened in Australia, two company-operated stores were opened in Malaysia, one Harvey Norman® franchised complex was closed in Australia and one company-operated store was closed in Singapore.

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Constant Local Currencies - TOTAL SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2019

2QTR 2019

3QTR 2019

4QTR 2019

YTD JUNE 2019

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

1QTR 2018

2QTR 2018

3QTR 2018

4QTR 2018

YTD JUNE 2018

%

%

%

%

%

Australian Franchisees

$A

(-1.7)

(-1.8)

(-1.9)

(-1.8)

(-1.8)

New Zealand

$NZD

3.1

0.5

(-2.9)

3.8

1.1

Slovenia & Croatia

Euro

1.9

10.7

6.4

9.7

7.4

Ireland

Euro

16.7

16.6

9.8

14.9

14.8

Northern Ireland

£GBP

(-3.6)

1.6

(-0.1)

14.6

2.4

Singapore

$SGD

6.5

6.6

(-3.6)

(-4.7)

1.2

Malaysia

RM

46.3

34.3

15.8

13.8

26.4

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Constant Local Currencies - COMPARABLE SALES

COUNTRY

1QTR 2019

2QTR 2019

3QTR 2019

4QTR 2019

YTD JUNE 2019

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

1QTR 2018

2QTR 2018

3QTR 2018

4QTR 2018

YTD JUNE 2018

%

%

%

%

%

Australian Franchisees

$A

(-0.7)

(-0.5)

(-0.8)

(-1.6)

(-0.9)

New Zealand

$NZD

3.1

0.5

(-3.0)

3.8

1.0

Slovenia & Croatia

Euro

1.9

10.7

6.4

9.5

7.4

Ireland

Euro

13.9

16.6

9.8

14.9

14.2

Northern Ireland

£GBP

(-3.6)

1.6

(-0.1)

14.6

2.4

Singapore

$SGD

1.3

3.4

(-0.9)

(-2.1)

0.5

Malaysia

RM

35.3

17.3

8.3

1.2

14.4

Aggregated Franchisee Sales for the period 1 July 2019 to 29 August 2019 vs 1 July 2018 to 29 August 2018

Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded Australian franchisee aggregated sales for the period 1 July 2019 to 29 August 2019 increased by 3.3% compared to the period 1 July 2018 to 29 August 2018, and 3.0% on a comparable sales basis.

Overseas Harvey Norman® Company-Operated Stores Aggregated Sales increases / (decreases) for the period 1 July 2019 to 29 August 2019 vs 1 July 2018 to 29 August 2018

COUNTRY

$A

$A

Constant Local

Constant Local

TOTAL

COMPARABLE

Currencies

Currencies

SALES

SALES

TOTAL SALES

COMPARABLE

%

%

%

SALES

%

New Zealand

9.8

9.7

5.2

5.1

Slovenia & Croatia

14.5

14.3

11.2

11.0

Ireland

12.4

12.4

9.0

9.0

Northern Ireland

10.9

10.9

9.5

9.5

Singapore

(-6.7)

(-4.1)

(-12.4)

(-10.0)

Malaysia

14.7

0.9

9.3

(-3.9)

Yours faithfully

Company Secretary / CFO

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:20:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 409 M
EBIT 2019 541 M
Net income 2019 380 M
Debt 2019 638 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 5 509 M
