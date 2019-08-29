Harvey Norman : Aggregated Sales for FY19

|
30 August 2019
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
AGGREGATED SALES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The Directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited announce that the aggregated amount of sales from wholly-ownedcompany-operated stores in New Zealand, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland and Northern Ireland, majority-owned controlled company-operated stores in Singapore and Malaysia, and from independent Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded franchised complexes ("Aggregated Sales") totalled $7.65 billion for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2019. When compared to Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018, the increase was 0.9%. Comparable Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2019 when compared to the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018, increased by 1.3%. Sales made by franchisees in Australia are not made by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited or controlled entities.
Aggregated Sales have been positively affected by a 3.7% appreciation in the Euro (€), a 4.3% appreciation in the UK Pound (£GBP), a 6.5% appreciation in the Singaporean dollar ($SGD), a 7.1% appreciation in the Malaysian Ringgit (RM), and a 1.7% appreciation in the New Zealand dollar ($NZD) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 compared to the financial year ended 30 June 2018.
Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - TOTAL SALES
|
COUNTRY
|
|
1QTR 2019
|
|
|
2QTR 2019
|
|
|
3QTR 2019
|
|
|
4QTR 2019
|
|
|
YTD JUNE 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
|
1QTR 2018
|
|
|
2QTR 2018
|
|
|
3QTR 2018
|
|
|
4QTR 2018
|
|
|
YTD JUNE 2018
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
Australian Franchisees
|
|
(-1.7)
|
|
(-1.8)
|
|
(-1.9)
|
|
|
(-1.8)
|
|
(-1.8)
|
|
New Zealand
|
1.9
|
|
3.2
|
|
0.4
|
|
5.6
|
|
2.8
|
|
Slovenia & Croatia
|
9.0
|
|
15.2
|
|
8.6
|
|
11.6
|
|
11.3
|
|
Ireland
|
24.8
|
|
21.7
|
|
12.4
|
|
15.5
|
|
19.0
|
|
Northern Ireland
|
3.6
|
|
5.9
|
|
3.3
|
|
15.8
|
|
6.8
|
|
Singapore
|
14.4
|
|
12.5
|
|
3.7
|
|
1.1
|
|
7.8
|
|
Malaysia
|
69.4
|
|
40.1
|
|
22.7
|
|
19.2
|
|
35.4
|
Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - COMPARABLE SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COUNTRY
|
1QTR 2019
|
2QTR 2019
|
3QTR 2019
|
4QTR 2019
|
YTD JUNE 2019
|
|
vs.
|
vs.
|
vs.
|
vs.
|
vs.
|
|
1QTR 2018
|
2QTR 2018
|
3QTR 2018
|
4QTR 2018
|
YTD JUNE 2018
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Australian Franchisees
|
(-0.7)
|
(-0.5)
|
(-0.8)
|
(-1.6)
|
(-0.9)
|
New Zealand
|
1.9
|
3.1
|
0.4
|
5.6
|
2.8
|
Slovenia & Croatia
|
9.0
|
15.2
|
8.6
|
11.5
|
11.3
|
Ireland
|
21.8
|
21.7
|
12.4
|
15.5
|
18.4
|
Northern Ireland
|
3.6
|
5.9
|
3.3
|
15.8
|
6.8
|
Singapore
|
8.8
|
9.2
|
6.5
|
3.9
|
7.1
|
Malaysia
|
52.1
|
25.8
|
14.8
|
6.1
|
22.6
During the financial year ended 30 June 2019, one Joyce Mayne® franchised complex was opened in Australia, two company-operated stores were opened in Malaysia, one Harvey Norman® franchised complex was closed in Australia and one company-operated store was closed in Singapore.
Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Constant Local Currencies - TOTAL SALES
|
COUNTRY
|
|
|
1QTR 2019
|
|
|
2QTR 2019
|
|
|
3QTR 2019
|
|
|
4QTR 2019
|
|
|
YTD JUNE 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1QTR 2018
|
|
|
2QTR 2018
|
|
|
3QTR 2018
|
|
|
4QTR 2018
|
|
|
YTD JUNE 2018
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
Australian Franchisees
|
$A
|
|
(-1.7)
|
|
|
(-1.8)
|
|
(-1.9)
|
|
|
(-1.8)
|
|
|
(-1.8)
|
|
New Zealand
|
$NZD
|
3.1
|
|
0.5
|
|
(-2.9)
|
|
3.8
|
|
1.1
|
|
Slovenia & Croatia
|
€Euro
|
1.9
|
|
10.7
|
|
6.4
|
|
9.7
|
|
7.4
|
|
Ireland
|
€Euro
|
16.7
|
|
16.6
|
|
9.8
|
|
14.9
|
|
14.8
|
|
Northern Ireland
|
£GBP
|
(-3.6)
|
|
1.6
|
|
(-0.1)
|
|
14.6
|
|
2.4
|
|
Singapore
|
$SGD
|
6.5
|
|
6.6
|
|
(-3.6)
|
|
(-4.7)
|
|
1.2
|
|
Malaysia
|
RM
|
46.3
|
|
34.3
|
|
15.8
|
|
13.8
|
|
26.4
|
Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Constant Local Currencies - COMPARABLE SALES
|
COUNTRY
|
|
|
1QTR 2019
|
|
|
2QTR 2019
|
|
|
3QTR 2019
|
|
|
4QTR 2019
|
|
|
YTD JUNE 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
|
|
1QTR 2018
|
|
|
2QTR 2018
|
|
|
3QTR 2018
|
|
|
4QTR 2018
|
|
|
YTD JUNE 2018
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
Australian Franchisees
|
$A
|
|
(-0.7)
|
|
|
(-0.5)
|
|
|
(-0.8)
|
|
|
(-1.6)
|
|
|
(-0.9)
|
|
New Zealand
|
$NZD
|
3.1
|
|
0.5
|
|
(-3.0)
|
|
3.8
|
|
1.0
|
|
Slovenia & Croatia
|
€Euro
|
1.9
|
|
10.7
|
|
6.4
|
|
9.5
|
|
7.4
|
|
Ireland
|
€Euro
|
13.9
|
|
16.6
|
|
9.8
|
|
14.9
|
|
14.2
|
|
Northern Ireland
|
£GBP
|
(-3.6)
|
|
1.6
|
|
(-0.1)
|
|
14.6
|
|
2.4
|
|
Singapore
|
$SGD
|
1.3
|
|
3.4
|
|
(-0.9)
|
|
(-2.1)
|
|
0.5
|
|
Malaysia
|
RM
|
35.3
|
|
17.3
|
|
8.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
14.4
|
Aggregated Franchisee Sales for the period 1 July 2019 to 29 August 2019 vs 1 July 2018 to 29 August 2018
Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded Australian franchisee aggregated sales for the period 1 July 2019 to 29 August 2019 increased by 3.3% compared to the period 1 July 2018 to 29 August 2018, and 3.0% on a comparable sales basis.
Overseas Harvey Norman® Company-Operated Stores Aggregated Sales increases / (decreases) for the period 1 July 2019 to 29 August 2019 vs 1 July 2018 to 29 August 2018
|
COUNTRY
|
|
$A
|
|
|
$A
|
|
|
Constant Local
|
|
|
Constant Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
COMPARABLE
|
|
|
Currencies
|
|
|
Currencies
|
|
|
|
SALES
|
|
|
SALES
|
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
|
COMPARABLE
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
New Zealand
|
9.8
|
|
9.7
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
Slovenia & Croatia
|
14.5
|
|
14.3
|
|
11.2
|
|
11.0
|
|
Ireland
|
12.4
|
|
12.4
|
|
9.0
|
|
9.0
|
|
Northern Ireland
|
10.9
|
|
10.9
|
|
9.5
|
|
9.5
|
|
Singapore
|
(-6.7)
|
|
(-4.1)
|
|
(-12.4)
|
|
(-10.0)
|
|
Malaysia
|
14.7
|
|
0.9
|
|
9.3
|
|
(-3.9)
|
Yours faithfully
Disclaimer
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:20:02 UTC