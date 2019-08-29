Harvey Norman : Aggregated Sales for FY19

Harvey Norman A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 Holdings Limited LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, N.S.W 1811 A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

30 August 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

AGGREGATED SALES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited announce that the aggregated amount of sales from wholly-ownedcompany-operated stores in New Zealand, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland and Northern Ireland, majority-owned controlled company-operated stores in Singapore and Malaysia, and from independent Harvey Norman®, Domayne® and Joyce Mayne® branded franchised complexes ("Aggregated Sales") totalled $7.65 billion for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2019. When compared to Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018, the increase was 0.9%. Comparable Aggregated Sales for the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2019 when compared to the twelve (12) months ended 30 June 2018, increased by 1.3%. Sales made by franchisees in Australia are not made by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited or controlled entities.

Aggregated Sales have been positively affected by a 3.7% appreciation in the Euro (€), a 4.3% appreciation in the UK Pound (£GBP), a 6.5% appreciation in the Singaporean dollar ($SGD), a 7.1% appreciation in the Malaysian Ringgit (RM), and a 1.7% appreciation in the New Zealand dollar ($NZD) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 compared to the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - TOTAL SALES

COUNTRY 1QTR 2019 2QTR 2019 3QTR 2019 4QTR 2019 YTD JUNE 2019 vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. 1QTR 2018 2QTR 2018 3QTR 2018 4QTR 2018 YTD JUNE 2018 % % % % % Australian Franchisees (-1.7) (-1.8) (-1.9) (-1.8) (-1.8) New Zealand 1.9 3.2 0.4 5.6 2.8 Slovenia & Croatia 9.0 15.2 8.6 11.6 11.3 Ireland 24.8 21.7 12.4 15.5 19.0 Northern Ireland 3.6 5.9 3.3 15.8 6.8 Singapore 14.4 12.5 3.7 1.1 7.8 Malaysia 69.4 40.1 22.7 19.2 35.4

Aggregated Sales increase / (decrease) in Australian Dollars $A - COMPARABLE SALES

COUNTRY 1QTR 2019 2QTR 2019 3QTR 2019 4QTR 2019 YTD JUNE 2019 vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. 1QTR 2018 2QTR 2018 3QTR 2018 4QTR 2018 YTD JUNE 2018 % % % % % Australian Franchisees (-0.7) (-0.5) (-0.8) (-1.6) (-0.9) New Zealand 1.9 3.1 0.4 5.6 2.8 Slovenia & Croatia 9.0 15.2 8.6 11.5 11.3 Ireland 21.8 21.7 12.4 15.5 18.4 Northern Ireland 3.6 5.9 3.3 15.8 6.8 Singapore 8.8 9.2 6.5 3.9 7.1 Malaysia 52.1 25.8 14.8 6.1 22.6

During the financial year ended 30 June 2019, one Joyce Mayne® franchised complex was opened in Australia, two company-operated stores were opened in Malaysia, one Harvey Norman® franchised complex was closed in Australia and one company-operated store was closed in Singapore.