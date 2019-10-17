Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
4.1 AUD   +2.50%
08:59pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 3B
PU
10/16HARVEY NORMAN : 2019 Notice of Meeting - correction
PU
10/15HARVEY NORMAN : Update - HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares

HVN has issued 66,270,064 ordinary shares (New Shares) pursuant to the terms of a pro- rata renounceable rights offer announced to ASX on Friday 30 August 2019.

This Appendix 3B updates the approximate number of ordinary shares to be issued under the entitlement offer set out in the Appendix 3B dated 5 September 2019. The change in the number of shares is due to some Entitlements not being exercised (and thus lapsing) and fractions being rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares.

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4

5

6

6a

6b

6c

6d

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
    distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
    distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Yes, the New Shares will rank equally in all respect with existing fully paid ordinary shares in HVN from the date of allotment.

$2.50 per New Share

HVN intends to use the proceeds to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt

No

6e

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

18 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,246,006,654

Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

800,000

Performance Rights

549,500

FY19 Performance

Rights

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Same dividend policy applies as to existing ordinary shares. The New Shares are not entitled to participate in the Company's 2019 Final Dividend, as announced on 30 August 2019 as the 2019 final dividend record date has passed.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

No

Renounceable

1 New Share for every 17 existing ordinary shares in HVN at the Record Date

Ordinary shares

7.00pm on Tuesday 10 September 2019

No

Where fractions arose in the calculation of entitlements, they were rounded up to the nearest whole number of New Shares

All countries other than Australia and New Zealand

19 Closing date for receipt of The offer closed at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on

acceptances or renunciations

Friday 11 October 2019

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee or

N/A

commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on security

N/A

holders' approval, the date of the

meeting

26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

No prospectus or product disclosure statement was prepared. An Entitlement Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Form was sent to Eligible Shareholders on Thursday 12 September 2019

27

If the entity has issued options, and

N/A

the terms entitle option holders to

participate on exercise, the date on

which notices will be sent to option

holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

No longer applicable

applicable)

29

Date rights trading will end (if

No longer applicable

applicable)

30

How do security holders sell their

No longer applicable

entitlements in full through a

broker?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 00:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
08:59pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 3B
PU
10/16HARVEY NORMAN : 2019 Notice of Meeting - correction
PU
10/15HARVEY NORMAN : Update - HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer
PU
10/10HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/30HARVEY NORMAN : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
09/27HARVEY NORMAN : HVN 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/26HARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4G
PU
09/11HARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2019
PU
09/09HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.058824 new shares @ 2.5 AUD for..
FA
09/04HARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer Info Booklet
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 567 M
EBIT 2020 539 M
Net income 2020 354 M
Debt 2020 623 M
Yield 2020 6,36%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 4 837 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,76  AUD
Last Close Price 4,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,27%
Spread / Average Target -8,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED28.77%3 186
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 742
KOHL'S CORPORATION-23.09%8 119
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED1.08%8 077
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.7.56%7 467
NORDSTROM-25.21%5 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group