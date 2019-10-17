Harvey Norman : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares
HVN has issued 66,270,064 ordinary shares (New Shares) pursuant to the terms of a pro- rata renounceable rights offer announced to ASX on Friday 30 August 2019.
This Appendix 3B updates the approximate number of ordinary shares to be issued under the entitlement offer set out in the Appendix 3B dated 5 September 2019. The change in the number of shares is due to some Entitlements not being exercised (and thus lapsing) and fractions being rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares.
Fully paid ordinary shares.
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Yes, the New Shares will rank equally in all respect with existing fully paid ordinary shares in HVN from the date of allotment.
$2.50 per New Share
HVN intends to use the proceeds to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt
No
7
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
18 October 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,246,006,654
Ordinary shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
800,000
Performance Rights
549,500
FY19 Performance
Rights
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Same dividend policy applies as to existing ordinary shares. The New Shares are not entitled to participate in the Company's 2019 Final Dividend, as announced on 30 August 2019 as the 2019 final dividend record date has passed.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
No
Renounceable
1 New Share for every 17 existing ordinary shares in HVN at the Record Date
Ordinary shares
7.00pm on Tuesday 10 September 2019
No
Where fractions arose in the calculation of entitlements, they were rounded up to the nearest whole number of New Shares
All countries other than Australia and New Zealand
19 Closing date for receipt of The offer closed at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on
acceptances or renunciations
Friday 11 October 2019
Names of any underwriters
N/A
Amount of any underwriting fee or
N/A
commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
N/A
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
N/A
N/A
If the issue is contingent on security
N/A
holders' approval, the date of the
meeting
26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
No prospectus or product disclosure statement was prepared. An Entitlement Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Form was sent to Eligible Shareholders on Thursday 12 September 2019
If the entity has issued options, and
N/A
the terms entitle option holders to
participate on exercise, the date on
which notices will be sent to option
holders
Date rights trading will begin (if
No longer applicable
applicable)
29
Date rights trading will end (if
No longer applicable
applicable)
30
How do security holders sell their
No longer applicable
entitlements in full through a
broker?
