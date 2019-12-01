Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
4.3 AUD   -1.60%
09:38pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 3B
PU
11/27HARVEY NORMAN : Australia's Harvey Norman pay plan rejected, but board survives
RE
10/20HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Harvey Norman : Appendix 3B

12/01/2019

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Unlisted performance rights issued under the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (FY20 Performance Rights)

549,500 FY20 Performance Rights

Exercise price - nil

Earliest exercise date - 1 January 2023 Expiry date - 1 July 2025

Each FY20 Performance Right entitles the holder to acquire one ordinary share in the company at nil exercise price.

Each FY20 Performance Right is subject to performance conditions and service conditions tested over a three year period (1 July 2019 - 30 June 2022).

The Company may satisfy the entitlement of participants in respect of vested FY20 Performance Rights eitherby issue of new shares or acquisition of shares on market.

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

No.

The FY20 Performance Rights have no voting or dividend rights and are unquoted.

Any ordinary shares issued or transferred to holders upon exercise of the FY20 Performance Rights will rank equally with the fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.

Nil

The FY20 Performance Rights are issued to executives under the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan as approved by members at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

No

has obtained

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of

+securities issued

without security holder

approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued under

an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If

+securities

issued

under

rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under

rule

7.1A.3?

Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If

+securities

were

issued

under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

2 December 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,246,006,654

Ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

800,000

Performance Rights

549,500

FY19 Performance

Rights

549,500

FY20 Performance

Rights

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Same dividend policy applies to existing ordinary shares. Dividend policy does not apply to Performance Rights, FY19 Performance Rights or FY20 Performance Rights.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

  1. +Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
  2. +Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16

Will holdings on different registers

N/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee or

N/A

commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on security

N/A

holders' approval, the date of the

meeting

26 Date entitlement and acceptance N/A form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options, and

N/A

the terms entitle option holders to

participate on exercise, the date on

which notices will be sent to option

holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

N/A

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part of

N/A

their entitlements through a broker

and accept for the balance?

32

How do security holders dispose of

N/A

their entitlements (except by sale

through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

41 Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

Number+Class

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may

quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before

+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

Date: 2 December 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Chris Mentis

== == == == ==

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:37:02 UTC
