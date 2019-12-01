Harvey Norman : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Unlisted performance rights issued under the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (FY20 Performance Rights)
549,500 FY20 Performance Rights
Exercise price - nil
Earliest exercise date - 1 January 2023 Expiry date - 1 July 2025
Each FY20 Performance Right entitles the holder to acquire one ordinary share in the company at nil exercise price.
Each FY20 Performance Right is subject to performance conditions and service conditions tested over a three year period (1 July 2019 - 30 June 2022).
The Company may satisfy the entitlement of participants in respect of vested FY20 Performance Rights eitherby issue of new shares or acquisition of shares on market.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
No.
The FY20 Performance Rights have no voting or dividend rights and are unquoted.
Any ordinary shares issued or transferred to holders upon exercise of the FY20 Performance Rights will rank equally with the fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.
Nil
The FY20 Performance Rights are issued to executives under the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan as approved by members at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
No
has obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of
+securities issued
without security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f
Number of +securities issued under
an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If
+securities
issued
under
rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under
rule
7.1A.3?
Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If
+securities
were
issued
under
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state date on which
valuation
of
consideration
was
released
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
2 December 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,246,006,654
Ordinary shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
800,000
Performance Rights
549,500
FY19 Performance
Rights
549,500
FY20 Performance
Rights
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Same dividend policy applies to existing ordinary shares. Dividend policy does not apply to Performance Rights, FY19 Performance Rights or FY20 Performance Rights.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approvalN/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non-N/A renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
N/A
be offered
+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
16
Will holdings on different registers
N/A
(or subregisters) be aggregated for
calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
N/A
21
Amount of any underwriting fee or
N/A
commission
22
Names of any brokers to the issue
N/A
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
N/A
N/A
25
If the issue is contingent on security
N/A
holders' approval, the date of the
meeting
26 Date entitlement and acceptance N/A form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
27
If the entity has issued options, and
N/A
the terms entitle option holders to
participate on exercise, the date on
which notices will be sent to option
holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
N/A
N/A
N/A
31
How do security holders sell part of
N/A
their entitlements through a broker
and accept for the balance?
32
How do security holders dispose of
N/A
their entitlements (except by sale
through a broker)?
33
+Issue date
N/A
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
All other+securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(b)
Number of+securities for which +quotation is sought
+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
41 Reason for request for quotation now
Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period
(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)
Number+Class
42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may
quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before
+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:37:02 UTC