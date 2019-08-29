Harvey Norman : Appendix 4E for FY19

For over 35 years, Harvey Norman® franchisees and employees have not only lived in the communities they work in, they have taken an active part in fostering the spirit of those communities. Whether it's supporting schools and community groups, helping out charities or just supplying the gear for a fundraiser barbecue, we're proud to go the extra mile to do what we can to enrich our local communities.

For the past decade we have built a reputation for our commitment to supporting female athletes in Australia - ensuring they get the support they need and the recognition they deserve. In recent years we have launched new programmes and initiatives to further this commitment - with our Team Harvey project in 2017 to help Australian sportswomen achieve their professional goals, and Team Harvey Junior following in 2018 to provide sponsorship opportunities to the next generation of female champions and remove obstacles to participation at grassroots levels.

Our commitment to women's sport has also seen us continue to provide support for some of the marquee events on the sporting calendar, including the 2019 Women's State of Origin in rugby league with our role as a major sponsor of both the NSW Blues team and the Queensland Maroons team.

There are few occasions on the Australia sporting calendar more exciting than the NRL State of Origin. It has been the pinnacle of the men's game at the domestic level for decades, and now it's the same for the women's game. Over 10,000 spectators filled North Sydney Oval to watch the game live in 2019 - its second year as a stand-alone fixture.