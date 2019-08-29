Harvey Norman : Appendix 4E for FY19

* Sales made by franchisees in Australia do not form part of
Contents
Results for Announcement
05
Statement of Comprehensive Income
32
Chairman and CEO's Report
06
Statement of Changes in Equity
33
Financial Highlights
08
Statement of Cash Flows
35
Operating and Financial Review
10
Notes to the Financial Statements
35
Statement of Financial Position
30
Other Information
58
Income Statement
31
KEY DATES:
30 August 2019: Announcement of Full-Year Profit to 30 June 2019 & Announcement of Final 2019 Dividend | 11 October 2019: Record date for Determining
Entitlement to Final 2019 Dividend | 1 November 2019: Payment of Final 2019 Dividend | 27 November 2019: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited will be held at Tattersalls Club 181 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, at 11:00am 28 February 2020: Announcement of Half-Year Profit to 31 December 2019 & Announcement of Interim 2020 Dividend | 3 April 2020: Record date for Determining Entitlement to Interim 2020 Dividend | 1 May 2020: Payment of Interim 2020 Dividend
COMPANY INFORMATION
Registered Office: A1 Richmond Road, Homebush West NSW 2140. Ph: 02 9201 6111 Fax: 02 9201 6250 | Share Registry: Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Ph: 02 9290 9600 | Auditors: Ernst & Young | Securities Exchange Listing: Shares in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited ("HVN") are quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange Limited ("ASX") | Solicitors: Brown Wright Stein | Company Secretary: Mr Chris Mentis
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN 003 237 545
2
SUPPORTING COMMUNITY
For over 35 years, Harvey Norman® franchisees and employees have not only lived in the communities they work in, they have taken an active part in fostering the spirit of those communities. Whether it's supporting schools and community groups, helping out charities or just supplying the gear for a fundraiser barbecue, we're proud to go the extra mile to do what we can to enrich our local communities.
For the past decade we have built a reputation for our commitment to supporting female athletes in Australia - ensuring they get the support they need and the recognition they deserve. In recent years we have launched new programmes and initiatives to further this commitment - with our Team Harvey project in 2017 to help Australian sportswomen achieve their professional goals, and Team Harvey Junior following in 2018 to provide sponsorship opportunities to the next generation of female champions and remove obstacles to participation at grassroots levels.
Our commitment to women's sport has also seen us continue to provide support for some of the marquee events on the sporting calendar, including the 2019 Women's State of Origin in rugby league with our role as a major sponsor of both the NSW Blues team and the Queensland Maroons team.
There are few occasions on the Australia sporting calendar more exciting than the NRL State of Origin. It has been the pinnacle of the men's game at the domestic level for decades, and now it's the same for the women's game. Over 10,000 spectators filled North Sydney Oval to watch the game live in 2019 - its second year as a stand-alone fixture.
Harvey Norman® is proud to be a key sponsor of the Women's State of Origin. This event not only raises the profile of women's rugby league and helps foster a level playing field for the sporting stars of tomorrow, but spreads a strong message of inclusiveness and has a positive impact on the attitudes of teenage girls towards body image.
Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw and NSW captain Kezie Apps are amazing athletes and two of the shining lights of the game - but it hasn't been easy to reach this level of success. The 10-hour round trips for training and games that Kezie endured during her early days show the dedication these stars have in their drive to succeed. Such dedication is an inspiration for many young female athletes, particularly those from country areas.
While our sporting programmes and sponsorships may get more of the media spotlight, we have been making sure that we are also getting behind the women of rural and regional Australia.
Now in its third year, the Shine Awards - our partnership with The Weekly Times - endeavours to shine a light on the women making a difference in rural and regional communities. These women are innovators leading the way in design, marketing, communication, health, education, and food, mineral & textile production. By celebrating their achievements and sharing the stories of these passionate women, we can help push for continued investment and innovation in vital regional communities, industries and services.
3
8 COUNTRIES, 8 FLAGSHIPS
At Harvey Norman®, we strive to continually deliver the highest levels of quality, value and service for our customers. These principles inform every facet of our business, from top to bottom, and it is with these principles in mind that we devised our Flagship strategy.
A Flagship store should represent the pinnacle of achievement for a brand, while also setting the course for the future.
Our Flagship stores feature the latest innovations and designs, with the biggest range of quality brands and products,
and offer a level of customer service that is unsurpassed in the industry.
Auburn, Sydney, Australia
Ikano, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Zagreb, Croatia
Wairau Park, Auckland,
New Zealand
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Boucher Road, Belfast,
Northern Ireland
Millenia Walk, Singapore
Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland
FLAGSHIP STORES
THE BEST STORES IN THE WORLD
4
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT
5
