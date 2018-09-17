Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
  Report  
Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
09/17/2018 | 03:23am CEST

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A.C.N 003 237 545

17 September 2018

Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Change of Directors Interest

HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2

SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811

AUSTRALIATelephone: (02) 9201 6111

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Gerald Harvey.

Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.

Yours faithfully,Chris Mentis Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gerald Harvey

Date of last notice

13 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. of securities held prior to change

  • (A) 90,337,468 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (B) 187,500 Performance Rights

Class

  • (A) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (B) Performance Rights

Number acquired

  • (A) Nil

  • (B) Nil

Number disposed

  • (A) Not Applicable

  • (B) Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

  • (A) 90,337,468 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (B) 187,500 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Not Applicable

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)

(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)

(B) AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd (previously known as AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (interest held by G Harvey as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)

(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)

(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust)

(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (interest held by G Harvey as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust)

Date of change

13 & 14 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

(Ai) 10,332,189 fully paid ordinary shares (Aii)141,007,580 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (B) 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (C) 14,021,009 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (D) 85,881,109 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (E) 3,695,576 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

  • (Ai) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (Aii) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (B) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (C) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (D) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • (E) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

  • (Ai) Nil

  • (Aii) Nil

  • (B) Nil

  • (C) 2,250,000

  • (D) Nil

  • (E) Nil

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$7,743,265.00

No. of securities held after change

(Ai) 10,332,189 fully paid ordinary shares (Aii)141,007,580 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (B) 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (C) 16,271,009 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (D) 85,881,109 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (E) 3,695,576 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(Ai) On-market trade. (C) On-market trade.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:22:04 UTC
