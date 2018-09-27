Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

28 September 2018

Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Change of Directors Interest

Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Gerald Harvey.

Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis Company Secretary

Name of entity ABN

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Gerald Harvey Date of last notice 27 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change Not Applicable No. of securities held prior to change (A) 90,337,468 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(B) 187,500 Performance Rights Class (A) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(B) Performance Rights Number acquired (A) Nil

(B) Nil Number disposed (A) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change (A) 90,337,468 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(B) 187,500 Performance Rights

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Not Applicable

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. (Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust) (Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust) (B) AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd (previously known as AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (interest held by G Harvey as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust) (C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust) (D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust) (E) Evitorn Pty Limited (interest held by G Harvey as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust) Date of change 27 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change (Ai) 10,622,189 fully paid ordinary shares (Aii)141,007,580 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 17,561,924 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 85,881,109 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,695,576 fully paid ordinary shares Class (Ai) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Aii) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (B) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(C) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(D) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(E) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired (Ai) 5,642

(Aii) Nil (B) Nil

(C) Nil

(D) Nil

(E) Nil Number disposed Nil

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $19,436.69 No. of securities held after change (Ai) 10,627,831 fully paid ordinary shares (Aii)141,007,580 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 17,561,924 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 85,881,109 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,695,576 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back (Ai) On-market trade. Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

