Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

A1 RICHMOND ROAD
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
A.C.N 003 237 545
28 September 2018
Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re: Change of Directors Interest
HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140
LOCKED BAG 2
SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811
AUSTRALIA
Telephone: (02) 9201 6111
Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250
Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Gerald Harvey.
Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Mentis Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ABN
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited 54 003 237 545
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gerald Harvey
Date of last notice
27 September 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Date of change
Not Applicable
No. of securities held prior to change
-
(A) 90,337,468 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(B) 187,500 Performance Rights
Class
Number acquired
|
|
(A) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
-
(A) 90,337,468 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
(B) 187,500 Performance Rights
Nature of change
|
Not Applicable
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)
(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)
(B) AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd (previously known as AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (interest held by G Harvey as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust)
(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (interest held by G Harvey as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust)
Date of change
27 September 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
(Ai) 10,622,189 fully paid ordinary shares (Aii)141,007,580 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 17,561,924 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 85,881,109 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 3,695,576 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
|
(B) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(C) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(D) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(E) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
|
(B) Nil
(C) Nil
(D) Nil
(E) Nil
Number disposed
|
Nil
Value/Consideration
$19,436.69
No. of securities held after change
|
(Ai) 10,627,831 fully paid ordinary shares (Aii)141,007,580 fully paid ordinary shares
-
(B) 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares
-
(C) 17,561,924 fully paid ordinary shares
-
(D) 85,881,109 fully paid ordinary shares
-
(E) 3,695,576 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
|
(Ai) On-market trade.
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not applicable
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Not applicable
