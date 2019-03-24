Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

25 March 2019

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Change of Directors Interest

Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Gerald Harvey.

Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis Company Secretary

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Gerald Harvey Date of last notice 7 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 21 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 162,500 Performance Rights

(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights Class (A) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Performance Rights

(C) FY19 Performance Rights Number acquired (A) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable Number disposed (A) Not Applicable

(B) 37,500

(C) Not Applicable Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation (A) Not Applicable

(B) Nil

No. of securities held after change (A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 125,000 Performance Rights

(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back (A) Not applicable

(B) Exercise of vested Performance Rights

(C) Not applicable

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. (Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust) (Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust) (B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust) (C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust) (D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust) (E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust) (F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald Harvey) Date of change 21 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,912,963 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Nil Class (Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares (B) Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Fully paid ordinary shares

(E) Fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) 37,500

Number disposed (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Not Applicable Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Nil No. of securities held after change (Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,912,963 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) 37,500 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Shares held on trust after exercise of 37,500 Performance Rights by G Harvey

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. (Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust) (Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust) (B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust) (C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust) (D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust) (E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust) (F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald Harvey) Date of change 22 March 2019 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

No. of securities held prior to change (Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,912,963 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) 37,500 fully paid ordinary shares Class (Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares (B) Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Fully paid ordinary shares

(E) Fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) 37,500

(F) Not Applicable Number disposed (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) 37,500 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Nil

(F) Nil No. of securities held after change (Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,950,463 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Nil Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back (A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Off market transfer of legal interest

(F) Off market transfer of legal interest

