Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice
03/24/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
A1 RICHMOND ROAD
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
A.C.N 003 237 545
25 March 2019
Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re: Change of Directors Interest
HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140
LOCKED BAG 2
SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811
AUSTRALIA
Telephone: (02) 9201 6111
Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250
Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Gerald Harvey.
Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Mentis Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity ABN
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited 54 003 237 545
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gerald Harvey
Date of last notice
7 January 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
21 March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 162,500 Performance Rights
(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights
Class
Number acquired
(A) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable
(B) 37,500
(C) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(A) Not Applicable
(B) Nil
(C) Not Applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
(A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 125,000 Performance Rights
(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)
(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)
(B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust)
(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust)
(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald Harvey)
Date of change
21 March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 3,912,963 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Nil
Class
(B) Fully paid ordinary shares
(C) Fully paid ordinary shares
(D) Fully paid ordinary shares
(E) Fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) 37,500
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) Nil
No. of securities held after change
(Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 3,912,963 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) 37,500 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
Performance Rights by G Harvey
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)
(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)
(B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option Trust)
(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey 2014 Share Trust)
(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald Harvey)
Date of change
22 March 2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
(Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 3,912,963 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) 37,500 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
(B) Fully paid ordinary shares
(C) Fully paid ordinary shares
(D) Fully paid ordinary shares
(E) Fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) 37,500
(F) Not Applicable
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) 37,500
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Nil
(F) Nil
No. of securities held after change
(Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 352, 941 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 3,950,463 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Nil
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
(A) Not Applicable (Aii) Not Applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 22:49:04 UTC
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Sales 2019
3 418 M
EBIT 2019
538 M
Net income 2019
385 M
Debt 2019
659 M
Yield 2019
6,56%
P/E ratio 2019
11,75
P/E ratio 2020
12,51
EV / Sales 2019
1,51x
EV / Sales 2020
1,42x
Capitalization
4 495 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
3,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-7,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.