Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Graham Charles Paton. Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Graham Charles Paton Date of last notice 24 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (A) GC Paton and V Paton as trustee for the (including registered holder) St Georges Superannuation Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (B) GC Paton and V Paton as trustee for the interest. Anchorage Superannuation Fund Date of change (A) 18 June 2019 (B) 18 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (A) 16,605 fully paid ordinary shares (B) Not applicable Class (A) Fully paid ordinary shares (B) Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired (A) Not applicable (B) 16,605 fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed (A) 16,605 fully paid ordinary shares (B) Nil Value/Consideration (A) $4.15 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation (B) $4.15 per share No. of securities held after change (A) Nil (B) 16,605 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Off-market transfer of legal interest Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back