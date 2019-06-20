Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140
LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA
A.C.N 003 237 545
Telephone: (02)
9201 6111
Facsimile: (02)
9201 6250
20 June 2019
Company Announcements
Australian Stock Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re: Change of Directors Interest
Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Graham Charles Paton. Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Harvey Norman Holdings Limited
ABN 54 003 237 545
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
|
Graham Charles Paton
Date of last notice
24 October 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
(A)
GC Paton and V Paton as trustee for the
(including registered holder)
St Georges Superannuation Fund
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(B)
GC Paton and V Paton as trustee for the
interest.
Anchorage Superannuation Fund
Date of change
(A)
18 June 2019
(B)
18 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(A)
16,605 fully paid ordinary shares
(B)
Not applicable
Class
(A)
Fully paid ordinary shares
(B)
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(A)
Not applicable
(B)
16,605 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
(A)
16,605 fully paid ordinary shares
(B)
Nil
Value/Consideration
(A)
$4.15 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(B)
$4.15 per share
No. of securities held after change
(A)
Nil
(B)
16,605 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
Off-market transfer of legal interest
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable. to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable. provided?
Disclaimer
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 04:23:02 UTC