Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

06/20/2019 | 12:25am EDT

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

20 June 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Change of Directors Interest

Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Graham Charles Paton. Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graham Charles Paton

Date of last notice

24 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(A)

GC Paton and V Paton as trustee for the

(including registered holder)

St Georges Superannuation Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(B)

GC Paton and V Paton as trustee for the

interest.

Anchorage Superannuation Fund

Date of change

(A)

18 June 2019

(B)

18 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(A)

16,605 fully paid ordinary shares

(B)

Not applicable

Class

(A)

Fully paid ordinary shares

(B)

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(A)

Not applicable

(B)

16,605 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

(A)

16,605 fully paid ordinary shares

(B)

Nil

Value/Consideration

(A)

$4.15 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(B)

$4.15 per share

No. of securities held after change

(A)

Nil

(B)

16,605 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Off-market transfer of legal interest

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable. to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable. provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 04:23:02 UTC
