Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
4.43 AUD   +1.14%
01:30aHARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:30am EDT

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

3 September 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Change of Directors Interest

Please be advised of a change in Director's Interest for Kay Lesley Page. Appendix 3Y in connection with this issue is attached.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kay Lesley Page

Date of last notice

6 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

Not applicable

No. of securities held prior to change

(A) 8,897,985 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 225,000 Performance Rights

(C) 183,000 FY19 Performance Rights

Class

(A) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Performance Rights

(C) FY19 Performance Rights

Number acquired

(A) Not applicable

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

Number disposed

(A) Not applicable

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

(A) Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

No. of securities held after change

(A) 8,897,985 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 225,000 Performance Rights

(C) 183,000 FY19 Performance Rights

Nature of change

(A) Not applicable

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(B) Not applicable

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(C) Not applicable

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(A) K Page Pty Limited

(including registered holder)

(B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance

Services Pty Limited) (interest held by K L Page

as trustee for Page 2003 Option Trust (Shares))

(C) K L Page Superannuation Fund Pty Limited

(D) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (beneficial interest

held by K Page)

Date of change

2 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(A) 8,520,554 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 352,941 Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 833,525 Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Nil

Class

(A) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(A) 5,442 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

(D) Not applicable

Number disposed

(A) Not applicable

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

(D) Not applicable

Value/Consideration

(A) $24,053.64

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

(D) Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

(A) 8,525,996 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 352,941 Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 833,525 Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Nil

Nature of change

(A) On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(B) Not applicable

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(C) Not applicable

(D) Not applicable

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
01:30aHARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Presentation of Results for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer
PU
08/09HARVEY NORMAN : HNHL Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
06/20HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/04HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 572 M
EBIT 2020 539 M
Net income 2020 354 M
Debt 2020 646 M
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
EV / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 5 226 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,79  AUD
Last Close Price 4,43  AUD
Spread / Highest target -1,35%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED38.61%3 479
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 104
KOHL'S CORPORATION-28.76%7 657
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-4.92%6 677
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.79%6 430
MACY'S-50.44%4 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group