Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice
10/20/2019 | 09:36pm EDT
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140
LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA
A.C.N 003 237 545
Telephone: (02)
9201 6111
Facsimile: (02)
9201 6250
21 October 2019
Company Announcements
Australian Stock Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re: Change of Directors Interests
Please be advised of changes in Directors' Interest for the following directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited:
Gerald Harvey
Kay Lesley Page
John Evyn Slack-Smith
David Matthew Ackery
Chris Mentis
Michael John Harvey
Christopher Herbert Brown
Kenneth William Gunderson-Briggs
Graham Charles Paton
Maurice John Craven
Appendix 3Y's in connection with the Rights Entitlement Issue are attached.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited
ABN
54 003 237 545
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gerald Harvey
Date of last notice
25 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
18 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 125,000 Performance Rights
(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights
Class
(A) Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) Performance Rights
(C) FY19 Performance Rights
Number acquired
(A) 5,626,556 Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
(A) $2.50 per share
(B) Not applicable
(C) Not applicable
No. of securities held after change
(A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 125,000 Performance Rights
(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights
Nature of change
(A) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(B) Not applicable
(C) Not applicable
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee
for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)
(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee
for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)
(B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET
Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance
Services Pty Limited) (as trustee for Harvey 2003
Option Trust)
(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003
Option Trust)
(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option
Trust)
(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey
2014 Share Trust)
(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for
Gerald Harvey)
Date of change
18 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 352,941 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 3,950,463 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Nil
Class
(Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) Fully paid ordinary shares
(C) Fully paid ordinary shares
(D) Fully paid ordinary shares
(E) Fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(Ai) 660,920 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(Aii) 8,782,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(B) 20,760 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(C) 1,079,564 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(D) 5,348,997 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(E) 232,381 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(F) Not Applicable
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable
(Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
(Ai) $2.50 per share
(Aii) $2.50 per share
(B) $2.50 per share
(C) $2.50 per share
(D) $2.50 per share
(E) $2.50 per share
(F) Not Applicable
No. of securities held after change
(Ai) 11,896,529 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 19,432,137 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 4,182,844 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Nil
Nature of change
(A) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(Aii) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(B) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(C) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(D) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(E) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue
(F) Not Applicable
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not Applicable
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not Applicable
provided?
Disclaimer
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:35:05 UTC
