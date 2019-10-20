Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
4.08 AUD   -0.49%
09:36pHARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
10/17HARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 3B
10/16HARVEY NORMAN : 2019 Notice of Meeting - correction
Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/20/2019

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

21 October 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Change of Directors Interests

Please be advised of changes in Directors' Interest for the following directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited:

Gerald Harvey

Kay Lesley Page

John Evyn Slack-Smith

David Matthew Ackery

Chris Mentis

Michael John Harvey

Christopher Herbert Brown

Kenneth William Gunderson-Briggs

Graham Charles Paton

Maurice John Craven

Appendix 3Y's in connection with the Rights Entitlement Issue are attached.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gerald Harvey

Date of last notice

25 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

18 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 125,000 Performance Rights

(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights

Class

(A) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Performance Rights

(C) FY19 Performance Rights

Number acquired

(A) 5,626,556 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

Number disposed

(A) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

(A) $2.50 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(B) Not applicable

(C) Not applicable

No. of securities held after change

(A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 125,000 Performance Rights

(C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights

Nature of change

(A) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(B) Not applicable

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(C) Not applicable

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee

(including registered holder)

for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee

interest.

for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)

(B) Sargon CT Pty Ltd (formerly named AET

Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET Structured Finance

Services Pty Limited) (as trustee for Harvey 2003

Option Trust)

(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003

Option Trust)

(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option

Trust)

(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey

2014 Share Trust)

(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for

Gerald Harvey)

Date of change

18 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(Ai) 11,235,609 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 149,302,144 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 352,941 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 18,352,573 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 90,932,939 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 3,950,463 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Nil

Class

(Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Fully paid ordinary shares

(E) Fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

(Ai) 660,920 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Aii) 8,782,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(B) 20,760 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(C) 1,079,564 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(D) 5,348,997 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(E) 232,381 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(F) Not Applicable

Number disposed

(A) Not Applicable

(Aii) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

(Ai) $2.50 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(Aii) $2.50 per share

(B) $2.50 per share

(C) $2.50 per share

(D) $2.50 per share

(E) $2.50 per share

(F) Not Applicable

No. of securities held after change

(Ai) 11,896,529 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 19,432,137 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 4,182,844 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Nil

Nature of change

(A) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(Aii) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(B) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

(C) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

(D) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

(E) Issue of shares under pro rata rights issue

(F) Not Applicable

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not Applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not Applicable

provided?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:35:05 UTC
