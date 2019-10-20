Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y's in connection with the Rights Entitlement Issue are attached.

Please be advised of changes in Directors' Interest for the following directors of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited:

Name of entity Harvey Norman Holdings Limited ABN 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Gerald Harvey Date of last notice 25 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 18 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (A) 95,651,438 fully paid ordinary shares (B) 125,000 Performance Rights (C) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights Class (A) Fully paid ordinary shares (B) Performance Rights (C) FY19 Performance Rights Number acquired (A) 5,626,556 Fully paid ordinary shares (B) Not Applicable (C) Not Applicable Number disposed (A) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable (C) Not Applicable

