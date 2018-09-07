Harvey Norman : Cleansing Statement

Harvey Norman A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 Holdings Limited LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250 7 September 2018 HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED N.S.W 1811

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

This notice is given by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX: HVN) (Company or HVN) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (Instrument).

Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the Instrument.

On 31 August 2018, the Company announced a pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of one ordinary share in the Company (New Shares) for every seventeen (17) shares in the Company held as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday 12 September 2018 to shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) to raise approximately $163.85 million (before costs) (Rights Issue).

The Company advises that:

(a) the New Shares will be offered for issue without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

(b) this notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act;

(c) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (1) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

(2)

section 674 of the Corporations Act;

(d) as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in section 708AA(8) or section 708AA(9) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice; and

(e) the potential effect of the issue of New Shares pursuant to the Rights Issue will have on the control of the Company, and the consequences of that effect, will depend on a number of factors, including the extent to which Eligible Shareholders take up the entitlements and any additional New Shares under the "Top Up Facility", and existing shareholding levels. Based on the current disclosures made by substantial shareholders in the Company and the structure of the Rights Issue being on a pro rata basis, the Rights Issue and take up of New Shares (if any) under the Top Up Facility, is not expected to have any material effect or consequence on the control of the Company.

(f)The potential effect of the Rights Issue on shareholdings is summarised as follows:

(1) If all Eligible Shareholders take up their entitlement under their Entitlement Offer, then the Rights Issue will have no significant effect on the control of the Company.

(2) If some Eligible Shareholders do not take up their full entitlement under the Entitlement Offer, then the interests of those Eligible Shareholders in the Company will be diluted.

(3) The proportional interests of shareholders who are not Eligible Shareholders will be diluted because these shareholders are not entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.

(4) Eligible Shareholders may acquire additional rights for New Shares due to the renounceable nature of the Entitlement Offer and/or Top Up Facility and may increase their interests beyond their entitlement as a result, subject to applicable laws.

(5) As part of the Top Up Facility, Eligible Shareholders who take up their full entitlements can apply for additional shares in excess of their Entitlement Offer (Top Up Shares). Top Up Shares will be New Shares that relate to entitlements which have not been taken up under the Rights Issue, that is, the Top Up Shares would have otherwise represented part of the shortfall under the Rights Issue. In the event that demand for Top Up Shares exceeds the Top Up Shares available, then a scale back on a pro rata basis will be applied. As a result, shareholders who do not accept their full entitlement and who do not apply for Top Up Shares may have their holding diluted. The amount of the increase in the relevant shareholder's holding in the Company will depend on the amount of their entitlements they accept and the amount of Top Up Shares they are allocated (if any).

Chris Mentis Company Secretary

