Harvey Norman : Cleansing Statement

5 September 2019

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

This notice is given by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX: HVN) (Company or HVN) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Non- Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (Instrument).

Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the Instrument.

On 30 August 2019, the Company announced a pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of one ordinary share in the Company (New Shares) for every seventeen

shares in the Company held as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 10 September 2019 to shareholders with a r egiste r ed addres s in Austral i a or New Zealand ( Eligible Shareholders ) to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) ( Rights Issue ).

The Company advises that: