HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
End-of-day quote  - 08/30
3.77 AUD   +0.53%
Harvey Norman : Dividend/Distribution - HVN

08/31/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HVN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 31, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.18000000

Ex Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

Record Date

Friday October 12, 2018

Payment Date

Friday November 2, 2018

Additional Information

Not applicable.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

HVN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday August 31, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

HVN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday October 12, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday November 2, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.18000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.18000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.18000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    Not applicable.

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Not applicable.

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:06:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 3 156 M
EBIT 2018 534 M
Net income 2018 368 M
Debt 2018 733 M
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 11,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 4 178 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,79  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Harvey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.07%3 042
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 291
KOHL'S CORPORATION45.44%13 179
MACY'S43.75%11 134
NORDSTROM30.84%10 376
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.10%8 420
