Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
4.67 AUD   +0.65%
08:51pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08:36pHARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Dividend/Distribution - HVN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HVN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 30, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.21000000

Ex Date

Thursday October 10, 2019

Record Date

Friday October 11, 2019

Payment Date

Friday November 1, 2019

Additional Information

Not applicable.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

54003237545

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

HVN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday August 30, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 3

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.6 ASX +Security Code

HVN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday October 11, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday October 10, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday November 1, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.21000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 3

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.21000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.21000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Not applicable.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Not applicable.

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
08:51pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08:36pHARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Presentation of Results for FY19
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for FY19
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer
PU
08/09HARVEY NORMAN : HNHL Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
06/20HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/04HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/02HARVEY NORMAN : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 409 M
EBIT 2019 541 M
Net income 2019 380 M
Debt 2019 638 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 5 509 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,84  AUD
Last Close Price 4,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,78%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED46.84%3 694
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%13 561
KOHL'S CORPORATION-30.28%7 494
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.32%6 461
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-12.54%6 126
MACY'S-50.91%4 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group