Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/20
3.2 AUD   +0.95%
2017NOT YET AMAZON PRIME TIME : Australia retail sell-off overblown?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Exercise of Performance Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 07:55pm EST

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A.C.N 003 237 545

21 December 2018

Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re:Exercise of Performance Rights

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST,N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2

SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811, AUSTRALIA

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

In accordance with the terms of issue relating to performance rights (Performance Rights) granted to certain executive directors of the Company as approved by shareholders at the Company's 2015 AGM, 240,000 Performance Rights will vest and become exercisable from 1 January 2019. The Company intends to arrange for the purchase of shares on market to satisfy any exercise of those Performance Rights.

Yours faithfully

Chris Mentis Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 00:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
07:55pHARVEY NORMAN : Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
12/13HARVEY NORMAN : S&P DJI Announces December 2018 Quarterly Rebalance
PU
11/26HARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for the period 1 July to 23 November 2018
PU
11/22Amazon re-opens U.S. store to Australian shoppers after backlash
RE
10/30HARVEY NORMAN : Update re Securities over Coomboona Holdings Pty Limited
PU
10/28HARVEY NORMAN : Response by HVN to ASA Questions
PU
10/26HARVEY NORMAN : Listing Rule 10.11
PU
10/23HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/18HARVEY NORMAN : Update - HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer
PU
10/12&LSQUO;THIS IS HOW YOU SELL!' : Gerry Harvey explains the key to his success.
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 376 M
EBIT 2019 544 M
Net income 2019 379 M
Debt 2019 666 M
Yield 2019 8,11%
P/E ratio 2019 10,15
P/E ratio 2020 10,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 3 740 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.75%2 654
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 315
KOHL'S CORPORATION13.70%10 182
MACY'S20.72%9 350
NORDSTROM1.96%7 831
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA12.08%7 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.