Harvey Norman : Exercise of Performance Rights

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A.C.N 003 237 545

21 December 2018

Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re:Exercise of Performance Rights

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST,N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2

SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811, AUSTRALIA

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

In accordance with the terms of issue relating to performance rights (Performance Rights) granted to certain executive directors of the Company as approved by shareholders at the Company's 2015 AGM, 240,000 Performance Rights will vest and become exercisable from 1 January 2019. The Company intends to arrange for the purchase of shares on market to satisfy any exercise of those Performance Rights.

Yours faithfully

Chris Mentis Company Secretary