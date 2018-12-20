Harvey Norman : Exercise of Performance Rights

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
A.C.N 003 237 545
21 December 2018
Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re:Exercise of Performance Rights
A1 RICHMOND ROAD
HOMEBUSH WEST,N.S.W 2140
LOCKED BAG 2
SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811, AUSTRALIA
Telephone: (02) 9201 6111
Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250
In accordance with the terms of issue relating to performance rights (Performance Rights) granted to certain executive directors of the Company as approved by shareholders at the Company's 2015 AGM, 240,000 Performance Rights will vest and become exercisable from 1 January 2019. The Company intends to arrange for the purchase of shares on market to satisfy any exercise of those Performance Rights.
Yours faithfully
Chris Mentis Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 00:54:04 UTC