HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
3.8 AUD   +1.06%
HARVEY NORMAN : HNHL Board Appointment
PU
03/24HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018HARVEY NORMAN : Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
Harvey Norman : HNHL Board Appointment

03/26/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

HARVEY NORMAN

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST, NSW 2140

HOLDINGS LIMITED

LOCKED BAG 2

A.C.N 003 237 545

SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

27 March 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sirs

Re: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Board appointment

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HNHL) today announced the appointment of John Craven as an independent non-executive director, to the Board of HNHL effective from 27 March 2019. Mr Craven has been actively involved with innovation and growth particularly in technology empowered industries for the past 20 years and prior to that was a partner for 25 years with Andersen Consulting / Accenture where he managed a number of portfolios in the Asia Pacific and globally.

Mr Craven is Chair of Specialisterne Australia which is part of a global not for profit organisation working to enable one million jobs for people on the autism spectrum, and is a member of the Global Board of the Specialisterne Foundation, based in Denmark. He is also a member of the Board of Social Venture Partners Melbourne, a philanthropic investment organisation.

HNHL Chairman, Gerry Harvey said he was pleased to welcome Mr Craven to the Board. "John has advised and assisted a number of organisations in the private and public sectors to harness and govern technology and digital investments," Mr Harvey said. "His appointment further strengthens the Board's mix of skills, knowledge and experience."

Mr Craven said he was delighted to have the opportunity to join the HNHL Board. Mr Craven holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Melbourne and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:29:01 UTC
