Harvey Norman : HNHL Board Appointment

27 March 2019

Re: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Board appointment

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HNHL) today announced the appointment of John Craven as an independent non-executive director, to the Board of HNHL effective from 27 March 2019. Mr Craven has been actively involved with innovation and growth particularly in technology empowered industries for the past 20 years and prior to that was a partner for 25 years with Andersen Consulting / Accenture where he managed a number of portfolios in the Asia Pacific and globally.

Mr Craven is Chair of Specialisterne Australia which is part of a global not for profit organisation working to enable one million jobs for people on the autism spectrum, and is a member of the Global Board of the Specialisterne Foundation, based in Denmark. He is also a member of the Board of Social Venture Partners Melbourne, a philanthropic investment organisation.

HNHL Chairman, Gerry Harvey said he was pleased to welcome Mr Craven to the Board. "John has advised and assisted a number of organisations in the private and public sectors to harness and govern technology and digital investments," Mr Harvey said. "His appointment further strengthens the Board's mix of skills, knowledge and experience."

Mr Craven said he was delighted to have the opportunity to join the HNHL Board. Mr Craven holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Melbourne and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary