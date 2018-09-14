Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
End-of-day quote  - 09/13
3.44 AUD   -0.86%
04:03aHARVEY NORMAN : HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2018
PU
09/07HARVEY NORMAN : Cleansing Statement
PU
08/31HARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
Harvey Norman : HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2018

09/14/2018 | 04:03am CEST

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

Holdings Limited

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

14 September 2018

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2018

Despatch of Entitlement and Information Booklet completed

N.S.W 1811

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN or Company) has today completed the despatch of the Entitlement and Information Booklet (Information Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form (Offer Document) to shareholders eligible to participate in the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced by the Company on 31 August 2018.

The Entitlement Offer opens today, Friday 14 September 2018 and is currently scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday 15 October 2018, with rights trading ending on Friday 8 October 2018.

If you are an Eligible Shareholder and you do not receive a paper copy of the Offer Document or have any questions in relation to your Entitlement, please contact the HVN Offer Information Line of 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.

Update to Shareholder Interests in Information Booklet

Included in the Information Booklet on pages 15 - 16 is a table (Shareholder outcomes table) which sets out the potential control implications based on 3 different scenarios depending on the level of participation by other Shareholders in the Entitlement Offer. The shareholding interests included in the shareholder outcomes table is updated and replaced by the revised table set out in Annexure A, following the notifications made to the ASX by the Company's substantial shareholder interests.

Please note that in respect of the total number of HVN shares held directly or indirectly by Mr Gerald Harvey (being, 345,608,264 HVN shares as at 13 September 2018), 580,000 HVN shares were purchased after the Record Date (as defined in Information Booklet) (Ineligible Shares). On this basis, the Ineligible Shares have not been included in the calculation of the Shareholder outcomes table.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Annexure A

Scenario (a)

Scenario (b)

Scenario (c)

nil

50%

100%Shareholder outcomes in Shares

Total Shares on issue

1,114,188,911

1,114,188,911

1,114,188,911

before the Entitlement

Offer

G Harvey Interests

Shares held before Entitlement

Offer

345,608,264

345,608,264

345,608,264

Number of New Shares subscribed

Includes Entitlement plus application for an amount of Top Up Shares equal to 100% of their Entitlements

42,812,135

31,565,105

20,295,781

Total shares held following Entitlement

Offer

388,420,399

377,173,369

365,904,045

I J Norman Interests

Shares held before Entitlement

Offer

183,323,726

183,323,726

183,323,726

Number of New Shares subscribed

Includes Entitlement plus application for an amount of Top Up Shares equal to 100% of their Entitlements

22,728,390

16,761,982

10,783,749

Total shares held following Entitlement

Offer

206,052,116

200,085,708

194,107,475

Other Shareholders

Shares held before Entitlement

Offer

585,256,921

585,256,921

585,256,921

Number of New Shares subscribed

-

17,213,438

34,460,995

Total shares held following Entitlement

Offer

585,256,921

602,470,359

619,717,916

Total Shares on issue after the Entitlement Offer

1,179,729,436

1,179,729,436

1,179,729,436

Scenario (a)

Scenario (b)

Scenario (c)nil

50%

100%Shareholder outcomes in % Ownership

G Harvey Interests

% of Shares before the Entitlement

Offer

31.02%

31.02%

31.02%

% of Shares held after the Entitlement

Offer

32.92%

31.97%

31.02%

% Increase

1.90%

0.95%

0.00%

I J Norman Interests

% of Shares before the Entitlement

Offer

16.45%

16.45%

16.45%

% of Shares held after the Entitlement

Offer

17.47%

16.96%

16.45%

% Increase

1.02%

0.51%

0.00%

Combined

% Increase

2.92%

1.46%

0.00%

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:02:06 UTC
