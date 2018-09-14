Harvey Norman : HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2018
09/14/2018 | 04:03am CEST
14 September 2018
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2018
Despatch of Entitlement and Information Booklet completed
N.S.W 1811
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVNorCompany) has today completed the despatch of the Entitlement and Information Booklet (Information Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form (Offer Document) to shareholders eligible to participate in the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced by the Company on 31 August 2018.
The Entitlement Offer opens today, Friday 14 September 2018 and is currently scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday 15 October 2018, with rights trading ending on Friday 8 October 2018.
If you are an Eligible Shareholder and you do not receive a paper copy of the Offer Document or have any questions in relation to your Entitlement, please contact the HVN Offer Information Line of 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.
Update to Shareholder Interests in Information Booklet
Included in the Information Booklet on pages 15-16 is a table (Shareholder outcomes table) which sets out the potential control implications based on 3 different scenarios depending on the level of participation by other Shareholders in the Entitlement Offer. The shareholding interests included in the shareholder outcomes table is updated and replaced by the revised table set out in Annexure A, following the notifications made to the ASX by the Company's substantial shareholder interests.
Please note that in respect of the total number of HVN shares held directly or indirectly by Mr Gerald Harvey (being, 345,608,264 HVN shares as at 13 September 2018), 580,000 HVN shares were purchased after the Record Date (as defined in Information Booklet) (Ineligible Shares). On this basis, the Ineligible Shares have not been included in the calculation of the Shareholder outcomes table.
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
Annexure A
Scenario (a)
Scenario (b)
Scenario (c)
nil
50%
100%Shareholder outcomes in Shares
Total Shares on issue
1,114,188,911
1,114,188,911
1,114,188,911
before the Entitlement
Offer
G Harvey Interests
Shares held before Entitlement
Offer
345,608,264
345,608,264
345,608,264
Number of New Shares subscribed
Includes Entitlement plus application for an amount of Top Up Shares equal to 100% of their Entitlements
42,812,135
31,565,105
20,295,781
Total shares held following Entitlement
Offer
388,420,399
377,173,369
365,904,045
I J Norman Interests
Shares held before Entitlement
Offer
183,323,726
183,323,726
183,323,726
Number of New Shares subscribed
Includes Entitlement plus application for an amount of Top Up Shares equal to 100% of their Entitlements
