Harvey Norman : HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2018

14 September 2018

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN or Company) has today completed the despatch of the Entitlement and Information Booklet (Information Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form (Offer Document) to shareholders eligible to participate in the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced by the Company on 31 August 2018.

The Entitlement Offer opens today, Friday 14 September 2018 and is currently scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday 15 October 2018, with rights trading ending on Friday 8 October 2018.

If you are an Eligible Shareholder and you do not receive a paper copy of the Offer Document or have any questions in relation to your Entitlement, please contact the HVN Offer Information Line of 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.

Update to Shareholder Interests in Information Booklet

Included in the Information Booklet on pages 15 - 16 is a table (Shareholder outcomes table) which sets out the potential control implications based on 3 different scenarios depending on the level of participation by other Shareholders in the Entitlement Offer. The shareholding interests included in the shareholder outcomes table is updated and replaced by the revised table set out in Annexure A, following the notifications made to the ASX by the Company's substantial shareholder interests.

Please note that in respect of the total number of HVN shares held directly or indirectly by Mr Gerald Harvey (being, 345,608,264 HVN shares as at 13 September 2018), 580,000 HVN shares were purchased after the Record Date (as defined in Information Booklet) (Ineligible Shares). On this basis, the Ineligible Shares have not been included in the calculation of the Shareholder outcomes table.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Annexure A

Scenario (a) Scenario (b) Scenario (c) nil 50% 100%Shareholder outcomes in Shares Total Shares on issue 1,114,188,911 1,114,188,911 1,114,188,911 before the Entitlement Offer G Harvey Interests Shares held before Entitlement Offer 345,608,264 345,608,264 345,608,264 Number of New Shares subscribed Includes Entitlement plus application for an amount of Top Up Shares equal to 100% of their Entitlements 42,812,135 31,565,105 20,295,781 Total shares held following Entitlement Offer 388,420,399 377,173,369 365,904,045 I J Norman Interests Shares held before Entitlement Offer 183,323,726 183,323,726 183,323,726 Number of New Shares subscribed Includes Entitlement plus application for an amount of Top Up Shares equal to 100% of their Entitlements 22,728,390 16,761,982 10,783,749 Total shares held following Entitlement Offer 206,052,116 200,085,708 194,107,475 Other Shareholders Shares held before Entitlement Offer 585,256,921 585,256,921 585,256,921 Number of New Shares subscribed - 17,213,438 34,460,995 Total shares held following Entitlement Offer 585,256,921 602,470,359 619,717,916 Total Shares on issue after the Entitlement Offer 1,179,729,436 1,179,729,436 1,179,729,436