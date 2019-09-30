Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/30
4.53 AUD   -0.22%
Harvey Norman : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort

09/30/2019

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

Holdings Limited

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

N.S.W 1811

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

1 October 2019

Australian Securities

Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dears Sirs

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED -

SALE OF INTEREST IN THE BYRON AT BYRON RESORT

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) and certain of its controlled entities with certain entities controlled by Gerald Harvey, as owners of the property and business known as The Byron at Byron Bay Resort (Resort), have completed agreements for sale of the Resort (Sale Contract). The purchasers under the Sale Contract were GAG Byron on Byron Property Co Pty Ltd ACN 635 158 351 and GAG Byron on Byron Business Company Pty Ltd ACN 635 172 333. The Sale Contract was disclosed to the ASX on 9th August 2019.

Completion took place on Monday 30th September 2019.

Yours faithfully

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 567 M
EBIT 2020 539 M
Net income 2020 354 M
Debt 2020 645 M
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 5 344 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,76  AUD
Last Close Price 4,53  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,63%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED47.26%3 627
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 627
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED3.71%8 239
KOHL'S CORPORATION-25.17%7 899
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA0.96%7 026
NORDSTROM-29.44%5 095
