Harvey Norman : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort

1 October 2019

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED -

SALE OF INTEREST IN THE BYRON AT BYRON RESORT

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) and certain of its controlled entities with certain entities controlled by Gerald Harvey, as owners of the property and business known as The Byron at Byron Bay Resort (Resort), have completed agreements for sale of the Resort (Sale Contract). The purchasers under the Sale Contract were GAG Byron on Byron Property Co Pty Ltd ACN 635 158 351 and GAG Byron on Byron Business Company Pty Ltd ACN 635 172 333. The Sale Contract was disclosed to the ASX on 9th August 2019.

Completion took place on Monday 30th September 2019.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary