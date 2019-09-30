Harvey Norman : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort

|
Harvey Norman
|
A1 RICHMOND ROAD
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140
|
N.S.W 1811
|
|
LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,
|
A.C.N. 003 237 545
|
Telephone: (02)
|
9201 6111
|
|
Facsimile: (02)
|
9201 6250
1 October 2019
Australian Securities
Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dears Sirs
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED -
SALE OF INTEREST IN THE BYRON AT BYRON RESORT
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) and certain of its controlled entities with certain entities controlled by Gerald Harvey, as owners of the property and business known as The Byron at Byron Bay Resort (Resort), have completed agreements for sale of the Resort (Sale Contract). The purchasers under the Sale Contract were GAG Byron on Byron Property Co Pty Ltd ACN 635 158 351 and GAG Byron on Byron Business Company Pty Ltd ACN 635 172 333. The Sale Contract was disclosed to the ASX on 9th August 2019.
Completion took place on Monday 30th September 2019.
Yours faithfully
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
