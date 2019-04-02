Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
4.14 AUD   +1.47%
01:17aHARVEY NORMAN : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/26HARVEY NORMAN : HNHL Board Appointment
PU
03/24HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Initial Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:17am EDT

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

2 April 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Initial Directors Interest Notice

Please be advised of an Initial Directors Interest Notice for Maurice John Craven. An Appendix 3X is attached in relation to this matter.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Maurice John Craven

Date of appointment

27 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

(A)

HSBC Nominees

(Australia)

(A) 7975 fully paid ordinary shares

Pty Ltd (as custodian for

(B) 7950 fully paid ordinary shares

Maurice John

Craven as

trustee for the Maurice John

Craven Trust)

(B)

HSBC Nominees (Australia)

Pty Ltd (as custodian for

Craven Innovation

Corporation Pty Ltd as trustee

for the Craven Family

Superannuation Fund)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
01:17aHARVEY NORMAN : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/26HARVEY NORMAN : HNHL Board Appointment
PU
03/24HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018HARVEY NORMAN : Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
2018HARVEY NORMAN : S&P DJI Announces December 2018 Quarterly Rebalance
PU
2018HARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for the period 1 July to 23 November 2018
PU
2018Amazon re-opens U.S. store to Australian shoppers after backlash
RE
2018HARVEY NORMAN : Update re Securities over Coomboona Holdings Pty Limited
PU
2018HARVEY NORMAN : Response by HVN to ASA Questions
PU
2018HARVEY NORMAN : Listing Rule 10.11
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 418 M
EBIT 2019 538 M
Net income 2019 386 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 4 813 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED27.22%3 364
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 661
KOHL'S CORPORATION5.83%11 221
MACY'S-17.83%7 388
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.88%7 014
NORDSTROM-3.67%6 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About