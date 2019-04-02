Harvey Norman : Initial Director's Interest Notice

Please be advised of an Initial Directors Interest Notice for Maurice John Craven. An Appendix 3X is attached in relation to this matter.

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Harvey Norman Holdings Limited ABN 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Maurice John Craven Date of appointment 27 March 2019

Nil

