Harvey Norman : Initial Director's Interest Notice

2 April 2019
Company Announcements
Australian Stock Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re: Initial Directors Interest Notice
Please be advised of an Initial Directors Interest Notice for Maurice John Craven. An Appendix 3X is attached in relation to this matter.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited
ABN
54 003 237 545
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Maurice John Craven
Date of appointment
27 March 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of Securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
to the relevant interest.
(A)
HSBC Nominees
(Australia)
(A) 7975 fully paid ordinary shares
Pty Ltd (as custodian for
(B) 7950 fully paid ordinary shares
Maurice John
Craven as
trustee for the Maurice John
Craven Trust)
(B)
HSBC Nominees (Australia)
Pty Ltd (as custodian for
Craven Innovation
Corporation Pty Ltd as trustee
for the Craven Family
Superannuation Fund)
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest relates
