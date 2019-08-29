Log in
Harvey Norman : Presentation of Results for FY19

08/29/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

PRESENTATION OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

ACN 003 237 545

Kezie Apps

Ali Brigginshaw

Captain, NSW Women's State of Origin Team

Captain, QLD Women's State of Origin Team

2

CONTENTS

8 Countries, 8 Flagships . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .. 3.

Key Financial Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . 4

Reported Profit Before Tax . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . .. 5

Solid PBT Return on Net Assets . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . 7

Key Statistics: Balance Sheet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8. . .

. .

Overseas Retail Segment . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .. 9. . .

. .

Aggregated Sales Revenue . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 12

Franchisee Aggregated Sales Revenue .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .13

Franchising Operations Segment . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 14

Property Segment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .. 16

Review of the Income Statement . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . .

. . 17. . .

. .

Review of the Balance Sheet . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 19

Review of Cash Flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

... 20

Outlook . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 22

Questions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. . . . . . . . . .

. 24. . .

. . . .

8 COUNTRIES, 8 FLAGSHIPS

3

At Harvey Norman®, we strive to continually deliver the highest levels of quality, value and service for our customers. These principles inform every facet of our business, from top to bottom, and it is with these principles in mind that we devised our Flagship strategy..

A Flagship store should represent the pinnacle of achievement for a brand, while also setting the course for the future.

Our Flagship stores feature the latest innovations and designs, with the biggest range of quality brands and products, and offer a level of customer service that is unsurpassed in the industry..

Auburn, Sydney, Australia

Millenia Walk, Singapore

Ikano, Kuala

Wairau Park, Auckland,

Boucher Road, Belfast,

Lumpur, Malaysia

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Zagreb, Croatia

Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland

FLAGSHIP STORES

THE BEST STORES IN THE WORLD

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

4

  • Reported PBT up by 8.4% to $574.56 million
    This was primarily achieved from the continued dominance of our 90 Harvey Norman® company-operated retail stores overseas, improved profitability of property segments and sale of equity investments during the year.
  • Net assets exceed $3 BILLION milestone
    Net assets soared to $3.2 billion as at 30 June 2019, surpassing the $3bn milestone for the first time in FY19. The robust tangible, property portfolio valued at $2.99 billion represents approx. 93% of the total net asset base.
  • Offshore Harvey Norman® retail revenue surpassed $2 BILLION milestone
    Strongest-ever sales performance overseas, with offshore revenue of $2.05 billion for FY19 and each overseas region reporting solid sales growth and market share gains..
  • Outstanding performance of Harvey Norman® overseas delivering best-ever trading result, representing 23% of total consolidated PBT
    Combined, the overseas retail operations produced an exceptional profit result of $129.70 million, up by 11.7% on previous year.
  • We intend to grow our international retail footprint to 111 Harvey Norman® company-operated stores across 7 offshore countries by the end of FY2021
    We have updated our expansion plans and now intend to open up to 21 new stores overseas within the next 2 years, with 17 of those stores in Singapore and Malaysia.

540 FRANCHISEES

195 FRANCHISED

IN AUSTRALIACOMPLEXES

90

OFFSHORE HARVEY NORMAN®

COMPANY-OPERATED STORES

REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX

$574.56m

UP 8..4% FROM $530..17m IN 2018

REPORTED PROFIT AFTER TAX & NCI

$402.32m

UP 7..2% FROM $375..38m IN 2018

2019 PBT RETURN ON NET ASSETS

18.0%

BASIC EARNINGS

PER SHARE

34.70c

UP FROM 33..21c IN 2018

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

(FULLY-FRANKED)

33.0c

30.0c IN 2018

NET DEBT TO

EQUITY RATIO

19.46%

IMPROVED FROM 25.50% IN 2018

REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:20:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 409 M
EBIT 2019 541 M
Net income 2019 380 M
Debt 2019 638 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 5 509 M
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,84  AUD
Last Close Price 4,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,78%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED46.84%3 694
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%13 561
KOHL'S CORPORATION-30.28%7 494
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.32%6 461
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-12.54%6 126
MACY'S-50.91%4 516
