Harvey Norman : Presentation of Results for FY19

At Harvey Norman®, we strive to continually deliver the highest levels of quality, value and service for our customers. These principles inform every facet of our business, from top to bottom, and it is with these principles in mind that we devised our Flagship strategy..
A Flagship store should represent the pinnacle of achievement for a brand, while also setting the course for the future.
Our Flagship stores feature the latest innovations and designs, with the biggest range of quality brands and products, and offer a level of customer service that is unsurpassed in the industry..
Auburn, Sydney, Australia
Millenia Walk, Singapore
Ikano, Kuala
Wairau Park, Auckland,
Boucher Road, Belfast,
Lumpur, Malaysia
New Zealand
Northern Ireland
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Zagreb, Croatia
Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland
FLAGSHIP STORES
THE BEST STORES IN THE WORLD
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
4
Reported PBT up by 8.4% to $574.56 million
This was primarily achieved from the continued dominance of our 90 Harvey Norman® company-operated retail stores overseas, improved profitability of property segments and sale of equity investments during the year.
Net assets exceed $3 BILLION milestone
Net assets soared to $3.2 billion as at 30 June 2019, surpassing the $3bn milestone for the first time in FY19. The robust tangible, property portfolio valued at $2.99 billion represents approx. 93% of the total net asset base.
Offshore Harvey Norman® retail revenue surpassed $2 BILLION milestone
Strongest-ever sales performance overseas, with offshore revenue of $2.05 billion for FY19 and each overseas region reporting solid sales growth and market share gains..
Outstanding performance of Harvey Norman® overseas delivering best-ever trading result, representing 23% of total consolidated PBT
Combined, the overseas retail operations produced an exceptional profit result of $129.70 million, up by 11.7% on previous year.
We intend to grow our international retail footprint to 111 Harvey Norman® company-operated stores across 7 offshore countries by the end of FY2021
We have updated our expansion plans and now intend to open up to 21 new stores overseas within the next 2 years, with 17 of those stores in Singapore and Malaysia.
540 FRANCHISEES
195 FRANCHISED
IN AUSTRALIACOMPLEXES
90
OFFSHORE HARVEY NORMAN®
COMPANY-OPERATED STORES
REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
$574.56m
UP 8..4% FROM $530..17m IN 2018
REPORTED PROFIT AFTER TAX & NCI
$402.32m
UP 7..2% FROM $375..38m IN 2018
2019 PBT RETURN ON NET ASSETS
18.0%
BASIC EARNINGS
PER SHARE
34.70c
UP FROM 33..21c IN 2018
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
(FULLY-FRANKED)
33.0c
30.0c IN 2018
NET DEBT TO
EQUITY RATIO
19.46%
IMPROVED FROM 25.50% IN 2018
REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
5
