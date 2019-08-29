Harvey Norman : Presentation of Results for FY19

8 COUNTRIES, 8 FLAGSHIPS 3

At Harvey Norman®, we strive to continually deliver the highest levels of quality, value and service for our customers. These principles inform every facet of our business, from top to bottom, and it is with these principles in mind that we devised our Flagship strategy..

A Flagship store should represent the pinnacle of achievement for a brand, while also setting the course for the future.

Our Flagship stores feature the latest innovations and designs, with the biggest range of quality brands and products, and offer a level of customer service that is unsurpassed in the industry..

Auburn, Sydney, Australia Millenia Walk, Singapore

Ikano, Kuala Wairau Park, Auckland, Boucher Road, Belfast, Lumpur, Malaysia New Zealand Northern Ireland

Ljubljana, Slovenia Zagreb, Croatia Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland

FLAGSHIP STORES