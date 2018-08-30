Harvey Norman : Press Release for FY18

1

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Underlying

Variance to PCP

(Excluding

(Excluding

Reported Significant Items*) Significant items*) Net Profit Before Tax $530.17m $532.54m -0.96% Net Profit After Tax and NCI $375.38m $377.03m -0.10% Property Segment Result Before Tax $188.57m $136.92m -1.8%

* Excluding net property revaluation adjustments, Coomboona JV trading losses and Coomboona JV impairment losses

Reported Variance to PCP Company-Operated Sales Revenue $1,993.76m +8.8% Company-Operated Retail Segment Result $104.96m +15.5% before tax Net Assets $2.94bn +4.4% Franchisee Aggregated Headline Sales Revenue1 $5.76bn +2.6% Franchising Operations Segment Result $282.54m -7.2%

1 Sales made by franchisees in Australia do not form part of the financial results of the consolidated entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX: HVN) announced today that net profit after tax and non-controlling interests for the year ended 30 June 2018 was $375.38 million, down $73.60 million, from $448.98 million in the previous year, representing a 16.4% decrease.

Profit before tax was $530.17 million, a decrease of 17.1% from $639.81 million in the previous year. Profit for the period was negatively impacted by a reduction in the net property revaluation increment by over $56 million this year, from $108.05 million for the 2017 financial year to $51.65 million for the 2018 financial year, in addition to the first-time recognition of impairment losses totalling $49.44 million relating to the Coomboona Holdings joint venture (Coomboona JV). In December 2017, the consolidated entity fully impaired the equity-accounted investment in the Coomboona JV and recognised an impairment loss of $20.67 million. In June 2018, the consolidated entity assessed the recoverability of the loans advanced to the Coomboona JV and recognised an impairment loss of $28.78 million based on the estimated shortfall on the expected repayment of the loan. Excluding net property revaluation increments, the Coomboona JV trading losses and the Coomboona JV impairment losses, underlying profit before income tax was $532.54 million - a decrease of 0.96% from the unprecedented, record-breaking profit that we delivered in the 2017 financial year of $537.70 million.

The PBT return on our net assets was 18.05% for the 2018 financial year. These results represent the ongoing strength of our underlying business model, and demonstrate the value of our integrated retail, franchise, property and digital strategy. This integrated approach ensures that we will continue to evolve to meet the needs and demands of both customers and emerging new technologies. Our franchisees and company-operated stores are consistently at the leading edge of Home and Lifestyle retailing - meeting the needs of their customers via an integrated in-store and online engagement model that enables them to effectively anticipate and respond to changes in key product categories.

The performance of our overseas Harvey Norman® branded company-operated stores has been outstanding and this segment now represents 22% of the total consolidated profit before tax result. Each offshore region has delivered their best trading result and highest profitability, both individually and in aggregate, since launching overseas. The retail segment result for the Harvey Norman® company-operated stores overseas reached $116.13 million for the current year, up a solid 15.1% from an excellent, unprecedented segment result of $100.86 million in the 2017 financial year.

Harvey Norman Chairman, Gerry Harvey, was pleased with this performance. "From humble beginnings when we introduced the Harvey Norman® brand to overseas markets in 1997, the Harvey Norman® brand has grown to become a strong global player with solid results achieved by the 89 company-operated stores across seven countries. Retail sales in New Zealand were just under $1 BILLION in local currency, whilst sales in Asia were just under $0.500 BILLION for the 2018 financial year."

"We fully intend to capitalise on this excellent performance overseas, and plan to invest substantially in growing our offshore Harvey Norman® store network, particularly in South East Asia," said Mr Harvey. "We are actively exploring new sites, and there is an expectation to open up to 18 new Harvey Norman® company-operated stores overseas within the next 2 years - which will likely be the beginning of our biggest organic growth spurt in over a decade."

Our Flagship strategy is continuously evolving and we will soon have one Flagship store in each of the eight countries in which we, or our franchisees, operate. These stores will provide customers with the kind of tactile and interactive shopping experience that can't be found online, and generate excitement in the retail sector as a whole.

The Flagship stores are unrivalled in terms of design and technology, showcasing the best global brands and product range available on the market, creating a truly unparalleled shopping experience. On 30 June 2018, we launched our Flagship store at Wairau Park, Auckland (New Zealand) to much acclaim. We are disappointed we couldn't launch our Auburn Flagship complex in Australia and our Zagreb Flagship store in Croatia for the start of the 2019 financial year. These will be completed and launched by the end of September 2018 and, looking at the results of our other Flagship stores, we are confident they will deliver similar results. Our Flagship strategy further cements the positioning of our brand as an international leader in Home and Lifestyle retailing.

In Australia, our franchisee model continues to perform solidly, with franchisee headline aggregated sales revenue increasing by 2.6% to $5.76 billion compared to the 2017 financial year. Amid increasing competition within an already competitive market, franchisees performed well, meeting market pressures which accelerated within the last six months of the 2018 financial year.

Our ongoing commitment to this relationship with customers has seen the introduction of new opportunities and the continued enhancement of existing capabilities. With developments in real-time inventory and delivery-tracking systems, quick reserve options and an evolution of delivery pathways, franchisees and customers alike are seeing the benefits of our technological innovations.

Our strong property portfolio was valued at $2.86 billion as of 30 June 2018 and still continues to be our driving point of difference and competitive advantage in the Australian market. With emerging or restructured competitors - both big or small, online or physical - our robust investment property portfolio keeps us a step-ahead and ready to respond to the evolving and dynamic needs of consumers. Our physical complexes provide the flexible, large footprint needed to showcase the best on offer and demonstrate the maximum capabilities of those products to integrate and connect our busy day-to-day lives.

The Board has declared the payment of a fully-franked dividend of 18.0 cents per share, to be paid on 2 November 2018 to shareholders registered on 12 October 2018.

The details of this announcement will be made available on our website www.harveynormanholdings.com.au .

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary Sydney

31 August 2018