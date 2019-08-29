Harvey Norman : Press Release for FY19

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019)

Financial Highlights Year Ended Variance to PY 30 June 2019 Offshore company-operated Harvey Norman® retail sales revenue +9.5% (comp +8.3%) $2.01bn Aggregated Headline Franchisee Sales Revenue* -1.8% (comp -0.9%) $5.66bn Reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) +8.4% $574.56m Reported Profit After Tax and Non-Controlling Interests +7.2% $402.32m Net Assets +8.8% $3.20bn Earnings Per Share +4.5% 34.70 cents Net Debt to Equity Ratio Improved from 25.50% 19.46% in June 2018 Final Dividend of 21.0 cents per share (FY18: 18.0 cents) +23.5% $247.74m

* Sales made by franchisees in Australia do not form part of the financial results of the consolidated entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) announced today that net profit after tax and non-controlling interests for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $402.32 million, up $26.94 million, from $375.38 million in the previous year (PY), representing a 7.2% increase.

Profit before tax was $574.56 million, an increase of 8.4% from $530.17 million in the previous year. This result reaffirms the benefits of Harvey Norman®'s diversified strategy of operating an integrated retail, franchise, property and digital enterprise as being the most robust, adaptable and flexible model to deliver stable income streams and strong returns to shareholders.

Year Ended Outstanding Offshore Performance Variance to PY 30 June 2019 Total Overseas Retail Revenue +9.7% $2.05bn Total Overseas Retail Profit Result +11.7% $129.70m

The trend of strong growth and profitability in Harvey Norman®'s company-operated retail operations continued during the year with an 11.7% rise in offshore profitability to $129.70 million for the current year compared to $116.13 million in the previous year. The impressive results and solid sales performance of each of the overseas Flagship stores have pushed market share gains and an elevation of the brand name - leading to an increase in brand awareness and consumer traction to existing stores in the regions.

Harvey Norman® Chairman, Gerry Harvey said "Our 90 company-operated stores overseas continue to thrive and outperform in their respective markets. We've recorded both record offshore retail revenue of $2.05 billion and record offshore retail profit of $129.70 million. Quality performance like this further enhances our brand in these regions, and provides a solid foundation for future development in the near future".

"We intend to grow our international retail footprint and are on track with our expansion opportunities, particularly in Malaysia" .