Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

Holdings Limited

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

N.S.W 1811

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

12 September 2019

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019

Despatch of Entitlement and Information Booklet complete

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN or Company) will complete today the despatch of the Entitlement and Information Booklet (Information Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form (Offer Document) to shareholders eligible to participate in the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced by the Company on 30 August 2019.

The Entitlement Offer opens today, Thursday 12 September 2019 and is currently scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday 11 October 2019, with rights trading ending at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday 4 October 2019.

If you are an Eligible Shareholder and you do not receive an electronic or paper copy of the Offer Document or have any questions in relation to your Entitlement, please contact the HVN Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 01:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
09:17pHARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2019
PU
09/09HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.058824 new shares @ 2.5 AUD for..
FA
09/04HARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer Info Booklet
PU
09/04HARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer
PU
09/04HARVEY NORMAN : Cleansing Statement
PU
09/03HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Presentation of Results for FY19
PU
08/29HARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 567 M
EBIT 2020 539 M
Net income 2020 354 M
Debt 2020 645 M
Yield 2020 5,95%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 5 167 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,77  AUD
Last Close Price 4,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target -2,39%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED42.07%3 546
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 371
KOHL'S CORPORATION-22.97%8 131
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.86%6 770
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-9.34%6 394
NORDSTROM-29.69%5 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group