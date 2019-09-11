Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2019

Harvey Norman A1 RICHMOND ROAD Holdings Limited HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 N.S.W 1811 LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

12 September 2019

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019

Despatch of Entitlement and Information Booklet complete

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN or Company) will complete today the despatch of the Entitlement and Information Booklet (Information Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form (Offer Document) to shareholders eligible to participate in the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced by the Company on 30 August 2019.

The Entitlement Offer opens today, Thursday 12 September 2019 and is currently scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday 11 October 2019, with rights trading ending at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday 4 October 2019.

If you are an Eligible Shareholder and you do not receive an electronic or paper copy of the Offer Document or have any questions in relation to your Entitlement, please contact the HVN Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary