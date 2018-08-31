Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/30
3.77 AUD   +0.53%
02:07aHARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
01:52aHARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY18
PU
01:52aHARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for FY18
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:52am CEST

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

Holdings Limited

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

31 August 2018

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

N.S.W 1811

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2018

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) is pleased to announce a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) to raise approximately $163.85 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer) with an offer price of $2.50 per New Share (Offer Price).

The Entitlement Offer forms part of the Company's ongoing capital management program. It is intended that the proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt.

Entitlement Offer Overview

The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer to Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every 17 existing ordinary shares held in the Company (Entitlement) at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday 12 September 2018 (Record Date) at the Offer Price of $2.50 per New Share. Entitlements may be traded (in whole or part) on the ASX between Tuesday 11 September 2018 and Monday 8 October 2018 (inclusive). The Offer will not be underwritten.

Eligible Shareholders may also apply for additional New Shares in excess of their Entitlement1 at the same issue price of $2.50 per New Share (Top Up Shares) under the Top Up Facility. Participation in the Top Up Facility is subject to compliance with the Corporations Act and other applicable laws.

New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from issue. New Shares will be issued after the Company's 2018 final dividend record date so the New Shares will not be eligible to participate in the Company's 2018 final dividend payment.

Each Director of the Company has indicated that they (and their relevant interests) will take up their full Entitlement and apply for additional New Shares under the Top Up Facility.

Information Booklet

An Information Booklet, together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which contains details of your Entitlement, will be mailed to Eligible Shareholders on or around Friday 14 September 2018. Eligible Shareholders should read the Information Booklet carefully and in its entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

1 There is no guarantee regarding the number of Top Up Shares (if any) that will be available to Eligible Shareholders under the Top Up Facility, in addition to their Entitlement under the Entitlement Offer.

Announcement of Entitlement Offer

Friday 31 August 2018

Entitlements trading on ASX begins on deferred settlement basis

Tuesday 11 September 2018

"Ex" date

Tuesday 11 September 2018

Record date for eligibility in the Entitlement Offer

7.00pm on Wednesday 12 September 2018

Entitlement Offer opens

Friday 14 September 2018

Entitlement Offer and Information Booklet despatched and Entitlements allotted

Friday 14 September 2018

Entitlement trading on ASX on normal settlement basis begins

Monday 17 September 2018

Entitlements trading on ASX ends

Monday 8 October 2018

New Shares under the Entitlement Offer commence trading on ASX on deferred settlement basis

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Record date for 2018 Final Dividend2

Friday 12 October 2018

Entitlement Offer closes

5.00pm on Monday 15 October 2018

Determination of allocation under Top-Up Facility

Wednesday 17 October 2018

Notification of Shortfall to ASX

Thursday 18 October 2018

Issue of New Shares under the Entitlement Offer

Monday 22 October 2018

Despatch of holding statements for New Shares under the Entitlement Offer

Monday 22 October 2018

New Shares under the Entitlement Offer commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis

Tuesday 23 October 2018

Note:Daylight saving time begins in New South Wales on Sunday 7 October 2018

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. All time references are to Sydney time. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these events, dates and times without notice subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. In particular, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer (subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules), to accept late applications under the Entitlement Offer (either generally or in particular cases), and to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the issue of New Shares.

For further information on the Entitlement Offer, please call the HVN Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (within Australia), or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia), from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, and read the Information Booklet when available. If you have any further questions, you should contact your stockbroker, financial adviser, accountant or other professional adviser.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

2 Any New Shares issued under this Entitlement Offer will be issued after the 2018 Final Dividend record date and therefore will not be eligible to participate in the 2018 Final Dividend payment.

2

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 23:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
02:07aHARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
01:52aHARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY18
PU
01:52aHARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for FY18
PU
01:52aHARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer
PU
07/18QFY : On-Site Installation Completed at HVN Commercial
PU
07/10HARVEY NORMAN : Update re Securities over Coomboona Holdings Pty Limited
PU
06/18Amazon sells Australians a way to beat geoblock with Prime
RE
05/31Amazon geoblocks Australia from U.S. site as tax change kicks in
RE
05/10HARVEY NORMAN : Assignmemt of NAB Debt and Securities to NCF
PU
05/02HARVEY NORMAN : Best reason to "hoop" and holler
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Harvey Norman - A Bargain Buy 
2017Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividend December Gains By Tumbling Salem Media Is .. 
2017Fallen Salem Media Is Brokers' Favorite For Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividen.. 
2017Brokers Target 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs To Find 35 Of 94 By Oc.. 
201727/77 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs Chase Big 5 Sporting Goods Gain.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 3 156 M
EBIT 2018 534 M
Net income 2018 368 M
Debt 2018 733 M
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 11,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 4 178 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,79  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Harvey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.07%3 042
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 291
KOHL'S CORPORATION45.44%13 179
MACY'S43.75%11 134
NORDSTROM30.84%10 376
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.10%8 420
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.