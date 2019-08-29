Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
4.67 AUD   +0.65%
08:51pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08:36pHARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

Holdings Limited

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

N.S.W 1811

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

30 August 2019

Australian Securities

Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) is pleased to announce a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer) with an offer price of $2.50 per New Share (Offer Price).

The Entitlement Offer forms part of the Company's ongoing capital management program. It is intended that the proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt.

Entitlement Offer Overview

The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer to Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every 17 existing ordinary shares held in the Company (Entitlement) at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 10 September 2019 (Record Date) at the Offer Price of $2.50 per New Share. Entitlements may be traded (in whole or part) on the ASX between Monday 9 September 2019 and Friday 4 October 2019 (inclusive). The Offer will not be underwritten.

New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from issue. New Shares will be issued after the Company's 2019 final dividend record date so the New Shares will not be eligible to participate in the Company's 2019 final dividend payment.

Each Director of the Company has indicated that they (and their relevant interests) will take up their full Entitlement.

Information Booklet

An Information Booklet, together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which contains details of your Entitlement, will be mailed to Eligible Shareholders on or around Thursday 12 September 2019. Eligible Shareholders should read the Information Booklet carefully and in its entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Announcement of Entitlement Offer

Friday 30 August 2019

Lodge notice under section 708AA of the Corporations

Thursday 5 September 2019

Act, Appendix 3B and Information Booklet

Entitlements trading on ASX begins on deferred

Monday 9 September 2019

settlement basis

"Ex" date

Monday 9 September 2019

Record date for eligibility in the Entitlement Offer

7.00pm on Tuesday 10 September

Entitlement Offer opens

Thursday 12 September 2019

Entitlement Offer and Information Booklet despatched

Thursday 12 September 2019

and Entitlements allotted

Entitlement trading on ASX on normal settlement basis

Friday 13 September 2019

begins

Entitlements trading on ASX ends

5.00pm on Friday 4 October 2019

New Shares under the Entitlement Offer commence

Monday 7 October 2019

trading on ASX on deferred settlement basis

Record date for 2019 Final Dividend1

Friday 11 October 2019

Entitlement Offer closes

5.00pm on Friday 11 October 2019

Notification of undersubscription to ASX

Wednesday 16 October 2019

Issue of New Shares under the Entitlement Offer

Friday 18 October 2019

Despatch of holding statements for New Shares under

Friday 18 October 2019

the Entitlement Offer

New Shares under the Entitlement Offer commence

Monday 21 October 2019

trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis

Note: Daylight saving time begins in New South Wales on Sunday 6 October 2019

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. All time references are to Sydney time. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these events, dates and times without notice subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. In particular, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer (subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules), to accept late applications under the Entitlement Offer (either generally or in particular cases), and to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the issue of New Shares.

The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the whole or part of the Entitlement Offer any time prior to issue of the New Shares. In that event, the relevant Application Monies (without interest) will be returned in full to Applicants.

For further information on the Entitlement Offer, please call the HVN Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (within Australia), or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia), from 8.30 am to

5.30 pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, and read the Information Booklet when available. If you have any further questions, you should contact your stockbroker, financial adviser, accountant or other professional adviser.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

1 Any New Shares issued under this Entitlement Offer will be issued after the 2019 Final Dividend record date and therefore will not be eligible to participate in the 2019 Final Dividend payment.

2

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
08:51pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4E for FY19
PU
08:36pHARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY19
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Presentation of Results for FY19
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for FY19
PU
08:21pHARVEY NORMAN : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer
PU
08/09HARVEY NORMAN : HNHL Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
06/20HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/04HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/02HARVEY NORMAN : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 409 M
EBIT 2019 541 M
Net income 2019 380 M
Debt 2019 638 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 5 509 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,84  AUD
Last Close Price 4,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,78%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED46.84%3 694
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%13 561
KOHL'S CORPORATION-30.28%7 494
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.32%6 461
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-12.54%6 126
MACY'S-50.91%4 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group