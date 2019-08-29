Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer

Harvey Norman A1 RICHMOND ROAD Holdings Limited HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 N.S.W 1811 LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

30 August 2019

Australian Securities

Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) is pleased to announce a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer) with an offer price of $2.50 per New Share (Offer Price).

The Entitlement Offer forms part of the Company's ongoing capital management program. It is intended that the proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt.

Entitlement Offer Overview

The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer to Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every 17 existing ordinary shares held in the Company (Entitlement) at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 10 September 2019 (Record Date) at the Offer Price of $2.50 per New Share. Entitlements may be traded (in whole or part) on the ASX between Monday 9 September 2019 and Friday 4 October 2019 (inclusive). The Offer will not be underwritten.

New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from issue. New Shares will be issued after the Company's 2019 final dividend record date so the New Shares will not be eligible to participate in the Company's 2019 final dividend payment.

Each Director of the Company has indicated that they (and their relevant interests) will take up their full Entitlement.

Information Booklet

An Information Booklet, together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which contains details of your Entitlement, will be mailed to Eligible Shareholders on or around Thursday 12 September 2019. Eligible Shareholders should read the Information Booklet carefully and in its entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer.