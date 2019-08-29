Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer

|
30 August 2019
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) is pleased to announce a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer) with an offer price of $2.50 per New Share (Offer Price).
The Entitlement Offer forms part of the Company's ongoing capital management program. It is intended that the proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt.
Entitlement Offer Overview
The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer to Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every 17 existing ordinary shares held in the Company (Entitlement) at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 10 September 2019 (Record Date) at the Offer Price of $2.50 per New Share. Entitlements may be traded (in whole or part) on the ASX between Monday 9 September 2019 and Friday 4 October 2019 (inclusive). The Offer will not be underwritten.
New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from issue. New Shares will be issued after the Company's 2019 final dividend record date so the New Shares will not be eligible to participate in the Company's 2019 final dividend payment.
Each Director of the Company has indicated that they (and their relevant interests) will take up their full Entitlement.
Information Booklet
An Information Booklet, together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which contains details of your Entitlement, will be mailed to Eligible Shareholders on or around Thursday 12 September 2019. Eligible Shareholders should read the Information Booklet carefully and in its entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer.
|
Announcement of Entitlement Offer
|
Friday 30 August 2019
|
|
|
Lodge notice under section 708AA of the Corporations
|
Thursday 5 September 2019
|
Act, Appendix 3B and Information Booklet
|
|
Entitlements trading on ASX begins on deferred
|
Monday 9 September 2019
|
settlement basis
|
|
"Ex" date
|
Monday 9 September 2019
|
|
|
Record date for eligibility in the Entitlement Offer
|
7.00pm on Tuesday 10 September
|
|
|
Entitlement Offer opens
|
Thursday 12 September 2019
|
Entitlement Offer and Information Booklet despatched
|
Thursday 12 September 2019
|
and Entitlements allotted
|
|
Entitlement trading on ASX on normal settlement basis
|
Friday 13 September 2019
|
begins
|
|
Entitlements trading on ASX ends
|
5.00pm on Friday 4 October 2019
|
|
|
New Shares under the Entitlement Offer commence
|
Monday 7 October 2019
|
trading on ASX on deferred settlement basis
|
|
Record date for 2019 Final Dividend1
|
Friday 11 October 2019
|
Entitlement Offer closes
|
5.00pm on Friday 11 October 2019
|
|
|
Notification of undersubscription to ASX
|
Wednesday 16 October 2019
|
|
|
Issue of New Shares under the Entitlement Offer
|
Friday 18 October 2019
|
|
|
Despatch of holding statements for New Shares under
|
Friday 18 October 2019
|
the Entitlement Offer
|
|
New Shares under the Entitlement Offer commence
|
Monday 21 October 2019
|
trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis
|
|
Note: Daylight saving time begins in New South Wales on Sunday 6 October 2019
The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. All time references are to Sydney time. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these events, dates and times without notice subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. In particular, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer (subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules), to accept late applications under the Entitlement Offer (either generally or in particular cases), and to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the issue of New Shares.
The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the whole or part of the Entitlement Offer any time prior to issue of the New Shares. In that event, the relevant Application Monies (without interest) will be returned in full to Applicants.
For further information on the Entitlement Offer, please call the HVN Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (within Australia), or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia), from 8.30 am to
5.30 pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, and read the Information Booklet when available. If you have any further questions, you should contact your stockbroker, financial adviser, accountant or other professional adviser.
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
1 Any New Shares issued under this Entitlement Offer will be issued after the 2019 Final Dividend record date and therefore will not be eligible to participate in the 2019 Final Dividend payment.
2
