Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer

A1 RICHMOND ROAD Holdings Limited HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 N.S.W 1811 LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250 5 September 2019 Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Dear Sir / Madam HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED ("HVN") ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019 Attached are sample copies of letters mailed today to eligible and ineligible shareholders in relation to the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer announced by HVN on 30 August 2019. Yours faithfully Chris Mentis Company Secretary Harvey Norman A1 RICHMOND ROAD Holdings Limited HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 N.S.W 1811 LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250 5 September 2019 Dear Shareholder NOTIFICATION TO INELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS On 30 August 2019 Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN) announced a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer) with an offer price of $2.50 per New Share (Offer Price). This letter is to inform you about the Entitlement Offer and to explain to you that as at today's date, as a Shareholder with a registered address outside of Australia or New Zealand, you will not be able to subscribe for New Shares under the Entitlement Offer. If your registered address remains the same on the Record Date of 10 September 2019, you will not be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer. This letter is not an offer to issue New Shares to you, nor an invitation for you to apply for New Shares. You are not required to do anything in response to this letter. Entitlement Offer Overview The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer to eligible shareholders (as described below, Eligible Shareholders) to subscribe for one New Share for every 17 existing fully paid ordinary shares held in the Company (Entitlement) at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 10 September 2019 (Record Date) at the Offer Price of $2.50 per New Share. The Entitlement Offer will not be underwritten. The Entitlement Offer is being made in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84, meaning that no prospectus needs to be prepared. New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from issue. New Shares will be issued after the Company's 2019 final dividend record date so the New Shares will not be eligible to participate in the Company's 2019 final dividend payment. The Entitlement Offer forms part of the Company's ongoing capital management program. It is intended that the proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt. An information booklet in relation to the Entitlement Offer (Information Booklet) has been lodged with ASX and will be despatched to Eligible Shareholders on or around 12 September 2019. Eligibility criteria Eligible Shareholders are shareholders of the Company who: are registered as holders of existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date (being, Tuesday 10 September 2019); have a registered address on the Company share register in Australia or New Zealand; are not in the United States and are not acting (including as nominee or custodian) for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such persons hold Shares for the account or benefit of a person in the United States); and are eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Entitlement Offer without any requirement for a prospectus to be lodged or registered. Shareholders who are not Eligible Shareholders are Ineligible Shareholders. The restrictions upon eligibility under the Entitlement Offer arise because of the legal and regulatory requirements in countries other than Australia or New Zealand and the potential costs to the Company of complying with these legal and regulatory requirements compared with the relatively small number of shareholders in those countries, the relatively small number of existing HVN ordinary shares they hold and the relatively low value of New Shares to which those shareholders would otherwise be entitled. The Company has determined, pursuant to Rule 7.7.1(a) of the ASX Listing Rules and section 9A(3)(a) of the Corporations Act, that it would be unreasonable to make or extend offers to shareholders in certain countries under the Entitlement Offer. Unfortunately, according to our records, as at the date of this letter, you do not satisfy the eligibility criteria for an Eligible Shareholder stated above. If your registered address remains unchanged on the Record Date, you will not be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer. Accordingly, in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.7.1(b) and section 9A(3)(b) of the Corporations Act, the Company wishes to advise you that it will not be extending the Entitlement Offer to you and you will not be able to subscribe for New Shares under the Entitlement Offer. You will not be sent the documents relating to the Entitlement Offer. Although you will not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer, the Company will appoint a sale nominee to arrange for the sale of the entitlements that would otherwise have been offered to Ineligible Shareholders had they not been Ineligible Shareholders. The Company will transfer the entitlements of each Ineligible Shareholder to the sale nominee who will account to that Ineligible Shareholder for the net proceeds (if any) of the sale of the entitlements attributable to that Ineligible Shareholder. In your case and with respect to any net proceeds, a cheque in Australian dollars will be sent to your address as it appears in the records of the Company's share registry. The sale nominee will have absolute and sole discretion to determine the price for which the entitlements of Ineligible Shareholders may be sold so that a premium over the expenses of their sale can be made, as well as the timing and manner of such sale. Neither the Company nor the sale nominee will be subject to any liability to Ineligible Shareholders for failure to sell 2 the Ineligible Shareholder entitlements or to sell them at a particular price. If as a result of the sale nominee offering to sell or being invited to sell the entitlements of Ineligible Shareholders, the sale nominee forms the reasonable opinion that there is not a viable market for the entitlements or a surplus of sale proceeds over expenses from the sale cannot be obtained for the entitlements that would otherwise have been offered to the Ineligible Shareholders then the unexercised entitlements will be allowed to lapse. In such circumstances, no money will be payable to Ineligible Shareholders and you will be informed accordingly in writing. You are not required to do anything in response to this letter For further information on the Entitlement Offer or if you believe that you are an Eligible Shareholder, please contact the HVN Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday. If you have any further questions, you should contact your stockbroker, financial adviser, accountant or other professional adviser. On behalf of the Board of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited, I thank you for your continued support. Yours faithfully Harvey Executive Chairman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Not for Distribution or Release in the United States Important Information This letter is issued by Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company or HVN). This letter is not a prospectus or offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, retain or purchase any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. This letter does not constitute financial product advice and does not and will not form part of any contract for the acquisition of HVN ordinary shares. This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Neither the Entitlements nor the New Shares have been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (US) (as amended) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this letter nor any other documents relating to the offer of Entitlements or New Shares may be sent or distributed, in whole or in part, to persons in the United States or to persons that are acting for the account or benefit of persons in the United States. 3 Harvey Norman A1 RICHMOND ROAD Holdings Limited HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140 N.S.W 1811 LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC, A.C.N. 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250 5 September 2019 Dear Shareholder HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019 On 30 August 2019, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN or Company) announced that it would be offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). The offer price is $2.50 per New Share (Offer Price). The Entitlement Offer forms part of the Company's ongoing capital management program. It is intended that the proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used to reduce the amount of HVN consolidated entity debt. Entitlement Offer Overview The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer to eligible shareholders (as described below, Eligible Shareholders) to subscribe for one New Share for every 17 existing fully paid ordinary shares held in the Company (Entitlement) at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 10 September 2019 (Record Date) at the Offer Price of $2.50 per New Share. The Entitlement Offer will not be underwritten. The Entitlement Offer is being made in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84, meaning that no prospectus needs to be prepared. An Entitlement under the Entitlement Offer is renounceable and therefore if you do not wish to take up your Entitlement, all or part of your Entitlement may be sold on the ASX between Monday 9 September 2019 and Friday 4 October 2019 (inclusive) or you may transfer all or part of your Entitlement directly to another person. Any Entitlements that are unexercised on the closing date will lapse. New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from issue. New Shares will be issued after the Company's 2019 final dividend record date so the New Shares will not be eligible to participate in the Company's 2019 final dividend payment. Eligible Shareholders Eligible Shareholders are shareholders of the Company who: are registered as holders of existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date (being, Tuesday 10 September 2019); have a registered address on the Company share register in Australia or New Zealand; This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

