Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer Info Booklet

|
Harvey Norman
|
A1 RICHMOND ROAD
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140
|
N.S.W 1811
|
|
LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,
|
A.C.N. 003 237 545
|
Telephone: (02)
|
9201 6111
|
|
Facsimile: (02)
|
9201 6250
5 September 2019
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN) ENTITLEMENT OFFER 2019 Entitlement and Information Booklet
Attached is a copy of the Entitlement and Information Booklet and sample Entitlement and Acceptance Form in relation to the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer announced by HVN on 30 August 2019. Personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms, together with the Entitlement and Information Booklet will be despatched to Eligible Shareholders on or around 12 September 2019.
Yours faithfully
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN 003 237 545
Entitlement
and
Information Booklet
for a 1 for 17 pro rata renounceable Entitlement Offer at $2.50 per Share
to raise $173.49 million before Offer Costs
Entitlement Offer closes: 5.00pm (Sydney time) on
Friday 11 October 20191
If you are an Eligible Shareholder, this is an important document that requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this document, you have any questions about the securities being offered for issue under it or any other matter, you should contact your stockbroker, financial adviser, accountant or other professional adviser.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES
This page has been left blank intentionally.
P a g e | 1
IMPORTANT NOTICES
This Information Booklet is dated 30 August 2019. Capitalised terms in this section have the meaning given to them in this Information Booklet.
The Entitlement Offer is being made without a prospectus in accordance with Section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights issues) Instrument 2016/84). This Information Booklet does not contain all the information which a prospective investor may require to make an informed investment decision. The information in this Information Booklet does not constitute financial product advice and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or personal circumstances. HVN is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the New Shares. This Information Booklet does not purport to contain all the information that you may require to evaluate a possible application for New Shares.
This Information Booklet is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer. This Information Booklet is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC.
By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form together with the requisite Application Monies or otherwise paying for your New Shares through BPAY, in each case in accordance with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Information Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Entitlement Offer detailed in this Information Booklet.
No overseas offering
This Information Booklet and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. In particular, this Information Booklet does not constitute an offer to Ineligible Shareholders and may not be distributed in the United States and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States.
This Information Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Shares is to be made in, countries other than Australia and New Zealand. The distribution of this Information Booklet in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons who come into possession of this Information Booklet should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
No action has been taken to register or qualify the Entitlement Offer, the Entitlements or the New Shares, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction outside Australia or New Zealand.
The distribution of this Information Booklet (including an electronic copy) outside Australia and New Zealand, is restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Information Booklet, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non- compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.
Foreign exchange control restrictions or restrictions on remitting funds from your country to Australia may apply. Your Application for New Shares is subject to all requisite authorities and clearances being obtained for HVN to lawfully receive your Application Monies.
P a g e | 2
New Zealand
The Entitlements and New Shares are not being offered or sold to the public within New Zealand other than to existing Shareholders of the Company with registered addresses (as recorded in the Company's share register) in New Zealand or persons in whose favour Entitlements are renounced. The offer of Entitlements and New Shares is being made in New Zealand in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand) and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016 (New Zealand) (as amended).
This Information Booklet has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by a New Zealand regulatory authority. This Information Booklet is not an investment statement, prospectus, or product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that those documents under New Zealand law are required to contain.
Definitions, currency and time
Defined terms used in this Information Booklet are contained in Section 10 of this Information Booklet. All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to Sydney time, unless otherwise indicated.
Taxation
There will be tax implications associated with participating in the Entitlement Offer and receiving New Shares. While certain tax disclosures are made in Section 9 of this Information Booklet, HVN strongly recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser in connection with the Entitlement Offer.
Privacy
HVN collects information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the Application and, if the Application is successful, to administer the Applicant's shareholding in HVN.
By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you will be providing personal information to HVN (directly or through the Share Registry). HVN collects, holds and will use that information to assess your Application. HVN collects your personal information to process and administer your shareholding in HVN and to provide related services to you. HVN may disclose your personal information for purposes related to your shareholding in HVN, including to the Share Registry, HVN's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third-party service providers, including mailing houses and professional advisers, and to ASX and regulatory bodies.
HVN aims to ensure that the personal information HVN retains about you is accurate, complete and up to date. To assist with this please contact HVN if any of the details you have provided change. If you have concerns about the completeness or accuracy of the information HVN has about you, HVN will take steps to correct it. You can obtain access to personal information that HVN holds about you. To make a request for access to your personal information held by (or on behalf of) HVN, please contact HVN through the Share Registry.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
