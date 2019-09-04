Harvey Norman : Renounceable Pro Rata HVN Entitlement Offer Info Booklet

Attached is a copy of the Entitlement and Information Booklet and sample Entitlement and Acceptance Form in relation to the pro rata renounceable entitlement offer announced by HVN on 30 August 2019. Personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms, together with the Entitlement and Information Booklet will be despatched to Eligible Shareholders on or around 12 September 2019.

If you are an Eligible Shareholder, this is an important document that requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this document, you have any questions about the securities being offered for issue under it or any other matter, you should contact your stockbroker, financial adviser, accountant or other professional adviser.

P a g e | 1

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This Information Booklet is dated 30 August 2019. Capitalised terms in this section have the meaning given to them in this Information Booklet.

The Entitlement Offer is being made without a prospectus in accordance with Section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights issues) Instrument 2016/84). This Information Booklet does not contain all the information which a prospective investor may require to make an informed investment decision. The information in this Information Booklet does not constitute financial product advice and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or personal circumstances. HVN is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the New Shares. This Information Booklet does not purport to contain all the information that you may require to evaluate a possible application for New Shares.

This Information Booklet is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer. This Information Booklet is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC.

By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form together with the requisite Application Monies or otherwise paying for your New Shares through BPAY, in each case in accordance with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Information Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Entitlement Offer detailed in this Information Booklet.

No overseas offering

This Information Booklet and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. In particular, this Information Booklet does not constitute an offer to Ineligible Shareholders and may not be distributed in the United States and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States.

This Information Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Shares is to be made in, countries other than Australia and New Zealand. The distribution of this Information Booklet in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons who come into possession of this Information Booklet should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

No action has been taken to register or qualify the Entitlement Offer, the Entitlements or the New Shares, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction outside Australia or New Zealand.

The distribution of this Information Booklet (including an electronic copy) outside Australia and New Zealand, is restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Information Booklet, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non- compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.

Foreign exchange control restrictions or restrictions on remitting funds from your country to Australia may apply. Your Application for New Shares is subject to all requisite authorities and clearances being obtained for HVN to lawfully receive your Application Monies.