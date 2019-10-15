Log in
Harvey Norman : Update - HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer

0
10/15/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Harvey Norman

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST N.S.W. 2140

Holdings Limited

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER BC,

N.S.W 1811

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111

A.C.N. 003 237 545

Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

16 October 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sirs

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER CLOSES

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN or Company) is pleased to release the results of the pro rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced on 30 August 2019 to raise approximately $173.49 million (before costs) and which closed on 11 October 2019. Under the Entitlement Offer Eligible Shareholders were offered the opportunity to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary Share (New Share) for every 17 Shares held by Eligible Shareholders at 7.00pm on 10 September 2019 (Record Date) at the issue price of $2.50 per New Share.

The Company received valid applications under the Entitlement Offer to subscribe for 66,270,064 New Shares from Eligible Shareholders. This represents approximately 95.5% of all Shares offered under the Entitlement Offer. Any unexercised Rights lapsed on the closing date.

The results of the Entitlement Offer are as follows:

Shares

Funds

Total number of New Shares offered under the

69,403,225

$173,508,062*

Entitlement Offer (including rounding up)

Pro rata entitlement Shares applied for under the

66,270,064

$165,675,160

Entitlement Offer

Shortfall

3,133,161

$7,832,902

* Before Offer costs

The New Shares are scheduled for issue on Friday 18 October 2019 and are expected to commence trading on a normal settlement basis from Monday 21 October 2019.

Holding statements for the New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will be despatched from 18 October 2019.

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:02:05 UTC
