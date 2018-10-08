Harvey Norman : live on LivePerson Apple Business Chat

Harvey Norman today announced it is available to customers on Apple Business Chat, a new way for customers to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone and iPad. 'Harvey Norman are thrilled to support Apple Business Chat, which gives a powerful and engaging connection with customers,' said Gary Wheelhouse, Chief Digital Officer of Harvey Norman. 'Harvey Norman always want to exceed customer's expectations and Apple Business Chat makes communicating as easy as messaging a friend.' Have an iOS device? Try it now: https://hn.com.au/abc