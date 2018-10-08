Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Harvey Norman Holdings Limited    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Harvey Norman : live on LivePerson Apple Business Chat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Harvey Norman today announced it is available to customers on Apple Business Chat, a new way for customers to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone and iPad. 'Harvey Norman are thrilled to support Apple Business Chat, which gives a powerful and engaging connection with customers,' said Gary Wheelhouse, Chief Digital Officer of Harvey Norman. 'Harvey Norman always want to exceed customer's expectations and Apple Business Chat makes communicating as easy as messaging a friend.' Have an iOS device? Try it now: https://hn.com.au/abc

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 01:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
03:03aHARVEY NORMAN : live on LivePerson Apple Business Chat
PU
09/28HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/26HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/17HARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/14HARVEY NORMAN : HVN Renounceable Pro Rata Entitlement Offer 2018
PU
09/11HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 2.5 AUD for 17 exis..
FA
09/07HARVEY NORMAN : Cleansing Statement
PU
08/31HARVEY NORMAN : Dividend/Distribution - HVN
PU
08/31HARVEY NORMAN : Press Release for FY18
PU
08/31HARVEY NORMAN : Aggregated Sales for FY18
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Harvey Norman - A Bargain Buy 
2017Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividend December Gains By Tumbling Salem Media Is .. 
2017Fallen Salem Media Is Brokers' Favorite For Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividen.. 
2017Brokers Target 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs To Find 35 Of 94 By Oc.. 
201727/77 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs Chase Big 5 Sporting Goods Gain.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 317 M
EBIT 2019 550 M
Net income 2019 381 M
Debt 2019 670 M
Yield 2019 7,65%
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
P/E ratio 2020 11,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 4 070 M
Chart HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,67  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.93%2 870
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 748
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.55%12 042
NORDSTROM27.18%10 158
MACY'S30.33%10 078
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.72%7 759
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.