HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (HVN)
News 
News

‘This is how you sell!’: Gerry Harvey explains the key to his success.

10/12/2018 | 01:23am EDT

Two blokes, Gerry Harvey and Ian Norman met working as door-to-door salesmen selling vacuum cleaners.

They opened their first store in 1961 specialising in electrical goods and appliances under the name Norman Ross.

They went on to sell that chain 1982, and opened Harvey Norman that same year.

Now, they have 200 stores around Australia and another 90 around the world.

Alan Jones, broadcasting live from the Harvey Normal flagship store at Auburn was joined by the man himself, Gerry Harvey.

He tells Alan despite his success, he was never good at school.

'I thought I'd try university to see if that'd improve me but after two years… I failed there too.'

Gerry says one day it all just 'clicked'.

'Then it all came together and I thought, 'Oh! This is how you sell!''

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 05:22:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 317 M
EBIT 2019 550 M
Net income 2019 381 M
Debt 2019 670 M
Yield 2019 7,69%
P/E ratio 2019 10,95
P/E ratio 2020 11,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 4 046 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kay Lesley Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Harvey Executive Chairman
John Evyn Slack-Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mentis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gordon Ian Dingwall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.42%3 021
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 710
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.27%11 827
NORDSTROM28.70%10 350
MACY'S27.59%10 145
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.30%7 626
