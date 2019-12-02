Log in
HARVIA OYJ

HARVIA OYJ

(HARVIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Harvia Plc to be added to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark

0
12/02/2019 | 02:50am EST

Press release

Harvia Plc to be added to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark

Nasdaq Nordic, responsible for the trading on the Helsinki stock exchange, announced changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index portfolio in November. Harvia Plc (HARVIA) is one of the companies to be added to the OMXHB. The new portfolio of the OMXHB will become effective with the market open today, December 2, 2019.

OMXHB includes some of the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Helsinki from all ten ICB industries. Included stocks are screened to ensure they meet the selection criteria that include e.g. a minimum trading volume. Nasdaq evaluates the OMXHB on a semi-annual basis in May and November.

“We are excited to see Harvia’s stock added to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index. Our share trading volume in October 2019 was approximately 74 percent and the number of share transactions was 33 percent higher year-on-year,” says Harvia’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju. “This is a great example of investors’ increased interest towards Harvia and how our dedicated collaboration together with our customers and long-term partners adds value. We will continue to systematically implement our strategy by increasing the value of the average purchase, geographical expansion and continuous improvement of productivity,” Pajuharju concludes.

For more information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO
tel.: +358 50 577 4200
tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel.: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 61.9 million in 2018, its operating profit was EUR 9.4 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 10.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more www.harvia.fi

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 72,3 M
EBIT 2019 13,3 M
Net income 2019 9,30 M
Debt 2019 30,4 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart HARVIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Harvia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,35  €
Last Close Price 8,90  €
Spread / Highest target 8,99%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Chief Executive Officer
Olli Juhani Liitola Chairman
Ari Vesterinen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Harvia Director-Quality, Research & Development
Ia Nora Katariina Adlercreutz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVIA OYJ65.67%183
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%53 581
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 384
NEWELL BRANDS INC.3.39%8 138
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.13.76%7 774
GROUPE SEB25.00%7 758
