Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for January-June on 13 August 2020 at around 9.00 a.m. EET

08/04/2020 | 03:00am EDT

HARVIA PLC PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 4, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. EET


Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for the period of January−June 2020 on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Analyst, investor and press briefing

Harvia will hold a press conference for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time, at Allas Sea Pool, Smart & Clean Showroom (address: Katajanokanlaituri 2a, Helsinki, Finland). The conference will be held in English. The conference will be hosted by Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen.

The conference can be followed as a webcast, accessible at: https://harvia.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results

You can also participate by calling:

FI: +358 981 710 310 
SE: +46 856 642 651 
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422 

PIN: 55761802#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website.

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi, tel. +358 40 505 0440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and with EOS the pro-forma net sales of the group are estimated to exceed 90 million. The company employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
