Harwood Wealth Management : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE SCHEME TIMETABLE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 February 2020

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC ('HARWOOD')

by

HURST POINT TOPCO LIMITED ('BIDCO')

a newly formed company indirectly controlled by funds managed by Carlyle

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE SCHEME TIMETABLE

Further to the announcement by the boards of Harwood and Bidco on 12 February 2020 in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the Company confirms that the Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme is still expected to be held, and the Scheme to become effective, in the second quarter of 2020.

In addition, the latest time for return of elections for the Alternative Offers (the 'Election Return Time') is still expected to be 1.00 p.m. on the day 2 Business Days prior to the Court Hearing. In particular, the Election Return Time is now expected to be no earlier than 1.00 p.m. on 28 February 2020 and the Scheme Record Time is now expected to be no earlier than 6.00 p.m. on 3 March 2020.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme remains (other than the above revisions) as set out on pages 13 and 14 of the Scheme Document.

The Scheme remains subject to sanction by the Court at the Court Hearing and the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of the other Conditions to and terms of the Scheme and the Acquisition (set out in Parts A and B of Part III of the Scheme Document), including (but not limited to) the Regulatory Condition. Harwood will give adequate notice of the date and time of the Court Hearing, once known, by issuing a further announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

It is intended that, following the Scheme becoming Effective, the London Stock Exchange will be requested to cancel the admission to trading of Harwood Shares on AIM.

If any of the dates and/or times in the expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and made available on the Harwood website.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document, a copy of which, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, is available on the Harwood website at www.harwoodwealth.co.uk.

All references to times in this announcement are to London times unless otherwise stated.

Alma PR (Harwood's PR Adviser): +44 (0) 79 6107 5844 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Susie Hudson

Harwood +44 (0) 23 9355 2004 Alan Durrant Evercore (Harwood's Financial Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7653 6000 Ollie Clayton Ed Banks Demetris Efthymiou Tariq Ennaji N+1 Singer (Harwood's Financial Adviser, NOMAD and broker) Shaun Dobson Ben Farrow Rachel Hayes +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Bidco Sami Dodangeh

Christa Zipf +44 (0) 20 7894 3561

+1 212 813 4578 RBC Capital Markets (Bidco and Carlyle's Financial Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Oliver Hearsey Kristian Triggle Paul Lim



