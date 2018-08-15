Harwood Wealth Management : Appointment of Interim CFO

15 August 2018

Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC

('HWMG' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Interim CFO

Harwood Wealth Management Group (AIM: HW.), a leading UK-based financial planning and discretionary wealth management business, is pleased to announce that Gillian Davies has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and joins the Board with immediate effect.

As stated in the announcement released 17 April 2018, current CFO Nick Bravery will step down from the Board with effect from 31 October 2018, facilitating an orderly hand-over before assuming the position of Company Secretary on 1 November.

Gillian has over 14 years' experience as a Finance Director across listed and private businesses, including 11 years as Group Finance Director of FTSE listed 4imprint Group plc. Gillian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG in 1992.

Peter Mann, Chairman of Harwood Wealth Management Group, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Gillian to the Group and look forward to working with her. She has an excellent track record of delivering sustained growth in shareholder value, and we are confident Harwood will benefit from her strong financial control and experience working with high growth companies.'

Full details of Gillian Davies' (née Hughes, aged 51) current and past directorships within the last five years are provided below.

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships/partnerships · Ten Lifestyle Group plc · Iverna Financial Limited · Cavendish Place Newco No. 1 Limited · 4imprint North America Limited · 4imprint UK Holdings Limited · M.T. Promotions Limited · 4imprint USA Limited · 4imprint Limited · 4imprint Group plc · 4imprint Direct Limited · SPS (EU) Limited · Loop Fobs Limited · 4imprint Incorporated Limited · 4imprint Finance Limited · 4imprint Quest Trustees Limited · Supreme Holdings Limited · Market Place No.2 Limited

