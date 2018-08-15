Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC    HW.   GB00BYYWB172

HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC (HW.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:35:22 pm
167.5 GBp   --.--%
08:11aHARWOOD WEALTH : Appointment of Interim CFO
PU
07/03HARWOOD WEALTH : Interim Results
PU
06/05HARWOOD WEALTH : Acquisitions update and Notice of results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Harwood Wealth Management : Appointment of Interim CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:11am CEST

15 August 2018

Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC

('HWMG' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Interim CFO

Harwood Wealth Management Group (AIM: HW.), a leading UK-based financial planning and discretionary wealth management business, is pleased to announce that Gillian Davies has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and joins the Board with immediate effect.

As stated in the announcement released 17 April 2018, current CFO Nick Bravery will step down from the Board with effect from 31 October 2018, facilitating an orderly hand-over before assuming the position of Company Secretary on 1 November.

Gillian has over 14 years' experience as a Finance Director across listed and private businesses, including 11 years as Group Finance Director of FTSE listed 4imprint Group plc. Gillian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG in 1992.

Peter Mann, Chairman of Harwood Wealth Management Group, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Gillian to the Group and look forward to working with her. She has an excellent track record of delivering sustained growth in shareholder value, and we are confident Harwood will benefit from her strong financial control and experience working with high growth companies.'

Full details of Gillian Davies' (née Hughes, aged 51) current and past directorships within the last five years are provided below.

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships/partnerships

· Ten Lifestyle Group plc

· Iverna Financial Limited

· Cavendish Place Newco No. 1 Limited

· 4imprint North America Limited

· 4imprint UK Holdings Limited

· M.T. Promotions Limited

· 4imprint USA Limited

· 4imprint Limited

· 4imprint Group plc

· 4imprint Direct Limited

· SPS (EU) Limited

· Loop Fobs Limited

· 4imprint Incorporated Limited

· 4imprint Finance Limited

· 4imprint Quest Trustees Limited

· Supreme Holdings Limited

· Market Place No.2 Limited

For further information please contact:

Harwood Wealth Management Group plc

Alan Durrant, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)23 9355 2004

N+1 Singer Advisory LLP

Shaun Dobson

James White

Ben Farrow

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

Susie Hudson

+44 (0)20 8004 4218

harwoodwealth@almapr.co.uk

Website

www.harwoodwealth.co.uk

Disclaimer

Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:27 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
08:11aHARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Appointment of Interim CFO
PU
07/03HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Interim Results
PU
06/05HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Acquisitions update and Notice of results
PU
04/18HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Result of AGM
PU
04/17HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Changes to board roles
PU
01/23HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Final Results
PU
2017HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Trading Update
PU
2017HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Interim Results
PU
2017HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Notice of Results
PU
2017HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT : s) in Company
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 32,8 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 16,6 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 105 M
Chart HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Richard Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Mann Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Charles Osborne Bravery Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Dunkley Executive Director & MD-Financial Planning
Mark Philip Howard Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC-5.63%133
INVESCO LTD.-31.61%10 148
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-15.45%9 334
AMP LIMITED-33.91%7 186
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-27.37%2 369
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.84%2 178
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.