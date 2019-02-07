Log in
HARWORTH GROUP PLC
Harworth : Additional Listing

02/07/2019

7 February 2019LEI: 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21

Harworth Group plc

Harworth Group plc (the 'Company') announces that applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 11,786 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Shares') to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List maintained by the UK Listing Authority and for admission to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, respectively.

The Shares will be allotted and issued to satisfy the exercise of share options granted under the Company's Save As You Earn Scheme.

The Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will take place at 8am on 11 February 2019.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Harworth Group plc

Tel: +44 (0)114 349 3131

Chris Birch, Company Secretary

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Harworth Group

Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of approximately 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The Group specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into new residential developments and employment areas.

http://www.harworthgroup.com/

Disclaimer

Harworth Group plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:04:04 UTC
