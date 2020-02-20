Log in
Harworth : BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

02/20/2020 | 02:22am EST

20 February 2020

LEI 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21

Harworth Group plc

(the 'Company')

BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP CHANGE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces that Angela Bromfield has replaced Lisa Clement as a member of the Nomination Committee. Lisa will retire from the Board at the end of September when, due to her length of service, she would cease to be considered independent for the purposes of the UK Corporate Governance Code. Given that the Nomination Committee is leading the process to identify a suitable candidate to succeed Lisa as an independent Non-Executive Director, this change in the Committee's membership is considered appropriate.

Other changes to the roles, functions and responsibilities of certain Directors, which are planned to take effect when Lisa retires, will be disclosed with the announcement of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. That announcement will be made, and followed by a presentation for analysts and investors, on Tuesday 17 March 2020.

The presentation for analysts and investors will commence at 9:30am. A webcast and conference call facility will also be available on the day. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Harworth Group plc

FTI Consulting

Chris Birch, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Dido Laurimore

Iain Thomson, Head of Communications & IR

Richard Gotla

Eve Kirmatzis

Tel: +44 (0)114 349 3131

investors@harworthgroup.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Harworth@fticonsulting.com

ABOUT HARWORTH GROUP PLC

Listed on the premium segment of the main market, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of approximately 20,500 acres of land on around 120 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential developments and employment areas (harworthgroup.com).

Disclaimer

Harworth Group plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:21:00 UTC
