Harworth : BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

20 February 2020

Harworth Group plc

(the 'Company')

BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP CHANGE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces that Angela Bromfield has replaced Lisa Clement as a member of the Nomination Committee. Lisa will retire from the Board at the end of September when, due to her length of service, she would cease to be considered independent for the purposes of the UK Corporate Governance Code. Given that the Nomination Committee is leading the process to identify a suitable candidate to succeed Lisa as an independent Non-Executive Director, this change in the Committee's membership is considered appropriate.

Other changes to the roles, functions and responsibilities of certain Directors, which are planned to take effect when Lisa retires, will be disclosed with the announcement of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. That announcement will be made, and followed by a presentation for analysts and investors, on Tuesday 17 March 2020.

The presentation for analysts and investors will commence at 9:30am. A webcast and conference call facility will also be available on the day. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

Enquiries:

ABOUT HARWORTH GROUP PLC

