HARWORTH GROUP PLC (HWG)

HARWORTH GROUP PLC (HWG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 05:35:20 pm
131.5 GBp   +0.38%
09/20HARWORTH GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/14HARWORTH : DEVELOPMENT Public summit on power station site
AQ
Harworth : Change of director's details

09/26/2018 | 08:11am CEST

26 September 2018LEI: 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21

Harworth Group plc

Change of director's details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Harworth Group plc announces that Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Covanta Holding Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Harworth Group plc

Tel: +44 (0)114 349 3131

Chris Birch, Company Secretary

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Harworth Group

Listed on the main market, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of approximately 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The Group specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into new residential developments and employment areas.

http://www.harworthgroup.com/

Disclaimer

Harworth Group plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:12 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 25,9 M
EBIT 2018 2,40 M
Net income 2018 37,3 M
Debt 2018 6,75 M
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 11,34
P/E ratio 2019 13,02
EV / Sales 2018 16,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
Capitalization 423 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Owen Michaelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alastair David Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Michael David Kirkman Finance Director & Director
Cheryl Donohoe Technical Manager
Anthony Donnelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARWORTH GROUP PLC22.12%557
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.49%43 035
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.11%43 016
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%35 480
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-27.15%30 078
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.25%28 176
