Harworth : Change of director's details

26 September 2018LEI: 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21

Harworth Group plc

Change of director's details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Harworth Group plc announces that Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Covanta Holding Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

