Harworth : Change of director's details

26 September 2018LEI: 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21
Harworth Group plc
Change of director's details
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Harworth Group plc announces that Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Covanta Holding Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
-ENDS-
Enquiries
|
Harworth Group plc
|
Tel: +44 (0)114 349 3131
|
|
|
Chris Birch, Company Secretary
|
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Harworth Group
Listed on the main market, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of approximately 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The Group specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into new residential developments and employment areas.
http://www.harworthgroup.com/
Disclaimer
Harworth Group plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:12 UTC