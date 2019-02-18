Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Harworth Group PLC    HWG   GB00BYZJ7G42

HARWORTH GROUP PLC

(HWG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 03:00:39 am
115.05 GBp   -2.91%
04:12aHARWORTH : Notice of Results
PU
02/12HARWORTH : Change of Adviser
PU
02/07HARWORTH : Additional Listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harworth : Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:12am EST

18 February 2019

LEI 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21

Harworth Group plc

Notice of Results

Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, will be announcing preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018, which will be followed by a presentation for analysts and investors, on Tuesday 5 March 2019.

The presentation for analysts and investors will commence at 09:30. A webcast and conference call facility will also be available on the day. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Harworth Group

Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, which owns and manages a portfolio of over 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and North of England. The Company specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into employment areas and new residential developments.

http://www.harworthgroup.com/

Disclaimer

Harworth Group plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 09:11:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARWORTH GROUP PLC
04:12aHARWORTH : Notice of Results
PU
02/12HARWORTH : Change of Adviser
PU
02/07HARWORTH : Additional Listing
PU
01/08HARWORTH : Year-end Trading Update
PU
2018HARWORTH : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2018HARWORTH : Sale of Midlands development site for £18.7m
PU
2018HARWORTH : Change of director's details
PU
2018HARWORTH GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018HARWORTH : Unaudited Interim Results
PU
2018HARWORTH : man appears in court over killing of a woman
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 44,5 M
EBIT 2018 66,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 77,7 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,05x
Capitalization 381 M
Chart HARWORTH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Harworth Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARWORTH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Owen Michaelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alastair David Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Michael David Kirkman Finance Director & Director
Cheryl Donohoe Technical Manager
Anthony Donnelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARWORTH GROUP PLC3.95%491
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.17%48 887
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.02%40 423
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.48%40 155
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.55%30 243
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.05%28 925
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.