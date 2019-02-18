Harworth : Notice of Results

18 February 2019

LEI 213800R8JSSGK2KPFG21

Harworth Group plc

Notice of Results

Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, will be announcing preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018, which will be followed by a presentation for analysts and investors, on Tuesday 5 March 2019.

The presentation for analysts and investors will commence at 09:30. A webcast and conference call facility will also be available on the day. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

About Harworth Group

Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, which owns and manages a portfolio of over 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and North of England. The Company specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into employment areas and new residential developments.

