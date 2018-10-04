Log in
HARWORTH GROUP PLC
  Report  
08:14a HARWORTH : Sale of Midlands development site for £18.7m
PU
09/26 HARWORTH : Change of director's details
PU
09/20 HARWORTH GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Harworth : Sale of Midlands development site for £18.7m

10/04/2018 | 08:14am CEST

4 October 2018

Harworth Group sells Midlands development site for £18.7m

Harworth Group plc ('Harworth' or the 'Group'), a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, announces that it has sold 55 acres at its Lounge site in Leicestershire to Gazeley for £18.7 million, representing a small premium to book value. Gazeley paid the full consideration upon deal completion.

Harworth will reinvest the sale proceeds to bring forward further development land from within its 14 major development sites and in new strategic land acquisitions. It will also promote the Lounge site's remaining 48 predominantly agricultural acres for employment uses through the planning system.

The site, a former coal stocking yard located adjacent to Junction 13 of the A42 near Ashby-de-la-Zouch, has an existing planning consent for 0.85m sq. ft of commercial space.

Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'This is a positive deal for Harworth, generating another receipt above book value for reinvestment in bringing forward further residential and commercial development land on our major developments across the North of England and the Midlands.

'It also provides further evidence of the progress the company has made on its 2018 sales programme, with further updates anticipated during the remainder of the year.'

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Harworth Group plc

Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive

Andrew Kirkman, Finance Director

Iain Thomson, Head of Communications

T: 0114 349 3131

E: omichaelson@harworthgroup.com

T: 0114 349 3131

E: akirkman@harworthgroup.com

T: 0114 349 3160 / 07825 860215

E: ithomson@harworthgroup.com

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore Tom Gough

Richard Gotla

T: 020 3727 1000

E: harworth@fticonsulting.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Harworth Group

Listed on the main market, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of approximately 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The Group specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into new residential developments and employment areas. (http://www.harworthgroup.com)

Disclaimer

Harworth Group plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:12:18 UTC
