Harworth : Unaudited Interim Results

'We have had another strong first half across all of our key business areas. Significant progress has been made in replenishing our strategic land portfolio and improving the breadth and depth of our income, with £50m worth of acquisitions in the first half. Demand for consented land in sought after locations has also resulted in over 90% of our forecast full year residential and commercial land sales being now either completed, exchanged or in legals. Our performance remains weighted towards the second half such that we anticipate delivering full-year results in line with the Board's expectations.
'The Group's strategy continues to evolve to support Harworth's ongoing growth, highlighted by our moves towards:
·
a regional team structure deepening our local presence in the regions in which we operate in order to increase the number of opportunities evaluated and secured; and
·
the recycling of more mature, income-producing sites to allow us to focus on those sites where we can
continue to add value and drive total return.
'The economic potential of the Northern and Midlands regions in which we operate remains attractive and the long-term market fundamentals supporting residential and commercial development are favourable.'
SOUND FINANCIAL METRICS REFLECTING GOOD OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
·
A positive six months resulting in double-digit EPRA NNNAV growth over the last twelve months, up 10.9% (H1 2017: 13.8%), with over 80% of value gains (2) generated through active management
·
Profit excluding value gains increased by 23.8%, reflecting income from acquisitions, good progress with lettings on direct developments and active asset management of existing properties
·
Earnings per share down 68.2% to 1.71p (H1 2017: 5.37p) reflected the impact of beneficial deferred tax movements in 2017, whilst improved operating performance is not reflected in the statutory measure but only the EPRA measure
·
Dividend per share increased by 10% to 0.278p (H1 2017: 0.253p) in line with our progressive policy
·
Total return (NNNAV growth plus dividends) over the last twelve months of 11.5% (H1 2017: 15.0%) was ahead of the 10% long-run average target
·
Revolving Credit Facility increased by £25 million to £100 million, whilst maintaining a policy of prudent gearing. Net loan to value of 19.0% (FY 2017: 7.0%) or 39.9% when calculated against the income portfolio (FY 2017: 20.8%), reflecting the level of first half acquisitions and the normal skewing of completed sales into the second six months.
CONTINUED OPERATIONAL PROGRESS DRIVING HARWORTH'S BUSINESS MODEL
·
Consent secured for 529 new residential sites in the Midlands, with 444 of these from the Company's first two PPA(5)successes. One planning application submitted post period, for a total of c.2m sq. ft of commercial space
·
Six acquisitions completed for a total of £50 million. These sites have the potential for the development of up to 2,000 homes and c.1m sq. ft of commercial space, whilst two of the sites generate £3.1m of annual rental income
·
Full year sales quantum is expected to be ahead of the Board's expectations with 339 residential plots sold in the first half to a mixture of national and regional housebuilders. Since June, 71 residential plots and 0.15m sq. ft of built commercial space have been sold and currently we have exchanged contracts on a further 769 residential plots and 300k sq. ft of commercial space
·
At the end of the first half, all wholly owned directly developed commercial units were let. A further c.56,000 sq. ft practically completed at the end of August and is now being actively marketed for letting
·
At the jointly-owned Multiply Logistics North commercial development, one unit of c.47k sq. ft has been let and six further units totalling c.270k sq. ft are due to practically complete by November, with one of these units already pre-let in July.
CONTINUED EVOLUTION OF STRATEGY SUPPORTING GROWTH AMBITIONS
·
Harworth's strategy remains committed to the beds and sheds sectors in the North and the Midlands. To drive growth and to source more acquisitions we are investing in a regional structure with increased local presence in the Midlands and the North West
·
To improve the quality and resilience of our income portfolio and to drive overall total return, Harworth is looking to dispose selectively of its low-yielding agricultural land and its more mature income-generating sites. This process has commenced with sales of £20.5m for Phase 1 of Gateway 36 in Barnsley, Costa Coffee at Logistics North and Harworth Business Park in North Nottinghamshire, which were above book value, as well as the ongoing sales of agricultural land which offers little further development potential
·
The portfolio of consented sites stands at 10,638 residential plots (H1 2017: 9,171) and 12.13m sq. ft of commercial space (H1 2017: 10.9m sq. ft)
·
For the first time Harworth has quantified the large site valuation discount for residential plots on its ten largest residential sites, being the difference between the valuation as at 31 December 2017 and expected future sales value. This discount is expected to unwind over time as sites are sold adding £64.2m (20.0p per share) to NNNAV
·
Acquisitions focus remains on: purchasing major brownfield sites and potential urban extensions from corporates, administrators and the public sector; securing options ideally on medium to long term development opportunities or on adjacent land; and agreeing PPAs of scale in our core regions
·
Harworth moved to a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange on 1 August 2018 and is on course to join the FTSE indices on 24 September 2018.
Footnotes:
(1) In 2017, following the March 2017 equity capital raise to accelerate the acquisition of strategic land for development and the further evolution of our strategy, £229.1m of property was categorised from investment to development. Balance sheet measures include NAV and European Public Real Estate Association ('EPRA') NNNAV. This is now our primary metric and includes the mark to market value of development properties (£8.7m) less notional deferred tax on development properties (£1.5m). EPRA NAV is EPRA NNNAV excluding deferred tax (£6.7m), notional deferred tax on development properties (£1.5m), and the mark to market movement on financial instruments (£0.0m)
(2) Value gains comprise profits on sale of: investment properties (£0.2m); development properties (£0.0m); overages (£0.0m); and assets held for sale (£0.0m), plus the increase in the fair value of investment properties (£6.7m), joint ventures (£2.3m) and overages (£0.0m) less the impairment of development properties (£1.5m)
(3) Value gains (including development properties) comprises value gains (£7.7m) plus the increase in the fair market value of development properties (£2.9m)
(4) Profit excluding value gains is operating profit before exceptional items plus joint ventures (£8.9m) less value gains (£7.7m) and pension costs (£0.0m)
(5) Planning Promotion Agreements ('PPAs') are contracts with landowners by which Harworth incurs the cost and risk of promoting land through planning. If successful, Harworth shares some of the value gain, after first recovering its costs, when the land is sold
Listed on the main market, Harworth Group plc (LSE: HWG) is a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of approximately 21,500 acres of land on around 140 sites located throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The Group specialises in the regeneration of former coalfield sites and other brownfield land into new residential developments and employment areas. (http://www.harworthgroup.com)
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Group are made in good faith based on current expectations and beliefs and on the information available at the time the statement is made. No representation or warranty is given in relation to these forward-looking statements, including as to their completeness or accuracy or the basis on which they were prepared, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Group does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any new information or changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, save as required by law and regulations. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.
Operational Review
OVERVIEW
I am pleased to report on another robust set of interim results, reflecting a strong start to the year by both of our Capital Growth and Income Generation teams and underpinned by the favourable regional market backdrop. These results demonstrate the fundamental strength of our business model and the market leading team that we have assembled, with over 80% of first half value gains achieved as a result of active management rather than market movements. EPRA NNNAV per share as at 30 June 2018 was 130.8p (H1 2017: 118.0p), giving a total return over the last twelve months of 11.5% (H1 2017: 15.0%).
In conjunction with our independent valuers, BNP Paribas, we have for the first time quantified the large site discount, being the difference between the valuation of the sites as at 31 December 2017 and expected future plot sales values. The large site discount for our largest ten residential-led Major Developments is £64.2m (20p per share), which is expected to unwind over time as sites are sold.
Particular success has been achieved in the first half in purchasing new land and property to replenish our strategic land portfolio and to improve the breadth and depth of our income, with five major and one minor acquisition(s) made for a total of £50 million. These acquisitions were funded in part by our Revolving Credit Facility with RBS and Santander, which was extended in April from £75 million to £100 million.
Reflecting the strategic evolution of the business and expected activities going forward, we are moving to a regional structure for our Capital Growth team, split into three core regions of the North West, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and Central. Each regional team will be responsible for the acquisition, promotion and development of sites in their region, building the local networks and relationships which are essential to our business. We believe that bringing together the acquisition and delivery functions and embedding each regional team in their respective local market will further increase the profile of the business and support our efforts to secure developable land and property to grow the business in a sustainable manner.
We anticipate full-year results in line with the Board's expectations. As in previous years, we expect performance to be second half weighted, as agreed sales formally complete and both infrastructure and development works are accelerated over the summer months, driving value gains prior to the year-end.
CAPITAL GROWTH
We continue to make good progress in extracting optimum value from our underlying portfolio in the North of England and the Midlands through three principal management actions: securing planning consents on major schemes; preparing land for redevelopment; and delivering sales above book value for future residential and commercial development. All have underpinned the value gains made during the first half of the year.
During the period, outline planning consents were granted for 529 residential plots, with 444 of these from the Company's first two Planning Promotion Agreement successes in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Live planning applications for a further 495 freehold residential plots, 380 partnership residential plots and 325k sq. ft of commercial space have also been submitted. Shortly after the period, we also submitted a planning application for 2m sq. ft of commercial space to expand Sherburn Rail Freight Terminal on the site of the former Gascoigne Wood Colliery in Selby, North Yorkshire. The majority of these applications are expected to be considered by the end of the year. Applications for a further 350 freehold residential plots and 2.065m sq. ft of commercial space are also due to be submitted by the end of 2018.
A central part of our strategy continues to be the careful planning of the disposal of consented land with the aim of achieving sales proceeds above book value and reinvesting the proceeds to accelerate the development of our sites. In the first half of the year we sold land for 339 residential plots at three major development sites to national and regional housebuilders. A number of deals were also completed after the period-end, including the sale of c.6 acres of land at the former Harworth Colliery to Jones Homes, part of our 1,500-home redevelopment of a site that has been brought forward with the support of a £4m loan from Homes England to accelerate infrastructure works.
These disposals contributed to the current position of over 90% of forecast sales for the year being completed, exchanged or agreed. We, therefore, anticipate that sales to housebuilders and commercial occupiers being agreed for completion during the rest of the year will lead to full year sales, including of income producing properties, being ahead of the Board's expectations. Progress has also been made in preparing land and agreeing terms for 2019 sales.
During the period we added three sites to our strategic land pipeline within our core regions:
·
In April we purchased two sites in the Midlands, totalling 165 acres, for a total consideration of £3.88 million plus acquisition costs. The first, Cinderhill near Denby in Derbyshire, involved the purchase of 112 acres of land across three separate parcels. This supplements our existing promotion agreement for a wider master-plan currently being promoted through Amber Valley District Council's Local Plan for a major new residential-led development across 421 acres that could deliver up to 3,000 new homes and 450,000 sq. ft of commercial space.
·
At Bardon Hill in Leicestershire we acquired 53 acres of greenfield land adjacent to our existing major residential development at Coalville. We are already promoting the site through the planning process for a commercial scheme of up to 457,000 sq. ft of manufacturing, distribution and roadside uses and intend to submit an outline planning application in the autumn.
·
We purchased the 350-acre former Ironbridge coal-fired power station in Shropshire, further growing the Company's strategic land-bank and presence in the Midlands. Located near Ironbridge town centre, the site comprises around 240 acres of brownfield land and a neighbouring parcel of over 100 acres of agricultural land. We are already promoting the site with key local stakeholders to establish its future use, with consultation workshops taking place in the autumn to explore the potential masterplan for a significant mixed-use development.
As at 30 June 2018, the total number of consented residential plots in the portfolio was 10,638 (H1 2017: 9,171 plots) alongside 12.13m sq. ft of consented employment space (H1 2017: 10.9m sq. ft). When combined with land within our identified planning pipeline, Harworth could potentially deliver a total of 20,416 residential plots (H1 2017: 19,705 plots) alongside 22.4m sq. ft of new commercial space (H1 2017: 18.3m sq. ft) for the regions in which we operate.
INCOME GENERATION
Our Income Generation team's focus on growing resilient, recurring income has continued in the first half of the year. Alongside asset managing our existing portfolio and directly developing new commercial space with a view to securing long term lease agreements, we have also begun to execute an active churn strategy of those more mature assets with limited further value or income growth potential, alongside the sale of low-yielding agricultural land and property with little development potential.
The extension of our Revolving Credit Facility to £100m in April, coupled with the sale of Harworth Business Park in North Nottinghamshire at book value in the previous month, enabled the purchase in the first half of two income-producing sites that also have commercial development potential:
·
A 112-acre site at Wyke, Bradford, for £32.45 million plus acquisition costs. Less than a mile from Junction 26 of the M62 and providing excellent access to a number of major Northern cities and ports, the site comprises an agrochemical works set over 32-acres operated by Nufarm UK Limited, alongside 80-acres of unoccupied land. It is let on a 50-year lease, which commenced in October 2005, at a current passing rent of over £2.1m per annum, representing a net initial yield of 6.2% and a reversionary yield of 7.0% based on fixed uplifts. The 80-acres of unoccupied land also has the long-term potential to deliver a major new commercial development.
·
The acquisition of a 22-acre site in Flaxby, North Yorkshire, for £8.75m plus acquisition costs. Within half a mile of Junction 47 of the A1(M), the site comprises a c.276,000 sq. ft commercial unit occupied by Ilke Homes Ltd, the modular homes manufacturer. A 14-year lease was agreed with Ilke at a stabilised rent of £1m per annum, representing a stabilised net initial yield of 10.9% and a reversionary yield of 12.1%. The site's very low density of 29% also provides a potential opportunity for further commercial development.
In July we completed the disposal of all five built commercial units, totalling 145,282 sq. ft, at Phase 1 of our Gateway 36 Business Park in Barnsley, South Yorkshire for £15.8m, reflecting a net initial yield of 4.76% and at a price above book value. The sale comprised four fully-let industrial/warehouse units and one drive-thru retail unit set across 8.5 acres, all developed and let by Harworth between 2015 and 2018. With little further growth potential, the proceeds will be reinvested into income-producing assets and direct development opportunities.
Lettings progress has also been strong during the period, with over 700,000 sq. ft of new and renewed letting activity to a variety of occupiers, at favourable rents. At the end of the half year, all our wholly owned direct developments in our Business Space portfolio were fully let, reflecting the underlying strength of the industrial property market across the North of England.
By the end of February, we had secured an additional three new long-term lettings on our directly developed commercial space at three of our key sites in the North of England, setting new headline rents at each site and growing Harworth's recurring, high quality income base by over £0.6 million per annum:
·
At Logistics North in Bolton we agreed a ten-year lease with Vaclensa Limited for our C5 'R-evolution' unit, totalling 27,884 sq. ft, at a new headline rent for Logistics North of £7.00 psf, reflecting the continued strong demand for high quality industrial assets in the region.
·
We secured British Steel Limited as the new tenant for the final available 'R-evolution' unit at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, the 15,063 sq. ft Unit 7A, on a 15-year lease.
·
Prior to its sale in July, we let the final vacant unit at Gateway 36 in Barnsley, the 75,277 sq. ft 'Helix' building, to leading used car supermarket Motor Depot Limited on a 15-year lease at the unit at a headline rent of £5.00 psf.
With the market for new-build commercial space remaining strong, driven by a lack of good quality existing supply, we took the decision to proceed with construction of the third phase of 'R-evolution' at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, comprising 55,750 sq. ft of commercial space that practically completed at the end of August 2018. Reported interest through our retained agents is high and we anticipate announcing further lettings progress at this site this year.
Progress also continues to be made in letting the 'Multiply Logistics North' units that we are developing in joint venture with the Lancashire County Pension Fund at Logistics North. Three units totalling 169,500 sq. ft are practically complete, with Hardscape, the UK's premier landscaping material supplier, agreeing a 15-year lease in April for the 46,803 sq. ft Unit F2/A. This deal encouraged the joint venture to begin construction of the next phase of six units of between 20,322 sq. ft and 149,198 sq. ft due for practical completion in October. A 15-year pre-let at a rent of £7.25psf has also been agreed with rijo42, the UK's leading supplier of commercial coffee machines, coffee beans and coffee ingredients, for the 20,344 sq. ft Unit F2/E.
The team also continues to asset manage our existing 2.4m sq. ft Business Space portfolio to reduce voids and increase net income, whilst also deriving rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies and the agricultural portfolio. Business Space revenue in H1 2018 was £5.3m (H1 2017: £4.0m). The weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') across the portfolio now stands at 12.3 years (H1 2017: 7.5 years), whilst the vacancy rate has reduced to 11% (H1 2017: 17%).
Our revenues for the period were also bolstered by the work of our Natural Resources and Operations teams. A total of 159.7MW of energy capacity is installed on our land, providing a long-term income stream from a combination of ground rents and royalties. The team's focus remains on growing future income from alternative technologies and from maintaining income from our tipping operations, which has the added benefit of supporting site remediation. Our Operations team also successfully completed the demolitions of Thoresby Colliery in June and Kellingley Colliery in August, to support the ongoing clean-up and remediation of these sites.
MARKET OUTLOOK
The outlook for our target markets remains healthy. The stability of the regional markets in which we operate is secured by comparatively low prices, a continuing lack of consented and engineered land for housing, and the need for new commercial space where good quality stock is scarce. Growth forecasts for the 'beds and sheds' markets in our regions are favourable, with the Midlands and the North West forecast to have stronger house price growth than most other regions over the next five years and the industrial sector projected to continue to outperform both the retail and office market in the medium-term.
Our assessment is supported by the legislative and regulatory landscape. Government changes to the National Planning Policy Framework were as expected, with the presumption in favour of sustainable development remaining as before, and maximising the use of previously developed sites, being central to this presumption. Incentives to support home ownership such as Help-to-Buy remain in place, whilst the Government's continued commitment to regional devolution in the form of new powers and monies to regional mayors can continue to help unlock major new residential and commercial development through new infrastructure investment without having to resort to Central Government assistance.
Overall, trading remains in line with our expectations, with strong momentum continuing into the second half of 2018.
Owen Michaelson
Chief Executive Officer
11 September 2018
Financial Review
OVERVIEW
Harworth continued its growth trajectory in the first six months of 2018 with strong progress across the business. Total return (NNNAV growth plus dividends) per share, which is our primary metric to show the performance of the business, over the last twelve months was 11.5% (H1 2017: 15.0%). The table below shows the movement in net asset value over the last twelve months:
As at 30 June 2018
As at 30 June 2017
Growth since 30/06/17
As at 31 December 2017
Growth since 31/12/17
Per share
£'m
Per share
£'m
Per share
£'m
EPRA NNNAV
130.8p
£420.4m
118.0p
£379.0m
10.9%
128.9p
£414.2m
1.5%
NAV
128.6p
£413.2m
117.4p
£377.0m
9.5%
127.4p
£409.3m
0.9%
EPRA NAV
133.4p
£428.7m
120.1p
£385.7m
11.1%
131.0p
£420.8m
1.9%
Operating profit before exceptional items in H1 2018 was £6.6m (H1 2017: £8.8m). However, the statutory measure does not now fully capture the growth and profitability of the business as we are conducting some of our activities through joint ventures (H1 2018: £2.3m, H1 2017: £nil) and, as set out below, the revaluation gains on development properties post re-categorisation (H1 2018: £2.9m, H1 2017: £2.3m) fall outside of this measure. Taking account of both of these additional sources of value creation, operating profits which contributed to EPRA NNNAV rose by 5.7% to £11.8m (H1 2017: £11.1m) reflecting active management across our portfolio.
We consider that the operating profits which contributed to EPRA NNNAV growth of £11.8m (H1 2017: £11.1m) can best be understood as being composed of two elements:
·
Value gains (£10.5m; H1 2017: £10.1m) - profits on disposals of investment, development and available for sale properties, and overages totalling £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.1m) and revaluation gains on our property portfolio of £10.4m (H1 2017: £10.0m). Revaluation gains comprise: revaluation movements on investment property of £6.7m (H1 2017: £7.7m), profits from joint ventures of £2.3m (H1 2017: £nil) and revaluation movements on development properties of £2.9m (H1 2017: £2.3m) less impairments of development properties of £1.5m (H1 2017: £nil). As development properties are held as inventory, the revaluation gain is not included in the balance sheet. Instead the revaluation amount isverified by BNP Paribas and Savills, our external property surveyors. Profits from joint ventures are included within this measure as our joint ventures conduct similar operations to Harworth, albeit in different ownership structures, and the principal profits in the joint ventures to date have been from revaluation gains; and
·
Profit excluding value gains (£1.3m; H1 2017: £1.0m) - this represents the ongoing profitability of the business which is not reliant on property value gains or profits from the sales of properties and is therefore less susceptible to movements in the property cycle. Profit excluding value gains rose by 23.8% in the first six months of 2018 compared to last year reflecting acquisitions made to improve income quality and resilience, good progress with lettings on direct developments, and active asset management of our existing properties.
Earnings per share, which fell by 68.2% to 1.71p(H1 2017: 5.37p), is distorted by the impact on the comparative of the beneficial deferred tax movements in 2017 which more than offset this year's improved operating performance. The 2018 interim dividend per share has been increased by 10% to 0.278p (H1 2017: 0.253p) creating a total return (NNNAV growth plus dividends) over the last twelve months of 11.5% (H1 2017: 15.0%) which is ahead of the 10% long-run average target.
Net debt at £100.2m or 19.0% net loan to value (FY 2017: £32.3m and 7.0%) reflects the level of first half acquisitions and the normal skewing of sales into the second half of the year. In February 2018, the Group extended the term of its £75.0m Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') with RBS to February 2023, on the same terms except with an increase in margin from 200 to 210 basis points, and in April 2018 the RCF was increased to £100.0m with Santander joining the facility on the same terms.
PROPERTY CATEGORISATION
Until sites receive planning permission, our view is that the land is held for a currently undetermined future use and should thus be held as investment property. We categorise all properties/land that have received planning permission as development properties. As at 31 December 2017, the balance sheet value of all development sites was £210.5m and the market value of all development was £216.3m reflecting the £5.8m uplift in value of these sites, which is appropriately not reflected in the balance sheet. More detail is set out in the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts.
Property categorisation is reviewed as at 30 June and 31 December each year. Whilst in the first half of 2018 there was an amended planning permission granted at Swadlincote and our first two PPA successes, there were no sites which received first time planning permission and hence no sites were re-categorised. As at 30 June 2018, the balance sheet value of all development sites was £209.4m and the market value of all development was £218.1m reflecting the £8.7m uplift in value of these sites. In order to highlight the market value of development sites and be consistent with our investment properties, we are using EPRA NNNAV, which includes the market value of development properties, less notional deferred tax, as our primary metric. We will continue to report EPRA NAV which is EPRA NNNAV excluding deferred tax and the mark to market movement on financial instruments.
The table below sets out our top ten sites by value, which represent 48% of the total value of all our properties, split by their categorisation and showing the total acres, currently consented residential plots and commercial space:
Housing plots
Commercial space
Site
Type
Acres
Consented
Sold
Built
Consented
Built
Waverley
Development
454
3,890
1,218
850
-
-
Coalville
Development
346
2,016
-
-
-
-
Nufarm
Investment
112
-
-
-
0.3m sq. ft
0.3m sq. ft
Rossington
Development
334
1,200
170
140
0.1m sq. ft
0 sq. ft
Waverley (AMP)
Investment
115
-
-
-
2.1m sq. ft
1.3m sq. ft
Lounge
Investment
103
-
-
-
0.8m sq. ft
0 sq. ft
Asfordby
Investment
141
-
-
-
0.3m sq. ft
0.3m sq. ft
Riverdale Park
Development
112
600
-
-
0.2m sq. ft
0 sq. ft
Gateway 36 Ph. 1
Asset held for sale
9
-
-
-
0.2m sq. ft
0.2m sq. ft
Thoresby
Development
460
800
-
-
0.3m sq. ft
0 sq. ft
TOTAL
2,186
8,506
1,388
990
4.3m sq. ft
2.1m sq. ft
OPERATING PROFIT
Revenues in the first half of 2018 were £21.9m (H1 2017: £22.9m), split between revenue from operations £10.9m (H1 2017: £14.4m) and revenue from the disposal of development properties £11.0m (H1 2017: £8.5m). Revenue from operations is split between: Income Generation £10.8m (H1 2017: £8.7m), where revenue mainly comprises rental and royalty income together with some sales of coal fines and salvage; and Capital Growth £0.1m (H1 2017: £5.7m). The increase in revenue from Income Generation reflected improved lettings and business space acquisitions made in 2017 and 2018. The reduction in revenue from Capital Growth reflected the amounts received in January 2017 relating to a promote fee on the letting of a 225,000 sq. ft unit to Whistl. The smaller 175,000 sq. ft unit continues to be actively marketed on behalf of M&G Real Estate.
Cost of sales comprises the inventory cost of development property sales and the operating costs for business space, natural resources, agricultural land and coal fines activities. Cost of sales increased to £16.3m (H1 2017: £15.0m) of which £12.6m related to the inventory cost of development property sales (H1 2017: £8.2m) whilst in H1 2017 there were £3.6m of costs related specifically to the Whistl promote fee.
Revenue and cost of sales include amounts relating to the M&G forward funding contract at Logistics North as Harworth acted as principal in this transaction. This principal relationship was as a result of Harworth having exposure to potential construction and credit risks as well as the potential rewards of managing the construction on time and to budget, and letting the buildings favourably and early.
Total overheads, which include the overhead costs of the Capital Growth and Income Generation segments and central costs, amounted to £5.9m (H1 2017: £6.6m) and were in line with expectations.The table below shows the results of the business split between Capital Growth, Income Generation and Central Overheads:
H1 2018
H1 2017
Capital
Growth
£m
Income Generation
£m
Central Over-
heads
£m
Total
£m
Capital
Growth
£m
Income Generation
£m
Central Over-heads
£m
Total
£m
Revenue
11.1
10.8
-
21.9
14.2
8.7
-
22.9
Cost of sales
(13.0)
(3.3)
-
(16.3)
(12.7)
(2.6)
-
(15.3)
Overheads
(1.2)
(1.3)
(3.4)
(5.9)
(1.0)
(0.9)
(4.6)
(6.6)
Notional development property costs (1)
1.6
-
-
1.6
-
-
-
-
(Loss)/profit excluding value gains (2)
(1.5)
6.2
(3.4)
1.3
0.5
5.1
(4.6)
1.0
Revaluation gains
(1.6)
6.7
-
5.2
3.5
4.2
-
7.7
Profit on disposals (2)
-
0.1
-
0.1
-
0.1
-
0.1
Operating (loss)/profit before exceptional items
(3.1)
13.0
(3.4)
6.6
4.0
9.4
(4.6)
8.8
Net exceptional items
-
-
(0.6)
(0.6)
-
-
0.1
0.1
Operating (loss)/profit
(3.1)
13.0
(4.0)
6.0
4.0
9.4
(4.5)
8.9
Joint ventures
-
2.3
-
2.3
-
-
-
-
Operating (loss)/profit before exceptional items plus JVs
(3.1)
15.3
(3.4)
8.9
4.0
9.4
(4.5)
8.9
Revaluation gains on development properties (3)
2.9
-
-
2.9
2.3
-
-
2.3
Operating (loss)/profit before exceptional items which contributed to EPRA NNNAV
(0.2)
15.3
(3.4)
11.8
6.3
9.4
(4.5)
11.2
Value gains (including JVs and development properties)
1.3
9.1
-
10.5
5.8
4.3
-
10.1
Notes:(1) The income statement has been re-presented to show loss on development property sales (£0.1m; H1 2017 £0.3m profit) within profit on disposals and development property impairment (£1.5m; H1 2017 £nil) within revaluation gains. This notional cost is the reversal of these amounts
(2) Profit excluding value gains comprises operating profit before exceptional items of £6.6m (H1 2017: £8.8m) less value gains of £5.3m (H1 2017: £7.8m). Value gains comprise profit/(loss) on disposals (being profits on sale of investment properties of £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.2m), assets held for sale of £nil (H1 2017: loss of £0.4m) and loss on sale of development properties of £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.3m profit)) plus increase in fair value of investment properties of £6.7m (H1 2017: £7.7m) less the development propertyimpairment of £1.5m (H1 2017: £nil)
(3) This is the unrecognised mark to market gain since the properties were re-categorised into development properties
(4) There are minor differences on some totals due to rounding
Set out below are value gains for the first six months of 2017 and 2018, which comprise profit on disposals, revaluation gains on investment properties (including joint ventures) and revaluation gains on development properties:
H1 2018
H1 2017
£m
Revaluation gains
Revaluation gains
Profit on disposals
Management
Market
Total
Profit on disposals
Management
Market
Total
Development/Capital Growth
Major Developments
(0.0)
1.9
(0.6)
1.3
0.0
1.4
0.9
2.3
Strategic Land
(0.0)
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
3.3
0.0
3.3
Investment/Income Generation
Business Space
(0.1)
3.0
2.2
5.1
0.0
2.0
0.0
2.0
Natural Resources
0.3
3.7
0.0
4.0
0.3
1.0
0.0
1.3
Agricultural Land
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
0.7
0.7
1.2
Total
0.1
8.7
1.7
10.5
0.1
8.4
1.6
10.1
The Group made sales of properties of £16.1m in the first six months of 2018 (H1 2017: £24.9m) achieving a profit on disposals of £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.1m). The sales were split between residential serviced plots of £11.8m (H1 2017: £11.7m), commercial development of £3.8m (H1 2017: £10.8m) and other, essentially agricultural land, of £0.5m (H1 2017: £2.4m). In addition, Harworth undertook direct development on its sites with a land value of £1.0m (H1 2017: £2.1m) and its share of property sales in its joint ventures was £0.4m (H1 2017: £0.3m).
Cash proceeds from sales were £15.4m (H1 2017: £14.8m) reflecting the sales in the period of £16.1m (H1 2017: £24.9m), less deferred consideration on sales in the period of £6.9m (H1 2017: £15.2m), plus deferred consideration received from sales in the prior year of £6.2m (H1 2017: £5.1m).
In the first half of 2018, the Group had revaluation gains of £10.4m (H1 2017: £10.0m) comprising:
(£'m)
H1 2018
H1 2017
Revaluation gains from investment properties
6.7
7.7
Impairment of development properties
(1.5)
0.0
Contribution to statutory operating profit
5.2
7.7
Revaluation gains from joint ventures
2.3
0.0
Revaluation gains from development properties
2.9
2.3
Total revaluation gains
10.4
10.0
All the revaluation gains for development properties relate to Major Developments sites.
We have split the revaluation gains of £10.4m (H1 2017: £10.0m) to reflect the contribution from active management of £8.7m(H1 2017: £8.4m) and market movements of £1.7m(H1 2017: £1.6m). Whilst there is a degree of subjectivity in this split, it highlights that the majority of the value gains continue to come from active management. In the first half of 2018, the principal revaluation gains across the divisions reflected the following:
·
Major Developments - Further progress at Logistics North reflecting higher values from an upcoming sale and a new lease signing, partially offset by weaker expected sales at one residential site;
·
Strategic Land - Minor uplift at Cinderhill ahead of likely 2019 planning submission;
·
Business Space -Lettings of directly developed units at new headline rents at the AMP and Logistics North; sales progress at Gateway 45; and expected value increases on upcoming income site sales as part of sales process;
·
Natural Resources - Recognition of the development and subsequent valuation of ongoing income from surface water management; and
·
Agricultural Land - Minimal changes in the period.
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS
Exceptional items in 2018 were a charge of £0.6m (H1 2017: credit £0.1m). The exceptional items in 2018 comprised the costs for the step-up from standard to premium listing (see below). Exceptional items in 2017 comprised three separate items which related to sundry receipts and costs from the Group's legacy activities.
TAXATION
The income statement charge for taxation in the period was £1.1m (H1 2017: £8.9m credit) which comprised a deferred tax charge of £1.2m (H1 2017: £8.8m credit) and a current period tax credit of £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.1m). The movement in deferred tax in the period mainly relates to the increase in valuation of the investment properties.
The current tax credit relates to a claim for a land remediation relief tax credit in the period.
At 30 June 2018, the Group had deferred tax liabilities of £14.3m (H1 2017: £21.8m), which largely related to unrealised gains on investment properties and had recognised deferred tax assets of £7.6m (H1 2017: £15.7m). The gross deferred tax liabilities and assets have reduced as a result of sales of investment properties and the impact of the recategorisation of properties. The net deferred tax liability was £6.7m (H1 2017: £6.1m).
EARNINGS PER SHARE AND DIVIDENDS
Earnings per share fell to 1.71p (H1 2017: 5.37p) and underlying earnings per share, excluding exceptional items, fell to 1.89p (H1 2017: 5.35p). These falls are distorted by the impact of the beneficial deferred tax movements in 2017 and as improved operating performance is not reflected in the statutory measure but only the EPRA measure.
An interim dividend of 0.278p per share (H1 2017: 0.253p) equivalent to £894k (H1 2017: £812k) will be paid. The 10% rise in the 2018 interim dividend creates a total return (NNNAV growth plus dividends) over the last twelve months of 11.5% (H1 2017: 15.0%) which is ahead of the 10% long-run average target. This dividend will be paid on 19 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 21 September 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 20 September 2018.
NET ASSETS
As set out below, EPRA NNNAV increased to £420.4m as at 30 June 2018 from £414.2m as at 31 December 2017 (£379.0m as at 30 June 2017). This increase was as a result of movements in the period, being operating profit before exceptionals plus share of profits of joint ventures and development property gains of £11.8m, less exceptional costs of £0.6m, interest costs of £1.7m, tax charges (including development properties notional deferred tax) of £1.6m and dividends of £1.8m plusother movements of £0.1m.
30 June 2018
£m
31 December 2017
£m
30 June 2017
£m
Investment and development properties (including investments in joint ventures, assets held for sale, overages and occupied properties)
519.1
457.1
408.6
Cash
7.7
8.4
13.5
Other assets
35.5
31.5
18.9
Total assets
562.3
497.0
441.0
Gross borrowings
107.9
40.6
23.6
Deferred tax liability
6.7
5.5
6.1
Derivative financial instruments
-
0.1
0.2
Other liabilities
34.5
41.5
34.1
Net assets
413.2
409.3
377.0
Mark to market value of development properties less notional deferred tax
7.2
4.8
2.0
EPRA NNNAV
420.4
414.2
379.0
Number of shares in issue less Employee benefit trust shares (1)
321,314,989
321,250,750
321,250,750
NAV per share
128.6p
127.4p
117.4p
EPRA NNNAV per share (2)
130.8p
128.9p
118.0p
EPRA NAV per share (3)
133.4p
131.0p
120.1p
Notes: (1) Number of shares in issue (H1 2018: 321,496,760; FY 2017: 321,496,760; H1 2017 321,496,760) less Employee benefit trust shares (H1 2018: 181,771; FY 2017 246,010; H1 2017 246,010)
(2)NAV (H1 2018 £413.2m; FY 2017: £409.3m; H1 2017: £377.0m) plus market value of development properties (H1 2018: £8.7m; FY 2017: £5.8m; H1 2017: £2.3m) less notional deferred tax (H1 2018: £1.5m; FY 2017: £1.0m H1 2017: £0.4m) divided by number of shares in issue less Employee benefit trust shares
(3) EPRA NNNAV (H1 2018: £420.4m; FY 2017: £414.2m; H1 2017: £379.0m) excluding deferred tax liability (H1 2018: £6.7m; FY 2017: £5.5m; H1 2017: £6.1m), notional deferred tax on development properties (H1 2018: £1.5m; FY 2017: £1.0m; H1 2017: £0.4m) and mark to market movement on financial instruments (H1 2018: £nil; FY 2017 £(0.1)m; H1 2017: £(0.2)m) divided by number of shares in issue less Employee benefit trust shares
FINANCING STRATEGY AND FUNDING
As has been consistently stated, Harworth's financing strategy is to be prudently geared, in particular not gearing our Capital Growth properties being our Strategic Land and Major Developments sites, as we believe that this gives the Group a number of advantages:
·
allows working capital swings to be managed appropriately given that infrastructure spend is usually in advance of sales and thus net debt can increase materially during the year;
·
gives the Group the ability to complete acquisitions quickly, which is often a differentiating factor in a competitive situation; and
·
ensures that we do not combine financial gearing with Harworth's existing operational gearing. Such operational gearing is the appropriate level of exposure we take in terms of planning, remediation/engineering, letting and sales risks.
Harworth's financing strategy also involves the Group seeking in principle to balance its cash flows by funding infrastructure spend and investment in acquisitions through disposal proceeds.
To reduce refinancing risk, on 13 February 2018 Harworth extended the term of its existing £75m Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') with RBS by two years such that it now expires in February 2023. The extension was on substantially the same terms with the only notable change being a slight increase in margin to 210 basis points ('bps') over LIBOR (from 200bps). To increase financing flexibility, drive continued growth and maintain an efficient balance sheet, on 30 April 2018 Harworth increased the size of its RCF from £75m to £100m, with Santander joining the facility alongside RBS. RBS' commitment remains at £75m with Santander's initial commitment at £25m. There were no other material changes to the terms of the RCF. The Group also uses infrastructure funding, provided by public bodies to promote the development of major sites for employment and housing needs, as part of our funding. At 30 June 2018 the Group had six infrastructure facilities with all-in funding rates of between 2.5% and 3.9%.
The Group's hedging strategy is to have roughly half of its debt at a fixed rate and half of its debt exposed to floating rates. On 20 July 2018, Harworth cancelled its existing £30m fixed rate interest swap which was due to expire on 30 June 2020 (incurring total break costs of £18.5k) and in its place entered into a 4-year, £45m fixed rate interest swap at an all-in cost of 1.235% (including fees) on top of the existing 210bps margin paid under the RCF. The new swap was put in place to reflect increased levels of borrowing and to increase its term commensurate with the extension in the term of the RCF. The interest rate swap is hedge accounted with any unrealised movements going through reserves.
Reflecting the level of first half acquisitions and the normal skewing of sales into the second half of the year, as at 30 June 2018 Harworth's gross Loan To Value ('LTV') was 20.4% (FY 2017: 8.8%) and net LTV was 19.0% (FY 2017: 7.0%). However, as set out above, Capital Growth sites are deliberately not geared, so if gearing is just assessed against the value of Business Space and Natural Resources properties this equates to a gross LTV of 43.0% (FY 2017: 26.3%) and a net LTV of 39.9% (FY 2017: 20.8%).
The Group had borrowings and loans of £107.9m at 30 June 2018 (FY 2017: £40.6m), being the RBS RCF of £87.8m (FY 2017: £23.4m) and infrastructure loans of £20.1m (FY 2017: £17.2m). The Group's cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2018 were £7.7m (FY 2017: £8.4m). The resulting net debt was £100.2m (FY 2017: £32.2m). The weighted average cost of debt, using 30 June 2018 balances and rates, was 2.9% with a 0.84% non-utilisation fee on undrawn RCF amounts(FY 2017: 3.0% with a 0.8% non-utilisation fee on undrawn RCF amounts). For the twelve months to 30 June 2018 Harworth's interest cover, as calculated by the RBS/Santander RCF covenant calculation, was 2.65x against a covenant test of 1.5x (FY 2017: 3.41x).
MARCH 2017 EQUITY PLACING
Details of the March 2017 equity placing which raised £27.1m (net of expenses) are set out in the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts.
PREMIUM LISTING AND FTSE INDEX INCLUSION
On 1 August 2018 Harworth confirmed that it had received approval from the UK Listing Authority of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from a standard listing (shares) to a premium listing (commercial company). Harworth believes that the Group has satisfied the conditions for UK FTSE indices inclusion and expects to join the indices on 24 September 2018.
Andrew Kirkman
Finance Director
11 September 2018
Principal risks and uncertainties
A detailed explanation of the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group, and the steps it takes to mitigate these risks, can be found on pages 36 to 43 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which is available at www.harworthgroup.com/investors.
The Group's principal risks and uncertainties are grouped into eight categories: markets, delivery, politics, finance, people, legal and regulatory, governance and internal controls, and communications and stakeholder management. These risks and uncertainties are expected to remain relevant for the remaining six months of the financial year.
Shortly after the first half of the year we opened two new regional offices. Our employees now operate from four offices: Rotherham (head office), Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. As our geographical footprint expands and more of our employees base themselves in regional offices, we are taking steps to ensure that our internal controls and processes are maintained across each of our offices to ensure consistent and efficient working practices. This is reflected in a temporary increase in the risk status of our governance and internal controls risk category.
The overall risk status of all other risk categories remains unchanged.
As negotiations continue for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, the Board expects that the Group will continue to operate in an uncertain economic and political climate in the short to medium term. Whilst the Group is not immune to that uncertainty, it is mitigated by the positive economic and consumer trends in our core markets, with the residential, logistics and manufacturing sectors in the North of England and the Midlands continuing to have solid fundamentals and favourable performance.
Chris Birch
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
11 September 2018
Consolidated income statement
Note
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
year ended
31 December 2017
Audited
£000
Revenue
2
21,909
22,920
53,673
Cost of sales
2
(16,282)
(15,014)
(37,678)
Gross profit
2
5,627
7,906
15,995
Administrative expenses
2
(5,891)
(6,570)
(12,020)
Other gains
2
6,930
7,524
35,658
Other operating (expense)/income
(27)
(24)
98
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(4)
(4)
-
Operating profit before exceptional items
6,635
8,832
39,731
Exceptional income
3
-
230
414
Exceptional expense
3
(590)
(168)
(83)
Operating profit
6,045
8,894
40,062
Finance income
4
5
15
16
Finance costs
4
(1,743)
(1,184)
(2,277)
Share of profit of joint ventures
2,288
-
4,039
Profit before tax
6,595
7,725
41,840
Tax
5
(1,108)
8,873
7,843
Profit for the period/year
5,487
16,598
49,683
Earnings per share from operations
pence
pence
pence
Basic and diluted
7
1.7
5.4
15.8
The notes on pages 21 to 36 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
All activities in the current period/year are derived from continuing operations.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
1. Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
General information
Harworth Group plc (the 'Company') is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is Advantage House, Poplar Way, Catcliffe, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 5TR.
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2018 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group').
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 April 2018 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2018 were approved by the Board on 10 September 2018.
Basis of preparation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2018 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (previously the Financial Services Authority) and with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union ('EU'). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU.
Going-concern basis
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared on the basis that the Group is a going concern. In forming its opinion as to going concern, the Board prepares cash flow forecasts based upon its assumptions with particular consideration to the key risks and uncertainties as summarised in the 'Managing risk' section of the 2017 annual report, as well as taking into account the funding strategy and available borrowing facilities disclosed on pages 13 and 14.
The key factor that has been considered in this regard is that the Group has a £100m revolving credit facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander, expiring February 2023, on a non-amortising basis. The facility is in the form of a debenture security whereby there is no charge on the individual assets of the Group. The facility is subject to financial and other covenants.
The covenants are based upon gearing, tangible net worth, loan to property values and interest cover. Property valuations affect the loan to value covenants. Any breach of covenants could result in the need to pay down in part some of these loans, additional costs, or a renegotiation of terms or, in extremis, a reduction or withdrawal of facilities by the banks concerned.
The Directors confirm their belief that it is appropriate to use the going concern basis of preparation for these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
1. Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (continued)
Accounting policies
The same accounting policies are followed in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements as were applied in the Group's latest audited financial statements, except as described below:
IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'
The Group has adopted IFRS 15 from 1 January 2018. In accordance with the transition provisions in IFRS 15 the Group has adopted this new standard under the modified retrospective approach without the restatement of comparatives. IFRS 15 establishes a single comprehensive model to use in accounting for revenue arising from contracts with customers and has superseded the previous revenue recognition guidance which included IAS 18 Revenue, IAS 11 Construction Contracts and related Interpretations. The area of impact of the new standard on the Group is the recognition of revenues relating to the sale of development properties, particularly where revenue involves a deferred element. The Directors are satisfied that these changes did not result in any material impact on the Financial Statements on initial application.
The Revenue Recognition policy at 31 December 2017 has been replaced at 1 January 2018 with the following:
Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Revenue is measured based upon the consideration specified in a contract with a customer excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control over a service or goods to a customer and it is highly probable that the recognition of consideration will not result in a significant reversal of revenue in a specific period. The Group will account for revenue over time and at a point in time depending upon the nature of the services or goods. Where material consideration is deferred over one year the Group will adjust the consideration for the time value of money.
IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'
The Group has adopted IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018. This standard replaces IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement and sets out requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets and liabilities. Under IFRS 9, a financial asset is classified as either: i) amortised cost; ii) fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI); or iii) fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). Applying this classification to the Group`s financial assets does not result in changes to the accounting or the Group`s policies. Trade receivables and cash continue to be recognised at amortised cost and certain other non-current financial assets continue to be recognised at FVTPL.
A number of other standards, amendments and interpretations became effective from 1 January 2018, which are disclosed on page 115 of the 2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements. Management do not believe that these new standards will have a material impact on the Group`s financial statements or accounting policies.
Estimates and judgements
The preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
2. Segment information
30 June 2018
Capital Growth
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
costs
£000
Total
£000
Sale of development
properties
£000
Other property activities
£000
Revenue
11,032
106
10,771
-
21,909
Cost of sales
(12,587)
(436)
(3,259)
-
(16,282)
Gross (loss)/profit (1)
(1,555)
(330)
7,512
-
5,627
Administrative expenses
-
(1,153)
(1,327)
(3,411)
(5,891)
Other gains(2)
-
94
6,836
-
6,930
Other operating expenses
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
(4)
(4)
Operating (loss)/profit before exceptional items
(1,555)
(1,389)
13,021
(3,442)
6,635
Exceptional expenses
-
-
-
(590)
(590)
Operating (loss)/profit
(1,555)
(1,389)
13,021
(4,032)
6,045
Finance income
-
-
-
5
5
Finance costs
-
-
-
(1,743)
(1,743)
Share of (loss)/profit of joint ventures
-
(6)
2,294
-
2,288
(Loss)/profit before tax
(1,555)
(1,395)
15,315
(5,770)
6,595
Other Information
Capital Growth
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
costs
£000
Total
£000
Sale of development
properties
£000
Other property activities
£000
(1)Gross (loss)/profit is analysed as follows:
Gross (loss)/profit excluding sale of development properties
-
(330)
7,512
-
7,182
Gross loss on sale of development properties
(64)
-
-
-
(64)
Net realisable value provision on development properties
(1,491)
-
-
-
(1,491)
(1,555)
(330)
7,512
-
5,627
(2)Other gains are analysed as follows:
Increase in fair value of investment properties
-
79
6,620
-
6,699
(Loss)/profit on sale of investment properties
-
(9)
146
-
137
Profit on sale of assets classified as held for sale
-
-
10
-
10
Profit on sale of overages
-
24
15
-
39
Other gains
-
-
45
-
45
-
94
6,836
-
6,930
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
2. Segment information (continued)
Segmental Assets
Capital
Growth
£000
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
£000
Total
£000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
787
10
797
Other receivables
2,000
-
-
2,000
Investment properties
53,663
202,613
-
256,276
Investments in joint ventures
1,037
21,391
-
22,428
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
3
3
56,700
224,791
13
281,504
Current assets
Inventories
210,247
602
-
210,849
Trade and other receivables
23,199
4,803
6,006
34,008
Cash
-
-
7,718
7,718
Assets classified as held for sale
2,175
26,011
-
28,186
235,621
31,416
13,724
280,761
Total assets
292,321
256,207
13,737
562,265
Financial liabilities are not allocated to the reporting segments as they are managed and measured on a group basis.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
30 June 2017
Capital Growth
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
costs
£000
Total
£000
Sale of development
properties
£000
Other property activities
£000
Revenue
8,523
5,712
8,685
-
22,920
Cost of sales
(8,214)
(4,486)
(2,314)
-
(15,014)
Gross profit (1)
309
1,226
6,371
-
7,906
Administrative expenses
-
(676)
(1,263)
(4,631)
(6,570)
Other gains(2)
-
3,151
4,356
17
7,524
Other operating expenses
-
-
-
(24)
(24)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
(4)
(4)
Operating profit/(loss) before exceptional items
309
3,701
9,464
(4,642)
8,832
Exceptional items
-
-
-
62
62
Operating profit/(loss)
309
3,701
9,464
(4,580)
8,894
Finance income
15
Finance costs
(1,184)
Profit before tax
7,725
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
2. Segment information (continued)
Other Information
Capital Growth
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
costs
£000
Total
£000
Sale of development
properties
£000
Other property activities
£000
(1)Gross profit is analysed as follows:
Gross profit excluding sale of development properties
-
1,226
6,371
-
7,597
Gross profit on sale of development properties
309
-
-
-
309
309
1,226
6,371
-
7,906
(2)Other gains are analysed as follows:
Increase in fair value of investment properties
-
3,443
4,246
-
7,689
(Loss)/profit on sale of investment properties
-
(59)
276
-
217
Loss on sale of assets classified as held for sale
-
(233)
(166)
-
(399)
Other gains
-
-
-
17
17
-
3,151
4,356
17
7,524
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
2. Segment information (continued)
Segmental Assets
Capital
Growth
£000
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
£000
Total
£000
Investment properties
159,553
150,974
-
310,527
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
785
785
Assets classified as held for sale
9,100
1,729
-
10,829
Inventories
74,010
-
-
74,010
Other receivables
1,406
-
-
1,406
Investments in joint ventures
891
10,877
-
11,768
244,960
163,580
785
409,325
Trade and other receivables
-
-
18,214
18,214
Cash
-
-
13,484
13,484
Total assets
244,960
163,580
32,483
441,023
Financial liabilities are not allocated to the reporting segments as they are managed and measured on a group basis.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
2. Segment information (continued)
31 December 2017
Capital Growth
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
costs
£000
Total
£000
Sale of development
properties
£000
Other property activities
£000
Revenue
29,765
5,671
18,237
-
53,673
Cost of sales
(27,893)
(4,396)
(5,389)
-
(37,678)
Gross profit (1)
1,872
1,275
12,848
-
15,995
Administrative expenses
-
(1,927)
(1,752)
(8,341)
(12,020)
Other gains(2)
-
26,924
8,734
-
35,658
Other operating expenses
-
-
17
81
98
Operating profit/(loss) before exceptional items
1,872
26,272
19,847
(8,260)
39,731
Net exceptional items
-
-
-
331
331
Operating profit/(loss)
1,872
26,272
19,847
(7,929)
40,062
Finance income
-
-
-
16
16
Finance costs
-
-
-
(2,277)
(2,277)
Share of profit of joint ventures
-
26
4,013
-
4,039
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,872
26,298
23,860
(10,190)
41,840
Other Information
Capital Growth
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
costs
£000
Total
£000
Sale of development
properties
£000
Other property activities
£000
(1)Gross profit is analysed as follows:
Gross profit excluding sale of development properties
-
1,275
12,848
-
14,123
Gross profit on sale of development properties
7,690
-
-
-
7,690
Net realisable value provision on development properties
(5,818)
-
-
-
(5,818)
1,872
1,275
12,848
-
15,995
(2)Other gains are analysed as follows:
Increase in fair value of investment properties
-
26,139
5,994
-
32,133
(Decrease)/increase in fair value of assets held for sale
-
(113)
30
-
(83)
Profit on sale of investment properties
-
216
2,703
-
2,919
Profit on sale of assets classified as held for sale
-
96
7
-
103
Profit on sale of overages
-
586
-
-
586
-
26,924
8,734
-
35,658
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
2. Segment information (continued)
Segmental Assets
Capital
Growth
£000
Income
Generation
£000
Unallocated
£000
Total
£000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
802
802
Other receivables
2,666
-
-
2,666
Investment properties
43,132
173,428
-
216,560
Investments in joint ventures
1,042
17,796
-
18,838
Non-current trade receivables
5,250
-
-
5,250
52,090
191,224
802
244,116
Current assets
Inventories
211,535
83
-
211,618
Trade and other receivables
16,516
6,762
1,887
25,165
Cash
-
-
8,371
8,371
Assets classified as held for sale
2,782
4,906
-
7,688
230,833
11,751
10,258
252,842
Total assets
282,923
202,975
11,060
496,958
Financial liabilities are not allocated to the reporting segments as they are managed and measured on a group basis.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
3. Exceptional items
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Exceptional income:
Settlements from the administration of legacy companies
-
202
414
Other income
-
28
-
Total exceptional income
-
230
414
Exceptional expense:
Costs associated with the premium listing
(590)
-
-
Sundry costs relating to legacy activities
-
(168)
(83)
Total exceptional expense
(590)
(168)
(83)
Exceptional items in the six months ended 30 June 2017 and the financial year to 31 December 2017 related to the Group`s legacy activities.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
4. Finance (cost)/income
Note
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Interest expense
- Bank interest
(747)
(559)
(994)
- Amortisation of facility and other fees
(459)
(370)
(807)
- Extinguishment of loan fees relating to refinancing 11
(298)
-
-
- Other interest
(239)
(255)
(476)
(1,743)
(1,184)
(2,277)
Interest received
5
15
16
Net finance costs
(1,738)
(1,169)
(2,261)
5. Tax
The income statement charge for taxation in the period was £1.1m (H1 2017: £8.9m credit) which comprised a deferred tax charge of £1.2m (H1 2017: £8.8m credit) and a current period tax credit of £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.1m credit). The movement in deferred tax mainly relates to the increase in valuation of the investment properties.
The current tax credit relates to a claim for a land remediation relief tax credit in the period.
At 30 June 2018, the Group had deferred tax liabilities of £14.3m (H1 2017: £21.8m), which largely related to unrealised gains on investment properties and had recognised deferred tax assets of £7.6m (H1 2017: £15.7m). The net deferred tax liability was £6.7m (H1 2016: £6.1m).
6. Dividends
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Final dividend of 0.575p per share proposed and paid May 2018
1,847
-
-
Final dividend of 0.523p per share proposed and paid May 2017
-
1,680
1,680
Interim dividend of 0.253p per share proposed and paid October 2017
-
-
812
1,847
1,680
2,492
An interim dividend of 0.278p per share was approved by the Board on 10 September 2018 and is payable on 19 October 2018 to shareholders on the register on 21 September 2018. The interim dividend is not recognised as a liability in the interim condensed financial statements.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
7. Earnings per share
Earnings per share has been calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue and ranking for dividend during the period/year.
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Profit for the period/year
5,487
16,598
49,683
Weighted average number of shares used for basic and diluted earnings per share
321,252,525
309,242,529
315,296,192
Basic and diluted earnings per share (pence)
1.7
5.4
15.8
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
8. Investment properties
The Group holds five categories of investment property being agricultural land, natural resources, business space, major developments and strategic land in the UK, which sit within the operating segments of Income Generation and Capital Growth.
Income Generation
Capital Growth
Agricultural Land
£000
Natural
Resources
£000
Business Space
£000
Major
Developments
£000
Strategic Land
£000
Total
£000
At 1 January 2017 (audited)
20,106
29,489
96,709
215,650
17,236
379,190
Subsequent expenditure
1,508
582
381
7,725
2,255
12,451
Increase in fair value
1,592
654
2,000
-
3,443
7,689
Transfer to development properties
-
-
-
(77,734)
-
(77,734)
Transfer to assets classified as held for sale
(1,160)
-
-
(8,492)
(350)
(10,002)
Disposals
(887)
-
-
-
(180)
(1,067)
At 30 June 2017 (unaudited)
21,159
30,725
99,090
137,149
22,404
310,527
Transfers between divisions
-
277
11,686
4,137
(16,100)
-
Direct acquisitions
-
-
5,536
15,281
5,198
26,015
Subsequent expenditure
176
572
8,579
5,375
2,006
16,708
(Decrease)/increase in fair value
2,068
784
(1,104)
13,072
9,624
24,444
Transfer in assets classified as held for sale
-
(276)
(3,500)
-
-
(3,776)
Recategorisation of other receivables
-
-
-
(666)
-
(666)
Recategorisation as inventories
-
-
-
(151,384)
-
(151,384)
Disposals
(1,076)
(782)
(486)
(2,964)
-
(5,308)
At 31 December 2017 (audited)
22,327
31,300
119,801
20,000
23,132
216,560
Direct acquisitions
-
-
43,692
-
9,207
52,899
Subsequent expenditure
6
222
3,733
84
633
4,678
Disposals
-
(482)
-
-
(80)
(562)
Increase in fair value
-
3,700
2,920
-
79
6,699
Transfer from assets held for sale
349
-
-
-
608
957
Transfer to assets held for sale
(4,948)
(348)
(19,659)
-
-
(24,955)
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
17,734
34,392
150,487
20,084
33,579
256,276
Valuation process
The properties have been valued by management who have exercised their experience and judgement in arriving at the increase in fair value at 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017. The properties were valued by BNP Paribas Real Estate and Savills at 31 December 2017. Both are independent firms acting in the capacity of external valuers with relevant experience of valuations of this nature.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
9. Inventories
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Development properties
209,388
73,247
210,471
Planning promotion agreements and options
1,360
763
1,064
Finished goods
101
-
83
210,849
74,010
211,618
The cost of inventory is recognised as an expense within cost of sales in the year. Finished goods are stated after a provision of £0.3m (H1 2017: £0.3m; FY 2017: £0.3m).
The movement in development properties is as follows:
£000
At 1 January 2017 (audited)
-
Re-categorisation from investment properties
77,734
Subsequent expenditure
1,116
Disposals
(5,603)
At 30 June 2017 (unaudited)
73,247
Re-categorisation from investment properties
151,384
Subsequent expenditure
1,308
Disposals
(9,650)
Net realisable value provision
(5,818)
At 1 January 2018 (audited)
210,471
Acquisitions
59
Subsequent expenditure
10,945
Disposals
(10,596)
Net realisable value provision
(1,491)
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
209,388
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
9. Inventories (continued)
The movement in the net realisable value provision is as follows:
£000
At 1 January 2017 (audited)
-
Disposals
-
Net realisable value provision
-
At 30 June 2017 (unaudited)
-
Disposals
-
Net realisable value provision
5,818
At 1 January 2018 (audited)
5,818
Disposals
-
Net realisable value provision
1,491
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
7,309
The market value of these properties is £8.7m higher than their carrying value at 30 June 2018 (H1 2017: £2.3m; FY 2017: £5.8m).
10. Assets classified as held for sale
Assets classified as held for sale relate to investment properties expected to be sold within twelve months.
£000
At 1 January 2017 (audited)
8,350
Transferred from investment properties
10,002
Subsequent expenditure
188
Disposals
(7,711)
At 30 June 2017 (unaudited)
10,829
Transferred from investment properties
3,776
Subsequent expenditure
(29)
Decrease in fair value
(83)
Disposals
(6,805)
At 31 December 2017 (audited)
7,688
Transferred from investment properties
24,955
Transferred to investment properties
(957)
Disposals
(3,500)
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
28,186
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
11. Borrowings and loans
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Current:
Secured - other loans
(7,648)
(2,319)
(6,145)
(7,648)
(2,319)
(6,145)
Non-current:
Secured - bank loans
(87,778)
(9,164)
(23,437)
Secured - other loans
(12,464)
(12,109)
(11,064)
(100,242)
(21,273)
(34,501)
Total current and non-current borrowings
(107,890)
(23,592)
(40,646)
Loans are stated after deduction of unamortised borrowing costs.
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
£000
Infrastructure loans
Sheffield City Region JESSICA Fund
Gateway 36
Rockingham
-
(2,362)
(2,353)
Homes and Communities Agency
Village Farm
(18)
(138)
(141)
Leeds LEP
Prince of Wales
(206)
(614)
(396)
Homes and Communities Agency
Waverley
(6,093)
(8,302)
(7,205)
Sheffield City Region JESSICA Fund
Advanced Manufacturing Park, Waverley
(7,432)
(2,530)
(5,108)
North West Evergreen Limited Partnership
Logistics North
(2,471)
(482)
(2,006)
Homes and Communities Agency
Simpson Park
(3,892)
-
-
(20,112)
(14,428)
(17,209)
Bank loan
(87,778)
(9,164)
(23,437)
Total loans
(107,890)
(23,592)
(40,646)
The bank borrowings are part of a £100.0m revolving credit facility ('RCF') from The Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander. On the 13 February 2018 the Group extended the terms of its existing RCF such that it now expires in February 2023 on a non-amortising basis and is subject to financial and other covenants.
Current loans are stated after deduction of unamortised borrowing costs of £nil (H1 2017: £nil, FY 2017: £nil). Non-current bank and other loans are stated after deduction of unamortised borrowing costs of £1.0m (H1 2017: £1.0m; FY 2017: £0.8m).
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2018
12. Called up share capital
Issued and fully paid
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
£000
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
£000
Audited
year ended
31 December
2017
£000
At start of period/year
32,150
29,227
29,227
Shares issued
-
2,923
2,923
At end of period/year
32,150
32,150
32,150
Own shares held
(194)
(263)
(263)
At end of period/year
31,956
31,887
31,887
Issued and fully paid - Number of shares
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2018
Unaudited
6 months ended
30 June
2017
Audited
year ended
31 December 2017
At start of period/year
321,496,760
292,269,786
292,269,786
Shares issued
-
29,226,974
29,226,974
At end of period/year
321,496,760
321,496,760
321,496,760
Own shares held
(181,771)
(246,010)
(246,010)
At end of period/year
321,314,989
321,250,750
321,250,750
On 17 March 2017, the Group issued 29,226,974 new ordinary shares at 95 pence each.
13. Related party transactions
There have been no material changes in the related party transactions described in the 2017 Annual report and accounts.
Directors' Responsibility Statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
The Directors who held office at the date of approval of these Financial Statements confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
1. the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union; and
2. the Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by:
a. Rule 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the half-year ended 30 June 2018 and their impact on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
b. Rule 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related parties' transactions that have taken place in the half-year ended 30 June 2018 and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Group during that period, and any changes in the related parties' transactions described in the last Annual Report and Financial Statements that could do so.
The Directors serving during the half-year ended 30 June 2018 were as follows:
Jonson Cox
Former Chairman (retired as a director on 31 March 2018)
Alastair Lyons
Chairman (appointed on 7 March 2018)
Owen Michaelson
Chief Executive
Andrew Kirkman
Finance Director
Lisa Clement
Senior Independent Director
Anthony Donnelly
Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Cunningham
Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Underwood
Non-Executive Director
Martyn Bowes
Non-Executive Director
The responsibilities of the Directors during their period of service were as set out on pages 60 and 61 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017.
By order of the Board
Chris Birch
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
11 September 2018
Shareholder information
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2018
Announced
11 September 2018
Interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2018
Ex-dividend date
Record date
Payable
20 September 2018
21 September 2018
19 October 2018
Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018
Announced
5 March 2019
Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018
Published
April 2019
2019 Annual General Meeting
May 2019
Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018
Payable
June 2019
REGISTRARS
All administrative enquiries relating to shareholdings should, in the first instance, be directed to Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA (telephone: 0371 384 2301) and should clearly state the registered shareholder's name and address.
DIVIDEND MANDATE
Any shareholder wishing dividends to be paid directly into a bank or building society should contact the Registrars for a dividend mandate form. Dividends paid in this way will be paid through the Bankers' Automated Clearing System ('BACS').
Harworth Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:06:10 UTC