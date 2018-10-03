Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hasbro, Inc. Investors (HAS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hasbro, Inc. investors (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro announced its third quarter 2017 financial results. Hasbro’s CEO stated that, “[a]s a result of the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit.” On this news, Hasbro’s share price fell $2.94, or 22%, to close at $89.75, on October 23, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

