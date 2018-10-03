Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hasbro, Inc. Investors (HAS)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Hasbro, Inc. investors (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On October 23, 2017, Hasbro announced its third quarter 2017 financial
results. Hasbro’s CEO stated that, “[a]s a result of the Toys “R” Us
bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on
our quarterly revenues and operating profit.” On this news, Hasbro’s
share price fell $2.94, or 22%, to close at $89.75, on October 23, 2017,
thereby injuring investors.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased Hasbro, have information or would like to learn more
about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005907/en/