HASBRO (HAS)

HASBRO (HAS)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hasbro, Inc. Investors (HAS)

10/03/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hasbro, Inc. investors (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro announced its third quarter 2017 financial results. Hasbro’s CEO stated that, “[a]s a result of the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit.” On this news, Hasbro’s share price fell $2.94, or 22%, to close at $89.75, on October 23, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Hasbro, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
