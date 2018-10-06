Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro    HAS

HASBRO (HAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hasbro, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HAS), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Hasbro and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-has/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 27, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Hasbro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 23, 2017, the Company disclosed disappointing 3Q2017 financial results including that U.S. and Canada operations were negatively impacted by the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy, contributing to a 5% decline in operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of net revenues, compared to $228 million in 2016.  Further, the Company's CFO advised that challenges in the U.K. and Brazil would likely continue through the year with sales increasing only 4% to 7% from the fourth quarter a year ago.

On this news, the price of Hasbro stock plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hasbro-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-hasbro-inc---has-300725008.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASBRO
04:51aHASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
10/05HASBRO : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Agai..
AC
10/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIR : November 27, 2018
PR
10/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hasbro, Inc. ..
BU
10/03LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
10/03HASBRO : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Has..
AC
10/03HASBRO Securities Class Action Filed Against Hasbro, Inc. (HAS); Block & Levi..
PR
10/03IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/03HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Ranked among Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces in ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05September Dividend Income Report 
10/05HASBRO : Catalysts On The Horizon 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Day For Fedspeak 
10/03Resurrection of Toys 'R' Us? 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.