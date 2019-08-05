Hasbro : And Super Heroic Team Up To Promote Active Play With New NERF Apparel And Footwear Line

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, and Super Heroic, Inc., a tactical play company, announced today a licensing agreement to bring NERF-branded kids' apparel and footwear to market this August . The line will be available at select Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker stores, and online at www.superheroic.com, www.footlocker.com, and www.kidsfootlocker.com.

Designed for active play, the NERF x Super Heroic collection consists of an update to its lead footwear. The TMBLR v2 will launch with two new colors, and the collection will also introduce a brand-new silhouette titled the JMPR v2 in two colors featuring a new alternative closure with elastic laces and a toggle system. These exciting footwear styles are rounded out by an apparel collection featuring gender-neutral tops, joggers, and t-shirts. The products will feature collaborative branding, plus individual pockets and compartments designed to hold NERF products.

"Our collaboration with Super Heroic is driven by our common mission to promote active play," said Casey Collins, GM & SVP Entertainment and Licensing, Hasbro. "Together we want to encourage kids to play hard, explore and have fun. We're excited to launch this collection just in time for kids to head back to school."

"The power of this collaboration rests solely in the alignment of our shared values and the importance of our collective missions," said Jason Mayden, CEO & Co-Founder, Super Heroic. "As a child of the 90's, NERF represents the apex of immersive, active play. It represents the freedom and wonderment of childhood that imbues us all with a sense of unrestricted creativity and limitless potential. We are honored and excited to partner with NERF to launch a collection that reminds us all, that if we can play together, we can live together."

About Hasbro - Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and POWER RANGERS as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Super Heroic - Super Heroic is an award winning, tactical play company based in Oakland, CA whose mission is to entertain, delight and surprise every child in the world through imaginative and interactive play. This lifestyle brand provides youth with a new uniform of play, starting with footwear and apparel using technical and high performance design creating a line targeted explicitly for children.

