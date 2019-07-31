Log in
HASBRO (HAS)

HASBRO

(HAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hasbro : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

0
07/31/2019

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2019.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and POWER RANGERS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2019 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-D


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 996 M
EBIT 2019 769 M
Net income 2019 538 M
Debt 2019 509 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,23x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 15 654 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 121,19  $
Last Close Price 124,38  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO55.16%15 654
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE20.06%13 944
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC19.54%11 568
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT5.51%9 210
MATTEL44.84%5 000
SPIN MASTER CORP-2.47%2 904
