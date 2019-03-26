Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro    HAS

HASBRO

(HAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hasbro : Former Lego CEO steps down from board as part of generation shift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: LEGO House in Billund

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Former President and CEO of Danish toymaker Lego, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, will step down from the the board of the toymaker at the general meeting in April, the company's owner said on Tuesday.

"This is a completely natural next step in the generation shift," said Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen of Kirkbi, the family holding company behind Lego.

Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen will remain chairman of the board at Kirkbi and vice chairman of the Lego Foundation, the company said.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO 0.54% 83.96 Delayed Quote.3.34%
MATTEL 0.53% 13.28 Delayed Quote.32.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASBRO
04:13aHASBRO : Former Lego CEO steps down from board as part of generation shift
RE
03/11SUMMARY TOGGLEOMEN BY HP ANNOUNCED A : The Gathering Mythic Invitational
PU
03/11OMEN BY HP ANNOUNCED AS TITLE SPONSO : The Gathering Mythic Invitational
PR
03/11HASBRO : FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC PREMIERES SATURDAY, APRIL 6 ON DISCOVERY FAMILY - D..
AQ
02/28HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro to Present Keynote at Upcoming Industry Conference
PU
02/28HASBRO : to Present Keynote at Upcoming Industry Conference
BU
02/27HASBRO : Wingardium Leviosa! Harry Potter magic helps Lego lift sales
RE
02/27HASBRO : Report
CO
02/26HASBRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/26HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Comp..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 897 M
EBIT 2019 709 M
Net income 2019 528 M
Debt 2019 607 M
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 20,13
P/E ratio 2020 17,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 10 566 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO3.34%10 566
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-6.71%10 866
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC7.42%10 419
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT12.68%10 012
MATTEL32.93%4 563
SPIN MASTER CORP-1.15%2 892
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.