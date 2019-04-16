Hasbro : Summary ToggleHasbro Announces Time Change for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
The conference call will be held thirty minutes earlier at 8:00a.m. Eastern time on April 23, 2019

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 16, 2019-- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it has changed the time for its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast. To avoid conflicts amongst our analyst community, the conference call will now be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, following the release of Hasbro's financial results. The conference call was previously scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast in the 'Press Releases' section of Hasbro's website at www.hasbro.com, under 'Investors.'

The webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com/. A replay of the call will be available at the same location approximately 2 hours following the completion the event.

About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2019 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005867/en/

Source: Hasbro, Inc.

Investor Contact: Debbie Hancock | Hasbro, Inc. | (401) 727-5401 | debbie.hancock@hasbro.com

Press Contact: Julie Duffy | Hasbro, Inc. | (401) 727-5931 | julie.duffy@hasbro.com

About